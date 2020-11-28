 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   The ranks of the Freemasons are dwindling, and they may soon be extinct. Or maybe that's just what they want you to think   (npr.org) divider line
59
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

762 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2020 at 9:05 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Illuminati are having a membership drive.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I don't know, really, how we combat [the loss of members]. If I had the answer to that, we would have solved the problem years ago," said Christopher Hodapp, a historian and author of multiple books on Freemasonry. "But I'll tell you, something that's scaring the hell out of me is this COVID shutdown thing. God help us all when we stand back and survey the crumbling wreckage that that has caused."

Oh f*ck off, and enjoy the dustbin of history.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My dad was a 33° Mason, and a Jester. He would sit and bemoan the fact they couldn't get young guys to join anymore. At his funeral, all his Masonic lodgemates came in with their funny little aprons to do their thing, and all but one of the fifteen were over 80 years old.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are they part of this QAnon crap?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Didn't they make Steve Guttenberg a star?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
same thing with the US Coast Guard Auxiliary...these are old man groups, and that sort of group doesn't have the appeal it once did. The 30-50 crowd aren't doing the supper-club thing, and they didn't adapt, so i guess they die.

// now i've got that stonecutters song in my head

/// we do... we do
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You get more money as a Paidmason.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know a few guys who were/are masons. But mostly I think of the Masons when I drive past this building in East Atlanta:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laugh, but groups like those gave men social groups to depend on. The loss of Elks Lodges and the similar is a major factor in the growing despair in the American male.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Are they part of this QAnon crap?


Nope. Prince Hall Affiliated Masons were a driving force behind the Civil Rights Movement. I've been a PHA Mason since 1992. I've never been part of any conspiracy, illuminati bullshiat, and we abhor racism, which would definitely disqualify us from that Q bullshiat.

I can't speak for any other Masonic affiliations, but PHA brothers and Eastern Star sisters wouldn't peddle that shiat.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My stepdad was a mason. I've been to his lodge. One of my artist friends is a mason, he was always trying to get me to join his lodge.

Here's what it is. Old retired carpet salesmen get together to get drunk and sell each other books of secret knowledge which is made up of cobbled together bits of dime-store philosophies and passed off as arcane deep wisdom. That's it. Old drunks pretending they have access to deep secrets that nobody can just look up on the internet now. If I'm going to join a drinking club it's not going to be one where old drunk people sit around pretending they're smart because they bought books from other old drunk people. Now don't get me wrong, I love drinking and I love drinking with friends but I'm not interested in drinking with boring people. I'll get together with my musician friends and we'll drink and play music together.

They're like those hardcore D&D nerds in highschool who don't see D&D as a game but as the key to unlocking their own mastery of arcane magic (which they probably spell with a K so that it's, you know, real).
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COVID19: same thing with the US Coast Guard Auxiliary...these are old man groups, and that sort of group doesn't have the appeal it once did. The 30-50 crowd aren't doing the supper-club thing, and they didn't adapt, so i guess they die.

// now i've got that stonecutters song in my head

/// we do... we do


The Legion too. My grandparents kept trying to get me to join the Legion. I joined the army to get money to go to college, the LAST think I want to do is spend time with old people who feel their best days were when they were in the army.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If I'm gonna join a philanthropist club I'd go with the Shriners. They've got funny hats, shifter carts, and damn cheap beer.

Show you know how to laugh, be upfront with where you're donating the money, and I'll keep your organization in mind when I'm old and lonely.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ghastly: They're like those hardcore D&D nerds in highschool who don't see D&D as a game but as the key to unlocking their own mastery of arcane magic (which they probably spell with a K so that it's, you know, real).


Black Leaf is dead!  Get out of here, Marcie!
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Social Clubs as reasons to get out of the house, associate with the right people, socialize with your buddies and "help the community" are the social version of magazines.  People have other means of socializing and easier means of associating with the right people these days than joining a physical club and putting on little plays with each other.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Honestly the only masons I have ever known were all AA members.  I'm not sure if they recruited there or something, or the comraderie and ritual of AA drove them to finding another group to keep them occupied.  It is weird.  2 completely separate groups of people in different states, all of them recovered alcoholics that were also masons.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Ghastly: They're like those hardcore D&D nerds in highschool who don't see D&D as a game but as the key to unlocking their own mastery of arcane magic (which they probably spell with a K so that it's, you know, real).

Black Leaf is dead!  Get out of here, Marcie!


