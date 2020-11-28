 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Filming a police stop from 30+ feet away? You bet, that's an assaultin'   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This shiat is out of hand.  By filming the incident this man is "involved"?  FU!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hopefully the officers that assaulted the man without reason are charged and fired. Until police have to follow the law and held accountable nothing will change.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A prudent person would only video cops at work if upload is real time to a secure account.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

snocone: A prudent person would only video cops at work if upload is real time to a secure account.


ACLU mobile justice app on a phone works that way.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The gestappo do not like the people seeing how they work
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do not let them hide behind anonymity. Generic "officers" and "cops" allows them to hide. Say their names.

Officer Wiscott.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ACAB.  Fark the pig cops.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Think shiat is bad now? Democrats shying away from the defund police movement will be a green light to the fascists.

Now that they're unleashed, we're gonna see some true colors.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You guys know how in France they are trying to make it illegal for anyone to film cops ??

France is turning fascist just like Murica.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nothing at all will happen to the cops who are violating someone's civil rights on camera as long as they maintain the lie that he was a suspect.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And this is why police are generally thougut of as scumbags.
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And the Police Union will circle the wagons to protect their own. Of course, unions are bad, except when they provide protection for this type of unlawful activity.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sooner or later, people will learn to record with multiple devices.  When the burner phone gets smashed, the dash cam, GoPro, or fish eye on the lapel can keep right on uploading to the cloud.

The government is already recording you, all the time you are in public, on multiple devices.  Time to respond in kind.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You should really do that from 300 yards with a telephoto lens....
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Surely "Demilitarizing" the police will fix this!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Until the US has laws about training and screening police for mental and emotional challenges things will not change. The US could get rid of 1/3 of police if there were good and well trained police that understand what a public service job really is.
/ A couple of weeks of training to shoot and almost never any criminal charges for illegal actions plus bad cops being allowed to transfer is not training and screening.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Fark da Police
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lolmao500: You guys know how in France they are trying to make it illegal for anyone to film cops ??

France is turning fascist just like Murica.


Know who else surrendered to fascism..no. Wait. That was France, too.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The headline is wrong. He wasn't assaulted because he was filming. A suspect pointed him out as an accomplice. Rather than follow the officers instructions, in order to determine if he was involved, he fought them.

The point is it doesn't matter if you are involved or not, if you start fighting the officers who are trying to determine if you are or aren't involved, you're gonna have a bad time regardless of your innocence of the crime they are investigating.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


all the fark pig defenders must be busy on parler
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Hopefully the officers that assaulted the man without reason are charged and fired.


Are you on drugs?
 
tinyarena
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GregoryD: The headline is wrong. He wasn't assaulted because he was filming.,,


oh Gregor, you sweet summer child
This is the 5 PM - Cop Hate Thread
Didn't you check the schedule?
 
rummonkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OldRod: This shiat is out of hand.  By filming the incident this man is "involved"?  FU!


To anyone even trying to defend this bullshiat, this is the reason why I retired over a decade ago. The police see everyone around them as a potential enemy now and they are little more than an occupying force in some cases.

anybody who tried to say defend the police had the wrong idea. The right idea is to refund the police in an effort to get rid of the bad officers as pictured in this video.

This shiat is out of hand and as long as police officers treat me as a potential enemy I will do the same to them.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

theteacher: Do not let them hide behind anonymity. Generic "officers" and "cops" allows them to hide. Say their names.

Officer Wiscott.

[Fark user image image 850x477]


Good, put their names out there. Officers like this deserve no respect or protection.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GregoryD: The headline is wrong. He wasn't assaulted because he was filming. A suspect pointed him out as an accomplice. Rather than follow the officers instructions, in order to determine if he was involved, he fought them.

The point is it doesn't matter if you are involved or not, if you start fighting the officers who are trying to determine if you are or aren't involved, you're gonna have a bad time regardless of your innocence of the crime they are investigating.


Yes, that's the lie the officers put in their report to justify their brutality.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tinyarena: GregoryD: The headline is wrong. He wasn't assaulted because he was filming.,,

oh Gregor, you sweet summer child
This is the 5 PM - Cop Hate Thread
Didn't you check the schedule?


Also for the officers to escalate to a physical confrontation simply because the person who refused to give their ID upon one asking is unacceptable.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: You guys know how in France they are trying to make it illegal for anyone to film cops ??

France is turning fascist just like Murica.


Tell that to Jacques Mesrine.

Oops, you can't, he was blown away by the French police at a traffic stop
 
rummonkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GregoryD: The headline is wrong. He wasn't assaulted because he was filming. A suspect pointed him out as an accomplice. Rather than follow the officers instructions, in order to determine if he was involved, he fought them.

The point is it doesn't matter if you are involved or not, if you start fighting the officers who are trying to determine if you are or aren't involved, you're gonna have a bad time regardless of your innocence of the crime they are investigating.


Where is your Citation for this turn of events? If that is just from officer testimony you know how much it is going to be believed.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
#ACAB

And don't give me the "B-b-but not all cops" bullshaite. Every so-called "good cop" has lied, turned a blind eye and has stood by while one of their fellow officers has assaulted, killed and violated the civil rights of the people they're sworn to protect.

