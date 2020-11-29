 Skip to content
(Guardian)   But honey, you did say you wanted a huge rock for your wedding   (theguardian.com) divider line
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Gibraltar? I hardly KNOW her!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She'll get over it
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zang
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When I left Gibraltar a few years back, I left about 40 GBP for the housekeeper and a note that said, "I won't need.this any time soon.  Happy Thursday." Within a year they sent me on a business trip to the UK.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And a prosthetic forehead for her real head
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zang: When I left Gibraltar a few years back, I left about 40 GBP for the housekeeper and a note that said, "I won't need.this any time soon.  Happy Thursday." Within a year they sent me on a business trip to the UK.


The housekeeper sent you on a business trip?

Pass.
 
zang
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: zang: When I left Gibraltar a few years back, I left about 40 GBP for the housekeeper and a note that said, "I won't need.this any time soon.  Happy Thursday." Within a year they sent me on a business trip to the UK.

The housekeeper sent you on a business trip?

Pass.


Well, she was hot.  Spanish girl with a London accent.  It hurt, but I stretched that £40.
 