NOOOO!!! Not Blackleaf!  You can't kick me out of the group!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I know a few guys who were/are masons. But mostly I think of the Masons when I drive past this building in East Atlanta:

[Fark user image image 212x144]

[Fark user image image 212x368]


I live around the corner from a masons lodge in LaVista.  The sign out front said it was composed of the former Morningside and Grant Park lodges.  Was.  They just shut it down.  It sold to Arbor Montessori school.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: If I'm gonna join a philanthropist club I'd go with the Shriners. They've got funny hats, shifter carts, and damn cheap beer.


Shriners are masons.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Laugh, but groups like those gave men social groups to depend on. The loss of Elks Lodges and the similar is a major factor in the growing despair in the American male.


You mean White American male?
 
darkman2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was a Lion for awhile. These groups are just havens for conservatives and toxic masculinity.  Genx and later has had enough of that crap.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why would anyone seek out a famously restrictive organization like the Masons when you can more easily enjoy the camaraderie of places like Fark?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's biggest problem is probably the time commitment.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who needs to join an ancient club that exclusively caters to White middle aged, middle income, suburban White American men?
/I'd probably hear the "you sound very educated" phrase multiple times
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Why would anyone seek out a famously restrictive organization like the Masons when you can more easily enjoy the camaraderie of places like Fark?


Yep.  No old white males here!
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: If I'm gonna join a philanthropist club I'd go with the Shriners. They've got funny hats, shifter carts, and damn cheap beer.

Show you know how to laugh, be upfront with where you're donating the money, and I'll keep your organization in mind when I'm old and lonely.


Mason here. You must first be a Master Mason here to become a Shriner.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd rather join the Order of the Lynx, but just to meet Dud's sister

/still angry they cancelled that show
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why is it dwindling?  There are multiple reasons working together:

1. It's expensive and time-consuming for working-age working-class men.  Less so in rural lodges, but it still ads up in terms of time.

2. Society is increasingly non-Christian and non-conservative, while Freemasonry by and large is Christian and conservative.  While some Lodges and some Grand Lodges accept freethinkers and Buddhists and spiritualists and Scientologists, others (like Texas and much of the southeast) are overtly Christian only.  And of course the No Atheists Rule, which keeps a lot of new people out.  I have run into multiple people who were curious about Freemasonry, but were atheists.  There are atheist Freemasons, of course, and there are no tests to determine if someone believes in something or not, but openly stating it disqualifies someone. And the conservatism is rampant.  My home lodge had an issue back in 2018 of a few brothers wearing red caps (and not the Scottish Rite red caps) in the buildings and at activities outside of Lodge.  Those brothers intentionally created discord, and the Master did nothing open to stop it.  Those brothers have not been very active in Lodge afterwards, but it still makes things awkward especially since one is also an antimask cultist.  I admit that had I known more about him at the time, I would have black balled him.  But lodges by and large consist of conservative people.

3. There is still a lot of racism within Freemasonry.  Which is a roadblock to accepting non-Anglos (since new Masons are voted in), and it creates a public image of Freemasonry being just for white people.  There are still some Grand Lodges that will not recognize Prince Hall Freemasonry, and there is a question if if Blue Lodge and Prince Hall should merge together, or if they should remain separate.  Centuries of traditions would be lost of Prince Hall and Blue Lodge merged together, but keeping them separate makes it seem segregated and discriminatory.

4. It is one of the few single-gender fraternal and social organizations still out there.  Even Kiwanis and Rotary are not discriminatory in that regard.  A male-only organization in the 21st Century can appear to be questionable, and discourages new blood.  Some Grand Lodges in the southeast also ban LGBT people.

5.  It is pretty old.  I know a few Millennial Freemasons, but we are rare.  Most are older.  It makes things a little awkward.

So there are reasons all working together to cause Freemasonry to dwindle and possibly disappear.  How can this be fixed?  I do not know.  It requires Masons to look within our organization to find solutions, but that requires us to change ourselves and change public perceptions.  It is a helpful and useful organization both for public charity and internal relief of distressed brothers, and my local lodge in the past few months have been helping brothers with medical expenses and non-brothers who had emergencies.  But that does not matter if society considers us to be living dinosaurs.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

darkman2000: I was a Lion for awhile. These groups are just havens for conservatives and toxic masculinity.  Genx and later has had enough of that crap.


Yeah, I understand that.  I was invited to join the Lions in my current town, but they are mostly members of a particular creepy evangelical church, so I passed.  I am still a member of the Kiwanis club in my old town, which is far more open and accepting (despite being one of the last civic organizations to let women join in the 1980s).  That club is about 50% LGBT and about 60% female, and the current officers are teachers and social workers.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Who needs to join an ancient club that exclusively caters to White middle aged, middle income, suburban White American men?
/I'd probably hear the "you sound very educated" phrase multiple times


You seem very well-spoken, too.
 
12349876
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Why would anyone seek out a famously restrictive organization like the Masons when you can more easily enjoy the camaraderie of places like Fark?

