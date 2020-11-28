 Skip to content
(CNN)   Oh Speed, you were wonderful
posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2020 at 7:05 PM



Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
img.timeinc.netView Full Size

RIP
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Difficulty navigating the habitat"?

Oops

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Speed is a better name than "Fifteen", as in minutes.

"Oh Speed, you almost lasted 20 minutes that time!!!"
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Speed Racer Remix Alpha Team (Dirty version)
Youtube 3_5IJRXoKQE
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

farkingbubbler: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3_5IJRXo​KQE]


qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: "Difficulty navigating the habitat"?

Oops

[Fark user image 600x400]


Should have turned left at Albuquerque.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That entire show is so much more believable once you realize Trixie made up the whole thing in her head while binging on diet pills.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speed Racer inconsolable.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Threats to whale sharks include entanglement in fishing nets, boat strikes, ingestion of marine debris and micro plastics, and in some cases human interference

Yeah, all those naturally cocurring nets and microplastics are just the status quo of the seven seas.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stop imprisoning these animals. they can't take it. causes brain damage. they committed no crime. we are a savage race.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Speed Racer inconsolable.


Only because he wasn't able to kill her first...

Proof Speed Racer is a Sociopath
Youtube WC0YAJR6xQQ
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn right it was wonderful!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. Trixie
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: That entire show is so much more believable once you realize Trixie made up the whole thing in her head while binging on diet pills.


Was she staring at a snow globe with a model of the Mach 5 inside at the time?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So uh... We doing like a Change.org petition to get them to dynamite the corpse a la oregon whale 1970 or....?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: That entire show is so much more believable once you realize Trixie made up the whole thing in her head while binging on diet pills.


That would explain a lot..........beastility (Chim-Chim), midget porn (Spridle), Daddy issues (Pops), bondage headgear  (Racer X), transgender  (Speed Racer is too pretty to be a guy. Seriously.)
.
.
I think I need professional help.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

R.I.P. Trixie.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The fish range in length between 18 and 32.8 feet, but can grow to more than 60 feet long."

FTFY

Seriously, WTF? This makes even less sense than "Save up to 50% or more."
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Note: only a simulation
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gopher321: Damn right it was wonderful!

[Fark user image image 650x1000]


A few grams daily? Hubby's gonna come home to a very clean house and a disassembled radio set.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How would they expect a filter feeder to survive in an aquarium?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: [Fark user image 425x252]

R.I.P. Trixie


*shakes tiny fist*
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I always thought it was Racer X's coma.  He became the son Pops deserved.
Then Pops had the plug pulled on him.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No snark, seeing her in the aquarium was one of the most awesome experiences.

I'd been a fan of whale sharks since childhood.  Always wanted to see one, never thought I would.  Visiting Atlanta from Alaska, and my nieces want to take me to the aquarium.

The tank was huge, nearly worth the trip just to see that movie screen-sized window.  I couldn't see the other side of the tank, that's how far across it was.  Just shadows and haze.  Maybe hints of movement?  Yes, I think, one of the shadows itself was moving, yup, getting bigger.  Coming into focus.  Holy sh*t, how can anything that big exist?  How can anything that big be graceful?  How can anything that big be placid?

Keep in mind that I've seen whales in real life, humpbacks and orca.  But seeing her in that tank was still a whole other level.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: How would they expect a filter feeder to survive in an aquarium?


By feeding it plenty of filters.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A beluga whale died there a few years ago.


Perhaps nature is trying to tell us something.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skyotter: No snark, seeing her in the aquarium was one of the most awesome experiences.

I'd been a fan of whale sharks since childhood.  Always wanted to see one, never thought I would.  Visiting Atlanta from Alaska, and my nieces want to take me to the aquarium.

The tank was huge, nearly worth the trip just to see that movie screen-sized window.  I couldn't see the other side of the tank, that's how far across it was.  Just shadows and haze.  Maybe hints of movement?  Yes, I think, one of the shadows itself was moving, yup, getting bigger.  Coming into focus.  Holy sh*t, how can anything that big exist?  How can anything that big be graceful?  How can anything that big be placid?

Keep in mind that I've seen whales in real life, humpbacks and orca.  But seeing her in that tank was still a whole other level.


You were fortunate to see her. I've heard about her from my SIL that lives in Georgia and seen her.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

farkingbubbler: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/3_5IJRXo​KQE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I always preferred the DJ Keoki remix.

Superstar Dj Keoki - Go Speed Go
Youtube oOeyQQSQAuo
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: kdawg7736: Speed Racer inconsolable.

Only because he wasn't able to kill her first...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/WC0YAJR6​xQQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That's why we need universal single payer healthcare.
 
