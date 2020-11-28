 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Man assaults Walmart greeter in Dawson Creek. Man, these reboots are getting worse and worse   (cbc.ca) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guess he didn't want to wait
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because covidiots are everywhere and don't want to wear a mask when in public, because covidiot.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't want to wait for our lives to be over...so I'm killing us now.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did he beat him up for pronouncing it "crik?"
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
wtf canada?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's weird what you can let yourself be pissed off about if you really try.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hold on.  The greeter is a Freemason!  Now it makes sense.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Next, on a very special episode of Dawson's Meth Lab...
 
frieque
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lived in Dawson Creek for 8 months last year. Doesn't surprise me one bit.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gameshowhost: Hold on.  The greeter is a Freemason!  Now it makes sense.


the customer didn't know the secret handshake and paniced
 
