(KUTV Utah)   Meanwhile on a rooftop in Utah   (kutv.com)
posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2020 at 4:14 PM (1 hour ago)



Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The victim, a juvenile male, had a large laceration on his leg when police arrived


he used to walk down the street, then he took an arrow in the knee
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They aren't even in season in yet, they are still in rut.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ABC - Poison Arrow (Official Video)
Youtube a70yJwgQtzo
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better tack on attempted murder and looking hideous to the current charges.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it was a teenager.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just call getting shot with a bow and arrow COVID now, right?
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pumped Up Kicks (Medieval Style with Female Vocals - Original by Cornelius Link)
Youtube cRIfsFefatg
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: Better tack on attempted murder and looking hideous to the current charges.


The boy could easily have bled to death.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mormon Games.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rambo: First Blood of Later-day Saints
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where was the good guy with a bow and arrow?
 
151 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: They just call getting shot with a bow and arrow COVID now, right?


Shut up, assclown.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RepoManTSM: Where was the good guy with a bow and arrow?


Voting from another rooftop.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There is something weird it the water in that part of the valley, near Kennecot copper mine.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Message for you sir....
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wantingout: They just call getting shot with a bow and arrow COVID now, right?


The mysterious 'they'. One day they'll show their faces!
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Deep!!  See, even without guns people will get shot!  If he'd have had a gun this wouldn't have happened!

DERP!!!!!
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: RepoManTSM: Where was the good guy with a bow and arrow?

Voting from another rooftop.


We should only count legal arrows.
 
WyDave
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Deep!!  See, even without guns people will get shot!  If he'd have had a gun this wouldn't have happened!

DERP!!!!!


Thank goodness it wasn't a high capacity rapid fire assault bow.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You have failed this city.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
F**king autocorrect...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's more to this than meets the article.
Police identify West Jordan woman who allegedly shot juvenile with bow and arrow | ABC4 Utah
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I bet she was aiming for his whisker biscuit.
 
nursetim
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WyDave: Tarl3k: Deep!!  See, even without guns people will get shot!  If he'd have had a gun this wouldn't have happened!

DERP!!!!!

Thank goodness it wasn't a high capacity rapid fire assault bow.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Witnesses told police Huggins, 38, and the victim got into an argument while Huggins was on her roof, and Huggins appeared to have weapons with her."

"Whatcha gonna do, biatch?  Shoot me with an arrow?"
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WyDave: Tarl3k: Deep!!  See, even without guns people will get shot!  If he'd have had a gun this wouldn't have happened!

DERP!!!!!

Thank goodness it wasn't a high capacity rapid fire assault bow.


I'm sure we have all seen this guy by now

Archery Extreme: Ode To Joy!
Youtube -zPDx6HQ_9w
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lady J: wantingout: They just call getting shot with a bow and arrow COVID now, right?

The mysterious 'they'. One day they'll show their faces!


Fark user imageView Full Size


they talk a lot, don't they
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I had no idea ditty was female.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WyDave: Tarl3k: Deep!!  See, even without guns people will get shot!  If he'd have had a gun this wouldn't have happened!

DERP!!!!!

Thank goodness it wasn't a high capacity rapid fire assault bow.


imfdb.orgView Full Size

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Lady J: wantingout: They just call getting shot with a bow and arrow COVID now, right?

The mysterious 'they'. One day they'll show their faces!

[Fark user image image 603x256]

they talk a lot, don't they


A lot. And they exclusively hold extreme opinions. Mysterioso°
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did he step on her lawn?
 
wantingout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

151: wantingout: They just call getting shot with a bow and arrow COVID now, right?

Shut up, assclown.


Awww pobrecito
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wantingout: 151: wantingout: They just call getting shot with a bow and arrow COVID now, right?

Shut up, assclown.

Awww pobrecito


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
