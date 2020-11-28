 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   It's been a while, so here's a holiday HOA thread. Subby agrees with the HOA in this instance, but don't let that stop the anti-HOA diatribe to the right   (kfor.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo
3 hours ago  
THAT has the HOA's panties in a twist?

Jeebus, I kind of like it, though a person needs to know what "Bedford Falls" means.
 
no1curr
3 hours ago  
It's a signpost and reference to a classic movie. What's the problem?
 
darkhorse23
3 hours ago  
Any Farker who agrees with an HOA is dead to me
 
Monty_Zoncolan
3 hours ago  
So he chained it up in both places... my takeaway is that people in Oklahoma steal signs.
 
enry
3 hours ago  
When you move into a HOA house you give up a lot of rights.  If you didn't know that when you signed the papers that's on you.
 
vygramul
2 hours ago  
I like his idea. But don't block part of a sidewalk. You might be able to walk around it but not everyone can walk.

I get the feeling there's a history here we've not been told about.
 
arrogantbastich
2 hours ago  
Subbys, never right. Not even once.
 
cretinbob
2 hours ago  
MY PROPERTY! THINGS AND STUFF! OBJECTS AND POSSESSIONS!

yeah that guy misses the point of Xmas.
 
Barfmaker
2 hours ago  
So the dude wanted to spread xmas cheer and now everyone is farking miserable and I have to be honest it kinda made me laugh.
 
moos
1 hour ago  
If his original location was on his property, then he could technically make the HOA take their Christmas lights off HIS privacy wall.
 
nekom
1 hour ago  
I can only say what I always say:  I would never, under any circumstances whatsoever, belong to an HOA.  Like I want some sniveling power tripping bureaucrat telling me where I can or can't put my burn barrel or how many goats constitutes "too many".  Nuts to that.
 
Bslim
53 minutes ago  
Since he has filed a report, the HOA says their lawyer has now gotten involved.
Another neighbor pointed out that since the sign was initially chained to a speed limit sign, it could be a code violation.

First of all, REALLY?  A sign that, per the article, has already been moved out of the originally disputed location? Now the HOA is wasting the membership's money on a lawyer?
 
cretinbob
49 minutes ago  

Bslim: Since he has filed a report, the HOA says their lawyer has now gotten involved.
Another neighbor pointed out that since the sign was initially chained to a speed limit sign, it could be a code violation.

First of all, REALLY?  A sign that, per the article, has already been moved out of the originally disputed location? Now the HOA is wasting the membership's money on a lawyer?


Code violation?
What code?
Morse? Binary?
 
HighlanderRPI
32 minutes ago  
cretinbob:

Code violation?
What code?
Morse? Binary?

The Warrior Code
 
tasteme
13 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Any Farker who agrees with an HOA is dead to me


Me too. They totally disagreed with my meth lab.
 
Bowen
12 minutes ago  
We don't have an HOA. We have WASPy neighbor pressure. Understated little white lights are permitted. End of list.
 
maxandgrinch
12 minutes ago  
Code violation to prevent someone from stealing it?

That's not very Bedford Falls now is it.  Nor are HOA's.

/rtfa, but dstfm (movie)
//don't make me post Mr.Hankey again
///or my 6 legged Rudolph
 
Spice Must Flow
11 minutes ago  
I wore a "Bah! Humbug!" Santa hat at a cashier job a couple years ago, and everybody loved it. Ladies would tell me they needed to get one for their husband. People would give me a pleasant holiday greeting and I would gruffly respond, "Bah! Humbug!" and they would laugh and laugh. I would smile and say, "No, for reals. I'm serious," and people would just laugh.

I was serious.
 
edmo
11 minutes ago  
I shall retell a story...

Several years ago, mrs edmo's favorite naut passed. One o f her daughters moved into the hose within a week as had been planned. It was right before Christmas so they decorated a bit. There wa a knock at the door.

A crabby old lady form the HOA was there telling them the lights they had put in the three and on the porch and to come down against the rules.

Daughter: "Sorry, we didn't know. My mom just died and we're trying to..."

HOA lady, interrupting: "I know all about your mom. The important thing here is that the rules are followed."

I thought the granddaughter's boyfriend might kill her but he had amazing restraint. He's about 6'4', 280 lbs, and the nicest teddy bear of a guy I've ever met. Up until that moment, anyway.
 
waxbeans
10 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ that movie was stupid it only became a cult classic because it was free so it got played every year on more than one station
🙄🦅💩
 
jtown
10 minutes ago  
"Why would you go out of your way to spread hatred like this? I don't understand that."

Sounds like this guy's new to 'murrica and HOAs.
 
waxbeans
9 minutes ago  

enry: When you move into a HOA house you give up a lot of rights.  If you didn't know that when you signed the papers that's on you.


You sound just like the customer service rep who just kept on repeating that it's in the contract that you agree to keep a credit card with us at Microsoft in perpetuity
 
Tarl3k
8 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Any Farker who agrees with an HOA is dead to me


Especially when that HOA is being an idiot and catering to a psycho...
 
OtherLittleGuy
8 minutes ago  

no1curr: It's a signpost and reference to a classic movie. What's the problem?


The HOA is owned by Old Man Potter.
 
big pig peaches
7 minutes ago  
I can't decide without seeing the sign he made. Did he just spray paint piece of plywood? Did he create a replica if the sign from the movie?
 
RepoManTSM
7 minutes ago  
I really don't like anyone in this situation, but I dislike the sign guy the least.
 
Gentlequiet
1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dwlah
1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
