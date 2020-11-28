 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Girl becomes one of first females to earn Eagle Scout, highest rank in Boy Scouts with 31 badges spanning from fingerprinting, pottery, photography, sailing, climbing, and camping   (al.com) divider line
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
From one Eagle to another, congratulations!
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm a brownie drop out. I used the 35 cent dues to get an ice cream sandwich at lunch instead of paying to the troop.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Close2TheEdge: From one Eagle to another, congratulations!


Congrats from me as well!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Same here as subby. I got a job when I was 14, that required me to work some weeknights and Saturdays, so no more Troop meetings or weekend camping trips.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Very nice! Good for her.
I was one of the youngest Eagle Scouts in the state when I got my badge at 14.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I couldn't even get molested as a Boy Scout
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bob Falfa: Very nice! Good for her.
I was one of the youngest Eagle Scouts in the state when I got my badge at 14.


Bob Falfa: Very nice! Good for her.
I was one of the youngest Eagle Scouts in the state when I got my badge at 14.


My father, circa 1926, was 13 and got his allegedly the young ever, my older brother beat him by a couple of months and supposed (I was told) got his.  I earned all the merit badges, did all the service projects but the Commission of the Scouts in Orange County, CA (bastion of the John Birch Society in the '62's) told me at my Life Board of Review that he didn't think Unitarians believed in God and he was never going to pass a Unitarian on his Board of Review.  I even got the God and Country award through my Unitarian Church.  Then my dad got his dream job as the Senior Scientist at the Library of Congress, we moved back east and I gave up.  So I suppose I could call myself an Eagle, except I'm not.

And people wonder why I had the right wingers.

If the Physical Fitness merit badge is the same for girls as boys and she earned it she has my kudos, that was the hardest merit badge for me.

I proudly note I was the first scout in the country to earn the metallurgy merit bad.  My metal shop teacher passed me (dad was the president of the American Society of Metals for a number of years).

I worked with the scouts as an Assistant Scoutmaster, we moved, the. new troop my son joined as sponsored by a Methodist Church.  They asked me to join the church, and when I didn't they asked me, and my son, to quit the troop.  That was the end of scouting for my family.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bob Falfa: Very nice! Good for her.
I was one of the youngest Eagle Scouts in the state when I got my badge at 14.


Also, I worked in DC; during the Roe v. Wade annual January protest a guy was there with his scout troop to protest.  He was as obese as a human can be and still walk.  I looked him in the eye and (quietly) said "a scout is physically fit."  Loudly in front of his kids who hadn't heard what I said he cussed me out with worse than a marine like language.  I asked his kids if they were proud of his level of trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverantness and they en masse started laughing.

I still consider myself an ultimate boy scout in the be prepared sort of way.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I couldn't even get molested as a Boy Scout


They do an amazing amount of training to prevent that kind of rubbish these days. Never one adult one kid, ever.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
aorry for the double post, I wanted to add congratulations for a well earned honor.

A couple of years ago I was an assistant scoutmaster and after watching about 50 boys playing kickball for the evening  instead of working on skills one of the other assistant scoutmasters said you know when the girls move up some of them will apply themselves and will get eagle in a year or two by just not fooling around.

/seems to be exactly what happened
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Congratulations, and... CSS.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm with the rest of the eagle scouts- congratulations and welcome!!
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here she is, world's first female eagle scout!:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is cool, and I hope it helps scouting survive because that program was a major formative influence for me.  I was lucky enough to belong to a council that was not especially under the control of the morality police, and to a troop with leaders that gave even less farks about the culture wars, and gave all the farks about getting us kids out in the woods for adventure and stuff.

/Made Eagle
//Made Vigil
//Give me the right handshake, and I'll give you my name.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Here she is, world's first female eagle scout!:

[Fark user image image 241x300]


Well, not world's first. They do go on to specify that it's more Northern Alabama's first, but still it's an awesome accomplishment. Only thing I still kept from High School times on my resume once I graduated college.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Forty-Three: This is cool, and I hope it helps scouting survive because that program was a major formative influence for me.  I was lucky enough to belong to a council that was not especially under the control of the morality police, and to a troop with leaders that gave even less farks about the culture wars, and gave all the farks about getting us kids out in the woods for adventure and stuff.

/Made Eagle
//Made Vigil
//Give me the right handshake, and I'll give you my name.


Same with my troop. Our scoutmaster was a 45-year-old lesbian, and she was great. Religion was never pushed (had everything from atheist to Muslim to Hindu to multiple flavors of Christianity) and they were more about learning about how to thrive in nature and protect/preserve. I got had my Board of Review 48 hours before my 18th birthday, cut it by the skin of my teeth.

Hell, it was the first place I tried weed and mushrooms. There's not much better than tripping balls by a waterfall.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I couldn't even get molested as a Boy Scout


I guess you looked like a "talker".

