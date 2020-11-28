 Skip to content
(CBC)   Ummm.... because "Russia says"?   (cbc.ca)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Believing anything from russia is safe and effective is the same as believing having a pet alligator swim with small children is safe and effective babysitter.
/Russia is a minor country with a small economy
//Switzerland has an equal size military
 
Bungles [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If they release their full data set, there are many experts who could examine it for statistical anomalies.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Russia says a lot of things.  Few of them are true.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't trust Putin half as far as I could throw him. Besides, it's too late for the Russian vaccine to serve its purpose (to help Diaper Don win reelection).
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These are the same people who created krokodile, as a recreation.

You'll forgive me if I question the safety of their methyl based vodkas, as well as their vaccines.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All those who believe this crap should have their citizenship revoked and deported to russia.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccine completely safe, according to spokesman

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Didn't they also say that they don't have an outbreak?  What do they need with a vaccine?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Russia says" ...
i1.yuki.laView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bungles: If they release their full data set, there are many experts who could examine it for statistical anomalies.


I don't believe anything the Russians release.  If they'd like to share the formula so other countries can do their own testing, then fine.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They need a vaccine against doctors blowing the whistle on Covid-19 falling out of windows.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ow it burns.

Iz 100% vodka!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Without more info from Russia, no way, Jose.  If you chuckleheads wanna take their word for it, that's on you.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There is compelling evidence of the efficacy of the Russian vaccine on Pornhub.  It also doesn't need refrigeration, as it's based on a hot beef component.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just want to know what it is that keep Russian women looking 16 until they become a babushka overnight.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Because the odds of it being Krokodil in a vodka suspension are, at best, 50:50?
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah, getting poisoned by Polonium-210 isn't on my bucket list.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fredbox: I just want to know what it is that keep Russian women looking 16 until they become a babushka overnight.


I think it's the crazy.  Every Russian chick I've ever met, no matter how hot, was batshiat insane.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Russia licensed it based on early trials involving only 76 people

LOL
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Despite issues about transparency, Russia's vaccine appears to work well, say experts."

Despite Russia's vaccine appearing to work well, Putin still hasn't had it. All you need to know.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: These are the same people who created krokodile, as a recreation.


And that guy  biting that man's face was high on bath salts.
🙄


If Russia is so horrible why don't they do something about it?
Same thing with Mexico.
Mexico must work for at least some of the population otherwise they would just revolt.

every nation has its group of people who don't like the system set up or who are suffering under the system.
I don't know if that necessarily means that specific system is faulty.
I think it just means it isn't working for that one person.

/
Meanwhile we all collectively ignore that the USA doesn't work for some members of the USA.

but we're okay with that because we have our cable TV and gainful employment the rest of those people can just suffer.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fredbox: I just want to know what it is that keep Russian women looking 16 until they become a babushka overnight.


In my limited experience, Russian women will break a man no matter how beautiful she is. They have balls of steal.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

physt: fredbox: I just want to know what it is that keep Russian women looking 16 until they become a babushka overnight.

In my limited experience, Russian women will break a man no matter how beautiful she is. They have balls of steal.



gold diggers from hell
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: hubiestubert: These are the same people who created krokodile, as a recreation.

And that guy  biting that man's face was high on bath salts.
🙄


If Russia is so horrible why don't they do something about it?
Same thing with Mexico.
Mexico must work for at least some of the population otherwise they would just revolt.

every nation has its group of people who don't like the system set up or who are suffering under the system.
I don't know if that necessarily means that specific system is faulty.
I think it just means it isn't working for that one person.

/
Meanwhile we all collectively ignore that the USA doesn't work for some members of the USA.

but we're okay with that because we have our cable TV and gainful employment the rest of those people can just suffer.


If you want to white knight Russia, fark.ru is where you should be.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Honestly there's absolutely no product from Russia I would ever consider using.  Between the corruption of their entire society from the top health official right down to their local dogcatcher, and the constant stream of BS they put out, there's just nothing from there I'd trust as safe for a human.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: fredbox: I just want to know what it is that keep Russian women looking 16 until they become a babushka overnight.

I think it's the crazy.  Every Russian chick I've ever met, no matter how hot, was batshiat insane.


physt: fredbox: I just want to know what it is that keep Russian women looking 16 until they become a babushka overnight.

In my limited experience, Russian women will break a man no matter how beautiful she is. They have balls of steal.


jsmilky: physt: fredbox: I just want to know what it is that keep Russian women looking 16 until they become a babushka overnight.

In my limited experience, Russian women will break a man no matter how beautiful she is. They have balls of steal.


gold diggers from hell


Also true, also true, and also true.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Approval of a vaccine involves more than just whether the small test batches are effective in a trial, but also the entire mass production chain from suppliers to the process control in the production and fill facilities. Since there's no foreseeable way western regulators are going to be allowed in Russian facilities, all this navel gazing about whether or not people in the west will trust Russian vaccines is a moot point anyway.
 
