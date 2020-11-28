 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Today's "Thing That You're Doing Wrong": taking a shower. Maybe it's the lack of water pressure   (theguardian.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
GOLDFINGER: My Girlfriend's Shower Sucks
Youtube 0qghwYozdD8


it's like the shower's going pee
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The poor water pressure means you have to heel it down the drain ten, fifteen times.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They actually paid someone to write that gibberish?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't tell me how, when or where to cry.
 
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because I shower alone. Ok
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That article was the worst piece of twaddle and I feel stupider for reading it.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What...was that?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mother & Daughter Shower Together Every Morning | sMothered
Youtube fLBvvQhiFiI


Giggity

/ew
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Back in college they switched out the shower heads in the dorms and replaced them with low-flow models.

After a few crappy showers, I bought my own shower head and replaced the lousy one.....so much better.

/Average story bro.
//Kept the old one and ditched it back at the end of the school year.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*switched it back.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: What...was that?


From what I could ascertain, it was a series of correctly-spelled words arranged in grammatically correct sentences, staggered into a set of paragraphs. I can't make heads or tails of the message, though, due to its piss-poor signal-to-noise ratio.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lolmao500: [YouTube video: Mother & Daughter Shower Together Every Morning | sMothered]

Giggity

/ew


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I only take a shower when my skin starts to complain.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The_Sponge: Back in college they switched out the shower heads in the dorms and replaced them with low-flow models.

After a few crappy showers, I bought my own shower head and replaced the lousy one.....so much better.

/Average story bro.
//Kept the old one and ditched it back at the end of the school year.


My college dorm roommate stole my clothes when I was in the shower and I had to run to my room covering my shame with a washcloth, Of course I ran by some women along the way despite me thinking the coast was clear. I didn't make eye contact so I don't know who the women were was so in my mind to this day it didn't happen.

I got back at my roommate by slapping shaving cream in his ear.

/Also average story.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Navy showers FTW
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LawPD: They actually paid someone to write that gibberish?


Yeah, I tried. It's pretty farking bad. And the "author" went a year without a real shower? That's disgusting as fark.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shower bi monthly, whether I need it or not.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Navy showers FTW


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well! It's been a while since I've wanted to punch a smug, stupid writer right in their vapid, screeching word hole. Thanks I guess, subbs.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How sad. I expect this sort of sh*t from the Wall Street Journal but I hoped for better from the Guardian.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this idiotic article showered us in bullshiat.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This woman sounds insufferable.  I can kind of understand not showering every day if it's during the pandemic and it's a day where you don't really move more than walking room to room in your house; however, extending that to some sort of universal imperative seems pretty far fetched.  Then again, I'm biased by my 1 full soap/shampoo shower and 1 rinse-only shower per day.

Also:
"when I was at university, I lived a whole year in a building and never found out where the bath was. Perhaps that was extreme, but washing every day was considered much more so"

The Guardian should do a follow-up piece where they interview her college friends about whether she was "that girl" from their building or not.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's my dick...I can wash it as fast as I want!
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently I have to "register" to find out how to take a shower.  Seems sort of 1984'ish.  I'll stick with what I'm doing now.  Well...I mean not RIGHT now, obviously.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on you, I haven't showered or bathed for months!
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually only shower every other day unless I do something messy.  I hate how much daily showering drys out my skin.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The water pressure... I forgot to check the water pressure.

When Kramer hears about this, the soap's gonna hit the fan.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

?                                   ?                                 ?
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...just good manners to get your duvet dry cleaned to mark the start of a new relationship..."

Well...OK.  Just don't tell me I have to buy a new motorcycle helmet, for each new girlfriend.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't shower this morning cause i was going to ride my bike. I got dressed to ride and am farking around on my phone. I am thinking it's too cold now. Do i have to take a shower now? I took 2 yesterday.
 
barc0001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even celebs have problems with water pressure.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If humanity can produce this masterpiece of utter pointlessness, it shows that all of our existences are pointless.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Back in college they switched out the shower heads in the dorms and replaced them with low-flow models.

After a few crappy showers, I bought my own shower head and replaced the lousy one.....so much better.

/Average story bro.
//Kept the old one and ditched it back at the end of the school year.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LawPD: They actually paid someone to write that gibberish?


