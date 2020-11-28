 Skip to content
(CNN)   Little Rock man who put up black Santa and received racist letter condemning him apparently has his neighbor's backs - because they've filled their neighborhood with black Santas. It's getting dusty in here   (cnn.com) divider line
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There you go!  Take that douchebag racists.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, it's not going to be a white Christmas this year.

(Before they got called on it. Amercombie and Fitch sent out a catalog with "Here's wishes you the Whitest Christmas Ever...with these Models on the cover) I mean poor franklin didn't even have a chair to stand on.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Malapropism alert subby. The expression "has his neighbors backs" means he is supporting his neighbors. His neighbors have his back. He has his neighbors backing.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wademh: Malapropism alert subby. The expression "has his neighbors backs" means he is supporting his neighbors. His neighbors have his back. He has his neighbors backing.


Ouch.  Shouldn't listen to so much Norm Crosby!
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would totally love to troll these racist douchebags.  I'd put up in my yard a black Santa, next to a white Mrs. Claus.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Santa isn't a real person.  Sorry.  It really doesn't matter what color he is portrayed as.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cythraul: I would totally love to troll these racist douchebags.  I'd put up in my yard a black Santa, next to a white Mrs. Claus.


No half measures. Go all in and really get the Klinsmann goat. Two white Mrs Claus, and a bunch of little white female elves dressed as pony girls and crack whores. Throw in a black Jesus for good measure as well.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The current president has ruined this country.  Apparently all this racism was still around but this dude made it OK to be vocal about it again.  Gonna take a long time to get back to what is right.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wademh: Malapropism alert subby. The expression "has his neighbors backs" means he is supporting his neighbors. His neighbors have his back. He has his neighbors backing.


Came to say this. Also, in the incorrect headline, it should be neighbors'. The plural possessive.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well if you can have a European style white Jesus. Why not a black Santa?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...he was from the South Pole.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cythraul: I would totally love to troll these racist douchebags.  I'd put up in my yard a black Santa, next to a white Mrs. Claus.


And when you are interviewed, just shrug "hey, it was what's on sale, why should their color matter in America?"
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PaulRB: There you go!  Take that douchebag racists.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly neighborhood. Of course the current Santa's black. The last one had to go to Mars to implement a tactical offense.
aetre.xepher.netView Full Size

^ He's conquering Pia Zedora, so I'm sure it's a moral fight.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's Little Rock Man?
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: Who's Little Rock Man?


What a Little Rock Man may look like

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Santa isn't a real person.  Sorry.  It really doesn't matter what color he is portrayed as.


I mean....he's based on a real person. St Nicholas of Myra. Who, since he was from Turkey, was probably a little mocha....
 
great_tigers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's Arkansas and they voted red. No way this is real, bunch of farking racists
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

great_tigers: It's Arkansas and they voted red. No way this is real, bunch of farking racists


This just in: Even the reddest of red states has blue cities and neighborhoods.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I would totally love to troll these racist douchebags.  I'd put up in my yard a black Santa, next to a white Mrs. Claus.


Don't for get the Ho Ho Ho,s....
 
great_tigers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jgok: great_tigers: It's Arkansas and they voted red. No way this is real, bunch of farking racists

This just in: Even the reddest of red states has blue cities and neighborhoods.


Nope: according to fark, all republicans are racist. All citizens who live in a state that voted for trump are racist. Therefore, not a true story.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
His neighbors have his back. He does not have his neighbors' backs. Ugh.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Albert911emt: Santa isn't a real person.  Sorry.  It really doesn't matter what color he is portrayed as.

I mean....he's based on a real person. St Nicholas of Myra. Who, since he was from Turkey, was probably a little mocha....


Greek actually, from a Greek colony in Anatolia, but old-school racists don't really like to count Mediterranean people as being "white".
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Of course Santa is German! He is the Black Forest Santa. Only a idiot would read that as if he was from the black forest.
.
.
Some people......
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Where are all the farkers who were claiming this was fake?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

offacue: The current president has ruined this country.  Apparently all this racism was still around but this dude made it OK to be vocal about it again.  Gonna take a long time to get back to what is right.


Not !   Trump haters did that, fanning the fire at every opportunity, and they are still doing it..  if you think the Left being in power will fix it, serious good luck with that.. ain't happening...
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Jgok: great_tigers: It's Arkansas and they voted red. No way this is real, bunch of farking racists

This just in: Even the reddest of red states has blue cities and neighborhoods.

Nope: according to fark, all republicans are racist. All citizens who live in a state that voted for trump are racist. Therefore, not a true story.