Every. Single. One.
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Defund the farking police.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Some cops don't seem to mind being filmed in performance of their duty.

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The video cameras are drilled out on my phone, but I'm still going to pretend to film every farking cop i see from now on.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GregoryD: The headline is wrong. He wasn't assaulted because he was filming. A suspect pointed him out as an accomplice. Rather than follow the officers instructions, in order to determine if he was involved, he fought them.

The point is it doesn't matter if you are involved or not, if you start fighting the officers who are trying to determine if you are or aren't involved, you're gonna have a bad time regardless of your innocence of the crime they are investigating.


Load of BULL shiat.

I'll guarantee the suspect did NOT point him out.  Let's see the cops say that he did under oath since they have body cameras.  (hint: they won't)   IF you want to read the rest of the article, it states that this guy (you know, the one filming from 50 feet away), was NOT a suspect.  These guys just decided to get a stick up their ass and fark with someone.

Now he gets to collect $$$$$ from the municipality who employed those stupid farks.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What the hell did the officer mean "you are involved"
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
invent a time machine

go back to 1980 and do this instead of what we did do

decriminalize all drug use (by consenting adults)

make ultra high quality premium drugs in controlled state-owned labs and sell them to the public

use the $ from the sale of the drugs, from reduced police force needs, reduced court system needs to fund treatment for those who become addicted

make it a capital crime to manufacture, traffic, distribute drugs for private sale  ; put the execution of these convicted dealers on weekly PPV TV specials


we'd be living in a MUCH better country right now.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The guy that comes up with a "Brownie" app for phones (filming you head on, but standing at 90o) could make a fortune*.  Then the cops figure, "sure there's ten people with cameras, but they're all pointed away from me"...


*probably already available, but I'm not up on technology
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: The video cameras are drilled out on my phone, but I'm still going to pretend to film every farking cop i see from now on.


wut

The cameras aren't what you have to worry about.  It's the microphone.  Did you drill that out also?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: The video cameras are drilled out on my phone, but I'm still going to pretend to film every farking cop i see from now on.


So you won't have any evidence when cops beat your ass?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Think shiat is bad now? Democrats shying away from the defund police movement will be a green light to the fascists.

Now that they're unleashed, we're gonna see some true colors.


Now's the time to burn more precincts. Some of those fascists might even let it slide now that it makes Democrats look bad.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GregoryD: The headline is wrong. He wasn't assaulted because he was filming. A suspect pointed him out as an accomplice. Rather than follow the officers instructions, in order to determine if he was involved, he fought them.

The point is it doesn't matter if you are involved or not, if you start fighting the officers who are trying to determine if you are or aren't involved, you're gonna have a bad time regardless of your innocence of the crime they are investigating.


If that is the case, then those two morons should have made it perfectly clear that that was the case before carrying out their assault.

They walk up, say hi, say that he is recording an on going investigation, make a vague "you are involved" comment then start assaulting.

These cops did their job very poorly, they escalated a situation for no reason and you defending them being terrible at their job makes you look stupid.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: What the hell did the officer mean "you are involved"


by filming the officer, the officer was thus prevented from using his most effective illegal maneuvers; this made stopping the commission of the crime more difficult.  anyone who makes stopping the commission of the crime difficult is obviously an accomplice.  STudy it out, citizen.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GregoryD: A suspect pointed him out as an accomplice. Rather than follow the officers instructions, in order to determine if he was involved, he fought them.


And you know this because...?
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rummonkey: GregoryD: The headline is wrong. He wasn't assaulted because he was filming. A suspect pointed him out as an accomplice. Rather than follow the officers instructions, in order to determine if he was involved, he fought them.

The point is it doesn't matter if you are involved or not, if you start fighting the officers who are trying to determine if you are or aren't involved, you're gonna have a bad time regardless of your innocence of the crime they are investigating.

Where is your Citation for this turn of events? If that is just from officer testimony you know how much it is going to be believed.


It's in the article nobody ever reads.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GregoryD: The headline is wrong. He wasn't assaulted because he was filming. A suspect pointed him out as an accomplice. Rather than follow the officers instructions, in order to determine if he was involved, he fought them.

The point is it doesn't matter if you are involved or not, if you start fighting the officers who are trying to determine if you are or aren't involved, you're gonna have a bad time regardless of your innocence of the crime they are investigating.


Have no idea if you are just making stuff up or actually have additional info not provided, but riddle me this, if everything you claim is true is they way they handled this escalating the situation or de-escalating?

Why would it be productive to just start grabbing the guy and not calmly explain why they were interacting with him?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If they were not committing a crime, they would not mind being recorded. Right?
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: GregoryD: The headline is wrong. He wasn't assaulted because he was filming. A suspect pointed him out as an accomplice. Rather than follow the officers instructions, in order to determine if he was involved, he fought them.

The point is it doesn't matter if you are involved or not, if you start fighting the officers who are trying to determine if you are or aren't involved, you're gonna have a bad time regardless of your innocence of the crime they are investigating.

Have no idea if you are just making stuff up or actually have additional info not provided, but riddle me this, if everything you claim is true is they way they handled this escalating the situation or de-escalating?

Why would it be productive to just start grabbing the guy and not calmly explain why they were interacting with him?


Or it was provided in the article and you chose not to read it?
 