Yep.  No old white males here!


This place has an ignore button.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Honestly the only masons I have ever known were all AA members.  I'm not sure if they recruited there or something, or the comraderie and ritual of AA drove them to finding another group to keep them occupied.  It is weird.  2 completely separate groups of people in different states, all of them recovered alcoholics that were also masons.


Yeah, same here. Honestly, I though it had become a mostly upper-middle-class black thing these days. Whenever I see someone with a Freemason ring, or with a compass and right angle emblem on their car, they're almost uniformly black and affluent.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, real-life versions of Facebook don't work and people would rather sit at home and pretend to socialize than to actually go out and socialize, or just go to a bar and catch the 'rona?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Why would anyone seek out a famously restrictive organization like the Masons when you can more easily enjoy the camaraderie of places like Fark?


Attach the Stone of Triumph!
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I know one freemason.

He's a piece of shiat. But he'll tell you all about how much good they do. Nothing specific, ever, because that's against his rules.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They don't care a tinker's cuss for the struggling artist.

/excrement
//whining hypocritical toadies with your colour TV sets and your Tony Jacklin golf clubs and your bleeding masonic secret handshakes
///and your slashies
////BLACKBALLING BASTARDS
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not against the idea of joing a fraternity, but all the big ones requires one believe in god, and I do not.

/also as pointed out it's all retirees now-a-days, no one to really network and help your career, unlike their hay day.
 
wdog61 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was a member for a year before my social anxiety kicked up.
My biggest gripe was blue lodge was governed by folks over 80.  You would try to do some community outreach or have fellowship nights and it would be shot down.  Hard to have fun with a group of older white males that don't understand anything from the past two decades.
 
Equipped to Handle Pres Genius
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

oldernell: The Illuminati are having a membership drive.


yes, yes they are, free too!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I know one freemason.

He's a piece of shiat. But he'll tell you all about how much good they do. Nothing specific, ever, because that's against his rules.


Is it so hard to say "yeah, we give scholarships to high school students to cover textbooks and other expenses" or "we help out members of the community with cash and physical assistance and clothing and other materials after emergencies like house fires" or "we raise funds and give them to other organizations like soup kitchens" or "we raise funds for all-expenses-paid charity hospitals"?  Sounds like he doesn't know what is going on, or his Lodge just sucks.
 
tasteme
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

oldernell: The Illuminati are having a membership drive.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just want the little apron. Then nobody'll know if drunk KJ left his fly open again.
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: dkulprit: Honestly the only masons I have ever known were all AA members.  I'm not sure if they recruited there or something, or the comraderie and ritual of AA drove them to finding another group to keep them occupied.  It is weird.  2 completely separate groups of people in different states, all of them recovered alcoholics that were also masons.

Yeah, same here. Honestly, I though it had become a mostly upper-middle-class black thing these days. Whenever I see someone with a Freemason ring, or with a compass and right angle emblem on their car, they're almost uniformly black and affluent.


Usually on the back of a 7-year old S-550 with aftermarket chrome, a Fraternal Order of Police sticker and an alumni license plate with a matching frame.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But then again, my home lodge has done absolutely nothing since the first shutdown in March.  My local lodge has found ways to charitably help the community, but in the same way it always has.  Kiwanis shifted gears completely from donating school supplies to getting thousands of dollars worth of food directly to families experiencing food insecurity, to compensate for schools not providing lunches to their kids.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Past Master, 32nd here.  Largely still involved out of the historical nostalgia (like SCA or Civil War re-enacting).  Can't say I've missed it all that much with all the Covid shutdowns... not a good sign.

In the further back, being a member was a conspicuous consumption good.  Pythians or Odd Fellows were partially about insurance, yes. But Masons never did that (directly anyway).  Initiation in my lodge and valley added up to $250 around WWI (like $3800+ today) and dues were fairly substantial too.  As such, it became a small-time-elite thing. A country club without the golf. Lot of bankers, college deans, ministers (who got a discount), and businessmen in general.

The peak of Masonic membership was in the late 1950s, but that's really on paper.  The peak of it mattering was more in the 1920s, and started to fall apart as soon as mass entertainment took off... Amos and Andy on the radio that is.  By around 1960, my lodge had 600+ people on the books (initiation and dues hadn't gone up with inflation, so almost anyone could afford it and they allowed almost anyone), but only maybe 20 people attending a total snooze meeting, 30-35 for a good dinner.  And it's just been a steady, steady decline since then to where we have 7-8 regulars now for 70-some on the books.  Many of the non-attendees are 80+ dudes in nursing homes.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I blame earthquake insurance prices and the popularity of wood frame construction
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.