Oh, you're one of THOSE.

Farkied appropriately, moving on.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: offacue: The current president has ruined this country.  Apparently all this racism was still around but this dude made it OK to be vocal about it again.  Gonna take a long time to get back to what is right.

Not !   Trump haters did that, fanning the fire at every opportunity, and they are still doing it..  if you think the Left being in power will fix it, serious good luck with that.. ain't happening...


wut

How dare people point out when others are being racist.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: lurkey: Who's Little Rock Man?

What a Little Rock Man may look like

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 558x849]


Do you have the original of that?
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jgok: great_tigers: Jgok: great_tigers: It's Arkansas and they voted red. No way this is real, bunch of farking racists

This just in: Even the reddest of red states has blue cities and neighborhoods.

Nope: according to fark, all republicans are racist. All citizens who live in a state that voted for trump are racist. Therefore, not a true story.

Oh, you're one of THOSE.

Farkied appropriately, moving on.


Not coincidentally, I him farkied as "straw man."

He's very on brand.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wademh: Malapropism alert subby. The expression "has his neighbors backs" means he is supporting his neighbors. His neighbors have his back. He has his neighbors backing.


I was going to go with, "is backed by his neighbors". But yeah, a headline tweak is in order.

To the actual subject at hand, good on them. Now let's have Back/Middle Eastern Nativity Scenes, given that Christ was about as white as I am the Queen.

/I'm not even a queen; I can't pull off that kind of fabulous.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: OlderGuy: offacue: The current president has ruined this country.  Apparently all this racism was still around but this dude made it OK to be vocal about it again.  Gonna take a long time to get back to what is right.

Not !   Trump haters did that, fanning the fire at every opportunity, and they are still doing it..  if you think the Left being in power will fix it, serious good luck with that.. ain't happening...

wut

How dare people point out when others are being racist.


Around 2011-2012 that poster was posting all the time that the US economy was going to collapse because of Obama and he predicted the economic "end of days" in September 2011 or so.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

great_tigers: It's Arkansas and they voted red. No way this is real, bunch of farking racists


Don't be an idiot. County level map.
Fark user imageView Full Size

expanded precict level map..
Fark user imageView Full Size

People are not monolithic. Nuance exists. And contrary to troglodyte thinking, even Trump supporters aren't all the caricatures you see at rallies. A weird thing about them, they have local loyalties. They are more likely to love their actual neighbor who they see mowing his lawn than their "neighbor" in the sense of the brotherhood of man.

I have a few friends who are sympathetic to the GOP. They would think a Black Santa is PC nonsense. But they would join in support of an actual friend who was harassed for displaying one.

So widen your eyes and see. The die-hard Trumpers are not the only ones with closed minds.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Santa isn't a real person.  Sorry.  It really doesn't matter what color he is portrayed as.


Wait by that logic doesn't that mean that those black elves the Dutch like are okay?
 
great_tigers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wademh: great_tigers: It's Arkansas and they voted red. No way this is real, bunch of farking racists

Don't be an idiot. County level map.
[Fark user image 376x330]
expanded precict level map..
[Fark user image 263x251]
People are not monolithic. Nuance exists. And contrary to troglodyte thinking, even Trump supporters aren't all the caricatures you see at rallies. A weird thing about them, they have local loyalties. They are more likely to love their actual neighbor who they see mowing his lawn than their "neighbor" in the sense of the brotherhood of man.

I have a few friends who are sympathetic to the GOP. They would think a Black Santa is PC nonsense. But they would join in support of an actual friend who was harassed for displaying one.

So widen your eyes and see. The die-hard Trumpers are not the only ones with closed minds.


Nope, all trumpers are racists.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

offacue: The current president has ruined this country.  Apparently all this racism was still around but this dude made it OK to be vocal about it again.  Gonna take a long time to get back to what is right.


I don't know I'm more along the lines of agreeing with Malcolm X he appreciated it when you self-identified yourself as a POS
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ajgeek: wademh: Malapropism alert subby. The expression "has his neighbors backs" means he is supporting his neighbors. His neighbors have his back. He has his neighbors backing.

I was going to go with, "is backed by his neighbors". But yeah, a headline tweak is in order.

To the actual subject at hand, good on them. Now let's have Back/Middle Eastern Nativity Scenes, given that Christ was about as white as I am the Queen.

/I'm not even a queen; I can't pull off that kind of fabulous.


I think I'm more inclined to visit nativity scenes and pass out information about preventing teen pregnancy.
 
