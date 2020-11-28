 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Roses are red, lilies are green. Buckle your seatbelt, or he'll harvest your spleen   (foxnews.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Silly chinese. They should know the only organs that are legally harvested are prisonners organs!

What were they thinking? Trying to grift for yourself and steal from the communist party? Thats a death penalty right there. Dont ever try to outgrift the commies, they'll kill you, every single time.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great headline, subby
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Messrs. Burke and Hare point and laugh at the rank amateur.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Make organ donation at death opt-out. Scarcity solved.

/ Kidney donor
 
