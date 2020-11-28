 Skip to content
(Vice)   "They're always after me lucky charms"   (vice.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The gang, known as the "Fresnecks"


Also the name of my Eric Clapton plague-spreading tour.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cash on hand seems too low
 
clancifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wonder how many MAGA flags were seized.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds about right, the central valley of California is filled with as much derp as rural Alabama.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

clancifer: I wonder how many MAGA flags were seized.


Funny when they arrest white supremacists they never point out the fact that they were huge trump fans.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lolmao500: clancifer: I wonder how many MAGA flags were seized.

Funny when they arrest white supremacists they never point out the fact that they were huge trump fans.


it's just a hat meme goes here
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is why I stay up here in the hills

/Those flatlanders ain't right
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Cash on hand seems too low


Yeah, Fresno. They probably had to hold a fundraising car wash to register their domain name.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Time to play "how many of these dumb redneck men would I bang?"

(Looks at mugshots)

Awww.  Only about a couple of them.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The gang, known as the "Fresnecks,"

Not after Fresno, but after Fresca, because fark Fresca.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

koder: The gang, known as the "Fresnecks,"

Not after Fresno, but after Fresca, because fark Fresca.


Takes some Moxie to say that.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: koder: The gang, known as the "Fresnecks,"

Not after Fresno, but after Fresca, because fark Fresca.

Takes some Moxie to say that.


Only if you're pickin' up the Tab.
 
onecrazylay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clancifer: I wonder how many MAGA flags were seized.


Each were left flying at half mast.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A yellow shotgun? Come on.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: A yellow shotgun? Come on.


Sorry, Yellow, Orange and Blue. What is that supposed to be?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ingo: xanadian: koder: The gang, known as the "Fresnecks,"

Not after Fresno, but after Fresca, because fark Fresca.

Takes some Moxie to say that.

Only if you're pickin' up the Tab.


I can't give you a tab unless you order something.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the cops ever find out who #2 works for?
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: KarmicDisaster: A yellow shotgun? Come on.

Sorry, Yellow, Orange and Blue. What is that supposed to be?


Disguised as a nerf gun maybe? I have heard of people putting the orange tips from toy guns on real ones to disguise them, maybe an extension of that?.
-
90 pounds of meth and 6 of heroin. But barely 100k in cash between all 100 of them and not even enough guns for half of them, most of which look like 1970's-era saturday night specials and century-old antique hunting rifles.
These guys aren't players, they are low level stooges and delivery boys for the players.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: [Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 102?

I'm guessing the other couple ten thousand are cops.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Did the cops ever find out who #2 works for?


They went from busting o-rings to busting drug rings but still no #1.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: The gang, known as the "Fresnecks,"

Not after Fresno, but after Fresca, because fark Fresca.


That sounds like something a 'toxic personality' would say there brother
hitc.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the good news is that they can finally join up with their AB buddies, and I'm totes sure that there will be zero friction and nothing but continuous harmony among their members.

/There was a lot of friction
//There was no harmony
///Lots of guys are NEVER going to see their commissary funds, ever.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we wouldn't have such a bad gang problem if prisons stopped setting prisoners against each other thereby forcing prisoners to join a gang for protection.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

koder: The gang, known as the "Fresnecks,"

Not after Fresno, but after Fresca, because fark Fresca.


Grapefruit flavored soda. I mean, what the fark?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: koder: The gang, known as the "Fresnecks,"

Not after Fresno, but after Fresca, because fark Fresca.

Grapefruit flavored soda. I mean, what the fark?


I suppose you don't like Squirttm either.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: ImpendingCynic: koder: The gang, known as the "Fresnecks,"

Not after Fresno, but after Fresca, because fark Fresca.

Grapefruit flavored soda. I mean, what the fark?

I suppose you don't like Squirttm either.


You gotta dry-clean you linens after one of them. It ain't worth it.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: koder: The gang, known as the "Fresnecks,"

Not after Fresno, but after Fresca, because fark Fresca.

Grapefruit flavored soda. I mean, what the fark?


Actual grapefruit soda farking rocks. Fresca is like diabetic hobo urine
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: koder: The gang, known as the "Fresnecks,"

Not after Fresno, but after Fresca, because fark Fresca.

Grapefruit flavored soda. I mean, what the fark?


Were it not diet, grapefruit juice aficionados like myself would've drank the stuff.

/but it was horrible from the get go
//accursed diet sodas based on the totally wrong flavors
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ok so I thought subby was going for rick & morty, interdimensional cable advert stylee.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lady J: Ok so I thought subby was going for rick & morty, interdimensional cable advert stylee.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Lady J: Ok so I thought subby was going for rick & morty, interdimensional cable advert stylee.

[Fark user image image 400x225]


You get a smrt.
 
