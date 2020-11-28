 Skip to content
(Metro)   Most of the UK has been banned from mixing indoors until Easter   (metro.co.uk) divider line
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But how will cakes and other delicious baked goods be made? Especially if it rains?

I mean, we all know what kind of horror happened last time someone was out in the rain with a cake.

Richard Harris - MacArthur Park
Youtube CPMpeNDIGdk
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder how China is faring with this now. I don't seem to hear anything about them any longer, re: Covid.

/ of course, I haven't actually bothered to search for news regarding them either.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meanwhile:

The U.K. is set to approve Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, according to a report from the Financial Times on Saturday.

The sources told the news outlets that deliveries would begin within hours of authorization, and the first injections could take place starting Dec. 7

But here in the US:
Pfizer and BioNTech applied for emergency authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Nov. 20. An agency advisory committee will meet on Dec. 10 to vote on whether it will recommend the vaccine for FDA approval.

So much for "warp speed". No reason for the US to be waiting until December 10 to even have a meeting about approving the vaccine. This is kind of an emergency here. Thousands are dying each day. They couldn't move the meeting up????
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, duh. I mean with vaccines on the way and cases exploding exponentially the only sane thing is to stay the dark at home until you can get the vaccine. But I guess blood for the capitalism gods are going to continue to flow.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: So much for "warp speed". No reason for the US to be waiting until December 10 to even have a meeting about approving the vaccine. This is kind of an emergency here. Thousands are dying each day. They couldn't move the meeting up????


Presumably they aren't just sitting on their hands waiting for the meeting.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: But how will cakes and other delicious baked goods be made? Especially if it rains?

I mean, we all know what kind of horror happened last time someone was out in the rain with a cake.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I wonder how China is faring with this now. I don't seem to hear anything about them any longer, re: Covid.


They seem to have it mostly under control for now. There are occasional news stories when there's a small outbreak and they test an entire city to contain it.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I wonder how China is faring with this now. I don't seem to hear anything about them any longer, re: Covid.

/ of course, I haven't actually bothered to search for news regarding them either.



Fomites became an issue with luggage handlers. The unexpected dynamic of nCOVID-19 surviving on surfaces other viruses had not is termed "pancaking" or "pancake".

There was a thread about it. Have your columella cleaned, I hear that's tote included in your Totals.

Every event in China is critical to learn about because of vital concepts in epidemiology, like, ground zero.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: ...the first injections could take place starting Dec. 7


Infamously
 
