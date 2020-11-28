 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   The two-dose Covid-19 vaccines will make it challenging to inoculate the US   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

503 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2020 at 1:51 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Christ, how many people bail on the first HepB dose?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is it because people are unreliable idiots and might not show up for their second dose.  *clicks link*  Kinda.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: Christ, how many people bail on the first HepB dose?


Perfect example is the new Shingles vaccine.

I can't even explain to you how hard that has been. And people really want that one too.

It was a logistical nightmare to get enough of it. I got 1,000 veterans done in the first 12 months (out of 30,000) and in the past 2 years I think we've done about 7,000.

Some only got 1 shot, some got 3 by accident. Some don't want it. Trying to manage just that should have had a full time person keeping track of the records. I could not talk them into that.

I'm trying again for this one. We need people like who do the contact tracing. Setting up appointments, following up and making sure they get the second shot.

It's going to be really tough.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We already have 2-dose immunizations. Like varicella.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everything in America seems to be hard to do these days.

I blame the education system myself. And that rugged frontier spirit of the New West
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: We need people like who do the contact tracing. Setting up appointments, following up and making sure they get the second shot


I have a solution

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And they foresee hitches if people get their first dose at, say, Walgreens and go to CVS for their second, or, worse still, if they cross state borders, moving from one health department's registration system to another.

If only there were some entity above the state level that could track such things. You enter your home state, date of birth, gender, last 4 of your social in some kind of web portal that keeps track of how many shots you've had and where you got them.

Alas, there is no such organization that could possibly manage such a multi-state endeavor.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: cretinbob: Christ, how many people bail on the first HepB dose?

Perfect example is the new Shingles vaccine.

I can't even explain to you how hard that has been. And people really want that one too.

It's going to be really tough.


Did my two shots this year. First one at the end of July, second in October. But I was motivated because I had a shingles outbreak several years ago, and I'd like to not ever repeat that experience. I'm also generally a compliant patient.

The side effects were: 1st shot - sore arm for 3 days, a little achy and a little fatigued for about 24 hours starting the next morning after the shot (I had it late on a Friday afternoon). 2nd shot - sore arm for 3 days, much less achy, but stronger fatigue for about 18 hours starting the night of the shot (I had it about 10 a.m. on a Saturday morning).

My experience with the Shingrex seems to track with the people in the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine trials who have probably received the actual vaccine, based on the interviews I have heard. I'll take 48 hours of total downtime for a good likelihood of personal immunity and, hopefully, actual herd immunity.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the point of getting the government tracking nanobots if you don't go back and get the gay marriage inducers?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bowen: And they foresee hitches if people get their first dose at, say, Walgreens and go to CVS for their second, or, worse still, if they cross state borders, moving from one health department's registration system to another.

If only there were some entity above the state level that could track such things. You enter your home state, date of birth, gender, last 4 of your social in some kind of web portal that keeps track of how many shots you've had and where you got them.

Alas, there is no such organization that could possibly manage such a multi-state endeavor.


A national vaccine registry is a smart idea. Watching the conspiracy freaks lose their minds about it would also give us something to do while we wait for the vaccine to be ready.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Which dose has the 5G?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Which dose has the 5G?


All of them. Be afraid. Very afraid. Bwahahahahahaha.👹
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's why you inoculate with chemtrails.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Which dose has the 5G?


2.5G per dose.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Which dose has the 5G?


There! Are! Four! Gs!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just call it MethTM
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hopefully by the time for a mass rollout it'll be an easily stored single shot. These 2 part make more sense for the first in lines like healthcare personnel and nursing homes that can more easily keep track
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I guess the FARK-doomsayers need something new to complain about since vaccines for covid has been developed and a potential end is in sight.

All in under a year, during Trumps administration.

Next up, how dare people get their shots when there are so many unable to make it to a doctors office on a weekday.

Bookmark it.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: NewportBarGuy: We need people like who do the contact tracing. Setting up appointments, following up and making sure they get the second shot

I have a solution

[Fark user image 850x491]


Simple way would be to pay everyone $1,000 to get each shot.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pretty sure if it was called the "Donald J. Trump Bestest and Bigliest President Evar, Who Clearly Won the Election over Sleepy Joe and Obama Is a Muslim Born in Kenya Vaccine", people would easily remember to get their second shot.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: NewportBarGuy: cretinbob: Christ, how many people bail on the first HepB dose?

Perfect example is the new Shingles vaccine.

I can't even explain to you how hard that has been. And people really want that one too.

It's going to be really tough.

Did my two shots this year. First one at the end of July, second in October. But I was motivated because I had a shingles outbreak several years ago, and I'd like to not ever repeat that experience. I'm also generally a compliant patient.

The side effects were: 1st shot - sore arm for 3 days, a little achy and a little fatigued for about 24 hours starting the next morning after the shot (I had it late on a Friday afternoon). 2nd shot - sore arm for 3 days, much less achy, but stronger fatigue for about 18 hours starting the night of the shot (I had it about 10 a.m. on a Saturday morning).

My experience with the Shingrex seems to track with the people in the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine trials who have probably received the actual vaccine, based on the interviews I have heard. I'll take 48 hours of total downtime for a good likelihood of personal immunity and, hopefully, actual herd immunity.


Yep, same with me. Not a big deal and worth it not to get Shingles and definitely worth it not to get COVID-19.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Hopefully by the time for a mass rollout it'll be an easily stored single shot. These 2 part make more sense for the first in lines like healthcare personnel and nursing homes that can more easily keep track


*facedesk*

If you want a strong immune response you innoculate that generates a good response and some memory.  Then you challenge that response with a second dose.  That gets a *much* stronger response.

So yeah... We will get right on that one....
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is the microchip implanted with the first or second dose? I'll just avoid that dose then.

/s
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I had the oral polio vaccine in the early 60s - you had to show up THREE times. You bet your damn skippy I'll show up for 2 shots.

/It was administered on sugar cubes at the local volunteer fire company. Good times, good times.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: NewportBarGuy: We need people like who do the contact tracing. Setting up appointments, following up and making sure they get the second shot

I have a solution

[Fark user image 850x491]


It'd be much easier if they could dump the vaccine in here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As a business owner I've already lost too much to this stupid virus. I'll give my employees time to get one shot, but if they want a second shot, they will have to do it on their own time.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.