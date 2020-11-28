 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Couple's renovation project turns in to a creepy history lesson after finding secret 'medieval witchcraft pouch' loaded with shoes, skulls and a half-eaten hat underneath their bricked-up stairs (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

1270 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2020 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering where I left that pouch.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If this doesn't freak out archeologists in the future, I'll eat my hat!"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the weird thing is, the house is only 30 years old.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The things you can buy at Hot Topic....
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People believed that by leaving out items, such as shoes, witches or demons would be attracted to the scent left by the wearer and, once they entered the shoe or boot, they were unable to reverse back out and were therefore trapped."

"Other theories suggest that perhaps they would become so distracted by the novelty of the find that they would leave the family alone."

The seal is broken and an unspeakable evil is unleashed - on a rampage of blood and lust.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Destroyed hat, old shoes, animal remains, nice garbage pit you found there. Good thing the Star is there to spin it into a story...
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they're not surprised when their insurance rate go up for disabling their witch protection system.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was on fark weeks ago. I guess they're just republishing old stories as new now?  slow news week or something?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I left something inside my wall before sealing it up:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey. Let he who hasn't drunkenly and hungrily joined a coven in a raucous one-night thrill ride cast the first stone...
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: I left something inside my wall before sealing it up:

[Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637]


I've always felt that if you tear open a wall, or rip up carpet, and you don't leave anything fun in there that you're doing life wrong. Stencils and drawings on the subfloor, bottle of whiskey or a fake halloween skeleton in the wall. A collage behind the medicine cabinet. It sure beats a pile of old rusty razorblades.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The house I grew up in was built at the turnnfobthe century (somewhere between 1895-1905) and in 2004 we gut renovated it.  Under the stairs landing was a shoe and a hat from that era.


It was my brothers renovation so I have no idea of he put them back.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: The house I grew up in was built at the turnnfobthe century (somewhere between 1895-1905) and in 2004 we gut renovated it.  Under the stairs landing was a shoe and a hat from that era.


It was my brothers renovation so I have no idea of he put them back.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's just a Kayleigh McEnany starter pack.
 
Chevello
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I miss the excitement of renovating a really old house. I used to find animal bones, newspapers used for insulation, parts of the house built from trees with the bark still on, and cryptic messages, but my most recent house was built in 1981, so the most exciting thing to find is the occasional old Hot Wheel in the backyard.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I open a wall in my house a few year ago.  The house was build in 1960.  I was excited to find newspapers in the wall. I was super surprised to find them dated 2003.  I eventually found out, by removing the baseboard and seeing the patch, that when I had my floors redone the refinisher ran his sander into the wall and did a quick repair.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Chevello: I miss the excitement of renovating a really old house. I used to find animal bones, newspapers used for insulation, parts of the house built from trees with the bark still on, and cryptic messages, but my most recent house was built in 1981, so the most exciting thing to find is the occasional old Hot Wheel in the backyard.


And nobody have time for that. Next
 
scalpod
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It could've been worse, they could've founded the cobweb draped skeleton of a bespectacled wannabe wizard who never got his acceptance letter.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Those are some ugly ass stairs.
Who puts a handrail AND balusters on the side of the wall?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

scalpod: It could've been worse, they could've founded the cobweb draped skeleton of a bespectacled wannabe wizard who never got his acceptance letter.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
squirrelflavoredyogurt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "If this doesn't freak out archeologists in the future, I'll eat my hat!"


Hold up there, you only get 1/2 a hat. Leave some for the future people.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.