I only made it to Star. Got my marksmanship and astronomy badges despite being terribly nearsighted without being aware of it. I think my scoutmaster dad pushed those through.

My brother made Eagle, then went to the ceremony on acid. Ahh, the 70's.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Here she is, world's first female eagle scout!:

[Fark user image 241x300]


Wow. Better call Chris Hansen just in case. Have him bring some chairs.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Congratulations to her, but fingerprinting?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Congratulations to her, but fingerprinting?


She's probably better than boys are at most fingerings.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Eagle Scout Gerald Ford on the left.

scoutingnewsroom.orgView Full Size


/ The last respectable Republican president
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My grandpa got an Eagle Scout badge thingie.  He got his as an adult, as scoutmaster, in fact.  I don't know just how THAT works.  I have the badge and the newspaper clipping.
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My troop is 106 years old this year. BSA had to make our current scouts 100 year bars a few years back since they had maybe 15 on hand and the Troop is 40 kids deep.
Stay the course, see it through, get your Eagle.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cub Scout in the early 60s.  Lots of macaroni-based projects, more of it eaten than glued on stuff.  I did get a third place trophy in the pinewood derby and ribbon for looks despite dropping the car and breaking a wheel off before the race.  Used a thumbtack to put it back on.  Got as far as the Bear badge, but moved to Australia. Sea Scouts down here, but didn't join.  Passed on Boy Scouts when I got back to the US as it seemed to be on the cultish side.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's damn impressive...I went to HS with an Eagle Scout, and that alone got him into West Point.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Congrats to her
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I would be dead within 20 minutes of becoming lost in the woods. Hell, I couldn't survive without air conditioning. Congrats to her for completing a difficult task.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Bob Falfa: Very nice! Good for her.
I was one of the youngest Eagle Scouts in the state when I got my badge at 14.

Bob Falfa: Very nice! Good for her.
I was one of the youngest Eagle Scouts in the state when I got my badge at 14.

My father, circa 1926, was 13 and got his allegedly the young ever, my older brother beat him by a couple of months and supposed (I was told) got his.  I earned all the merit badges, did all the service projects but the Commission of the Scouts in Orange County, CA (bastion of the John Birch Society in the '62's) told me at my Life Board of Review that he didn't think Unitarians believed in God and he was never going to pass a Unitarian on his Board of Review.  I even got the God and Country award through my Unitarian Church.  Then my dad got his dream job as the Senior Scientist at the Library of Congress, we moved back east and I gave up.  So I suppose I could call myself an Eagle, except I'm not.

And people wonder why I had the right wingers.

If the Physical Fitness merit badge is the same for girls as boys and she earned it she has my kudos, that was the hardest merit badge for me.

I proudly note I was the first scout in the country to earn the metallurgy merit bad.  My metal shop teacher passed me (dad was the president of the American Society of Metals for a number of years).

I worked with the scouts as an Assistant Scoutmaster, we moved, the. new troop my son joined as sponsored by a Methodist Church.  They asked me to join the church, and when I didn't they asked me, and my son, to quit the troop.  That was the end of scouting for my family.


That's some horseshiat that happened to you. At no point was faith brought up in my BOR (1998) and my troop treated faith as only an expectation of reverence to your family beliefs, we had a mix of Catholics and Protestants of various flavors as well as a Hindu at a Presby church chartered troop, all they ever asked of us was to participate in Scout Sunday service every year.  We happily volunteered for their fundraisers and faith never ever came up.
My sons Cub Scout charter is with a Methodist church, and they have been cool and have the same approach to faith I experienced.
Sorry you got hosed.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: That's damn impressive...I went to HS with an Eagle Scout, and that alone got him into West Point.


Not his going to HS with me, the Eagle Scout part is what got him into West Point...though putting up with my dumb ass in HS should have gotten everyone a medal. ;)
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I was in the scouts until my grandpa covered a meeting one night and found out what a pack of degenerates my troop had become.  I was relieved because I was kinda over it by then.  Now I'm glad I got out without getting molested and all my memories of those days are positive.
 
dryknife
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I couldn't even get molested as a Boy Scout


You should have joined Jack Walls "Order of the Arrow" troop in Lonoke, Ar.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Eagle Scout Gerald Ford on the left.

[scoutingnewsroom.org image 505x334]

/ The last respectable Republican president


Up until he pardoned Nixon, when he became the first of the unbroken string of contemporary GOP scofflaw presidents (and legislators, donors, operatives, fruit bats, etc).
 
Chevello
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I got kicked out of Cub Scouts.

They had good reason though. I ate a Brownie.

/70s joke.
 
Kiz [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Now she finally gets the "Destroying the Patriarchy" badge. Good job!
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good for her.

/ Never a scout myself, but former scout leader and father of two scouts.
 