Yes, and apparently she wasn't much for bathing through there university years which is a bit unsettling.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: This woman sounds insufferable.  I can kind of understand not showering every day if it's during the pandemic and it's a day where you don't really move more than walking room to room in your house; however, extending that to some sort of universal imperative seems pretty far fetched.  Then again, I'm biased by my 1 full soap/shampoo shower and 1 rinse-only shower per day.

Also:
"when I was at university, I lived a whole year in a building and never found out where the bath was. Perhaps that was extreme, but washing every day was considered much more so"

The Guardian should do a follow-up piece where they interview her college friends about whether she was "that girl" from their building or not.


As a guy, we might be able to skip a day. If we skip two, those armpits and nether regions better be washed. After 3 days, you absolutely need a real shower. A few (not so CSB) examples:

Went on a Scouting trip to Seabase. I showered every day, but most of the Scouts wore the same shirts all week. By the 5th day, they put all the shirts in a pile to do a mass load of laundry. I about passed out walking by the pile. It would have been better to burn the whole thing.

In the Army, we had a guy who never showered. After a point, he didn't 'stink', but it always smelled like someone was ironing clothes when you walked by his room. The platoon sergeant ordered him to take a hot shower with soap, and when he balked, the PS set us on the guy. We dragged him into the shower, stripped him, and turned on the hot water. I swear, it beaded up on his skin like a waxed car.

Also, in the Army. If you think guys stink, you've never been around a bunch of women who haven't showered. In '83, we had to do security on an Army base, where a "Women's Peace Encampment" nearby was sending women over the fence to spray paint peace signs on the roads in protest. After we rounded up the women, we had to process them (ID them and give a 'no trespass' notice) before dropping them off base...where they'd do the whole process again. These women hadn't showered in at least 3 weeks, and when we had about 200 of them in the local gym for processing.....I've never smelled anything as foul before or since.

Take a shower, folks. Soap and water ain't gonna kill ya.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And a teenage boy shower uses ALL the hot water.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

blondambition: The_Sponge: Back in college they switched out the shower heads in the dorms and replaced them with low-flow models.

After a few crappy showers, I bought my own shower head and replaced the lousy one.....so much better.

/Average story bro.
//Kept the old one and ditched it back at the end of the school year.

[i.pinimg.com image 640x339]


Lulz.

/Damn those low-low ones suck.
//Takes twice as long to take a ahower.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stupid article is stupid. Also: shower thread!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Stupid article is stupid. Also: shower thread!

[Fark user image 850x1354]


Thanks.

Now I have a watermark fetish.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Stupid article is stupid. Also: shower thread!

[Fark user image image 850x1354]


Who wears glasses in the shower??
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: MattyBlast: Stupid article is stupid. Also: shower thread!

[Fark user image image 850x1354]

Who wears glasses in the shower??


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Am I the only one wondering about the "Australian" in the story?

I had an Australian roommate -- he thought it strange that I washed my hair every day, and insisted that my hair and skin would get oily as a response to my stripping off its protection each day so it was better to *not* wash very day.

He was from Perth, so maybe it's a localized thing.

Of course, he also once said that you could get 4 days out of a pair of underwear if you turned them around and flipped them inside out.  But I suspect that was just trolling.  Or at least, I hope it was.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: MattyBlast: Stupid article is stupid. Also: shower thread!

[Fark user image image 850x1354]

Who wears glasses in the shower??


Glasses? I didn't notice.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: MattyBlast: Stupid article is stupid. Also: shower thread!

[Fark user image image 850x1354]

Who wears glasses in the shower??


It's a "Sexy Bernie Goetz" costume
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
These comments remind me:

Years ago I clicked on an intriguing Fark link, only to be shocked that someone had (apparently) been paid to write that. I had just gone back to school for my Journalism degree and posted something like, "I wish I could get paid to write drivel like that." After I posted that, i thought maybe the author had submitted it to Fark to try to get some traffic, and i felt sorry for them.

So, anyway, I'm off to find out where the showers are in my building.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: The_Sponge: Back in college they switched out the shower heads in the dorms and replaced them with low-flow models.

After a few crappy showers, I bought my own shower head and replaced the lousy one.....so much better.

/Average story bro.
//Kept the old one and ditched it back at the end of the school year.

My college dorm roommate stole my clothes when I was in the shower and I had to run to my room covering my shame with a washcloth, Of course I ran by some women along the way despite me thinking the coast was clear. I didn't make eye contact so I don't know who the women were was so in my mind to this day it didn't happen.

I got back at my roommate by slapping shaving cream in his ear.

/Also average story.


And yet, they are both still better than the one linked.
 
