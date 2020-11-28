 Skip to content
 
(Reuters)   Christmas is coming the goose is getting fat.... from being swollen due to a new highly contagious bird flu... MERRY 2020 CHRISTMAS   (reuters.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The highly contagious and deadly form of avian influenza is spreading rapidly in Europe, putting the poultry industry on alert.

Yeah its highly contagious and highly deadly.

And from reports, animals die without any symptoms.

Lets hope it doesnt jump to humans or else a shiatload of people are gonna die.

Imagine something like COVID, with basically no symptoms for a week or more, then you drop dead.

/maybe all those anti-maskers would finally fark off and die
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some more information would be nice. Too short article.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So I'll have another beer then.
And that third slice of pizza.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do we keep getting these diseases from these backwards countries??
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stuff like this is why I spend all my holidays at Taco Bell.

/predictable intestinal distress isn't such a bad thing
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[ORIGINAL] Parrot Sings Let the Bodies Hit the Floor
Youtube uguXNL93fWg
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had goose once as a kid, way too fatty for my tastes back then
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One last 2020 kick in our jolly balls.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Of course it'll jump into humans.  It's 2020.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

darkeyes: One last 2020 kick in our jolly balls.


We still have a whole month ahead of us.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think I'll pass on the pate foie gras ala COVID-19, thank you just the same.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The highly contagious and deadly form of avian influenza is spreading rapidly in Europe, putting the poultry industry on alert.

Yeah its highly contagious and highly deadly.

And from reports, animals die without any symptoms.

Lets hope it doesnt jump to humans or else a shiatload of people are gonna die.

Imagine something like COVID, with basically no symptoms for a week or more, then you drop dead.

/maybe all those anti-maskers would finally fark off and die


That plus our immune systems are already farked from lack of exposure with all the extra sanitation efforts.

Been a good run, all!
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Have any pandemics originated in Europe in the past hundred years? It will be fine...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A new variant strain of H5N8 in Norwegian poultry? I just miss the simpler times of Ebola
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Of course it'll jump into humans.  It's 2020.


Baby, don't fear the gander.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
OMG, the OSLO VIRUS!
 
lurrlurr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The 2021 Fjord Broncho(pneumonia)
 
