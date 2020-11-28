 Skip to content
(Ynet)   Because it's normal to deploy an aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf right after the head of Iran's nuclear program is assassinated   (ynetnews.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes, unrelated to specific threats. I wonder how our naval personnel feel about being used as bait to draw the provoked into a global conflict? Human grist for the war gods. All hail Republicans. I don't think Hitler and his minions would have waited to the last several weeks, but then again why not? History is just a series of accidents, outcomes and those of sufficient venality and opportunism to prosper whatever cause their advantage.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hate to break it to Subby, but we've had aircraft carriers in the Persian gulf on a rotating basis for like the past 40 years?
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Nimitz CBG had been in the gulf for months and left a couple of weeks ago to participate in a scheduled exercise with the Indian navy. They are returning to their assigned patrol area. They are likely to remain on station in the Gulf of Oman area until they are relieved by the Eisenhower CBG early 2021.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When it left its post to do an exercise in the Indian Ocean it is and what F-14Tomcat said that's why I should read the thread first.

But by all means, resume shiatting your pants.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure- then bust him for espionage when he leaks it to an enemy.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...but on meth it is.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Sure- then bust him for espionage when he leaks it to an enemy.


wrong thread - sorry
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump hopes they take a shot at the CBG and starts something. I doubt Iran is that stupid. But... stranger things have happened.

I know Trump is looking to do something stupid so. I really don't want to see anyone due to satisfy his childish tantrums.

We obviously have a lot to do in that region in a little bit.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is.

But is it normal to deploy it days in advance of an assassination?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We keep at least 1 CAG in the Persian Gulf on a regular basis.

The Iranian nuclear scientist likely deserved to get got.

But also: Israel & the US are both trying to goad Iran into a fight to serve their own domestic political ends.

It's pretty gross.

It'd help Netanyahu hold power, and Trump's for anything that'd leave Biden a steaming-hot international mess to deal with come January.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: It is.

But is it normal to deploy it days in advance of an assassination?


I mean, if Mossad didn't tell us before doing the assassination, maybe?   Probably not a lot of history to study on such events, we didn't have any carriers when Franz Ferdinand got himself all dead.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Trump hopes they take a shot at the CBG and starts something. I doubt Iran is that stupid. But... stranger things have happened.

I know Trump is looking to do something stupid so. I really don't want to see anyone due to satisfy his childish tantrums.

We obviously have a lot to do in that region in a little bit.


You left off the last B.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Yes, unrelated to specific threats. I wonder how our naval personnel feel about being used as bait to draw the provoked into a global conflict? Human grist for the war gods. All hail Republicans. I don't think Hitler and his minions would have waited to the last several weeks, but then again why not? History is just a series of accidents, outcomes and those of sufficient venality and opportunism to prosper whatever cause their advantage.


Handle checks out.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

F-14Tomcat: The Nimitz CBG had been in the gulf for months and left a couple of weeks ago to participate in a scheduled exercise with the Indian navy. They are returning to their assigned patrol area. They are likely to remain on station in the Gulf of Oman area until they are relieved by the Eisenhower CBG early 2021.


What would you know Tomcat? You've been retired since the early 2000s!
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Often, a CSG is the first move towards a region that may have instability, perhaps even for the stated purpose here of providing a defensive capability during the drawdown.
 
Hugemeister [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let me break down the four dimensional chess game that's happening here...

Pompeo was in Israel last week getting cozy there because he was having a sit-down with the Israelis because they intended to assassinate Iran's nuclear scientist...

They met with the Saudi Arabians in a three-way joint meeting...

The one common denominator that brings enemies together as they all hate Iran...

The hawks in the Trump Administration are hoping to start a conflict with Iran before Trump leaves office... this will force Biden's hand the deal with it militarily which is what they've always wanted....

This is why all the players on the chessboard have been coming together lately and the carrier out there is just to antagonize and be available for the operations...

Part B of this should come to play at any moment.... some real Gulf of Tonkin shiat I suspect?

And don't forget Jared Kushner working hard like a little elf in the background all this time with the assistance of apocalyptic Christians and all their plans for little baby Jesus in the second coming at Jerusalem... has anyone been keeping their eye on him lately? What exactly is he doing when he goes to Israel?
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: F-14Tomcat: The Nimitz CBG had been in the gulf for months and left a couple of weeks ago to participate in a scheduled exercise with the Indian navy. They are returning to their assigned patrol area. They are likely to remain on station in the Gulf of Oman area until they are relieved by the Eisenhower CBG early 2021.

What would you know Tomcat? You've been retired since the early 2000s!


Maybe he's an Iranian Tomcat?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
...but in 2020 it is.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Generally speaking, it is not really that normal to deploy aircraft carriers anywhere. Fewer than ten countries have them and most don't operate them outside their local waters.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That axe wielding bra chick is super in my wheelhouse.
 
darch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

g.fro: Sabreace22: F-14Tomcat: The Nimitz CBG had been in the gulf for months and left a couple of weeks ago to participate in a scheduled exercise with the Indian navy. They are returning to their assigned patrol area. They are likely to remain on station in the Gulf of Oman area until they are relieved by the Eisenhower CBG early 2021.

What would you know Tomcat? You've been retired since the early 2000s!

Maybe he's an Iranian Tomcat?


Sidebar question but: where does there Iranian Navy get parts for those planes?
 
wantingout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Yes, unrelated to specific threats. I wonder how our naval personnel feel about being used as bait to draw the provoked into a global conflict? Human grist for the war gods. All hail Republicans. I don't think Hitler and his minions would have waited to the last several weeks, but then again why not? History is just a series of accidents, outcomes and those of sufficient venality and opportunism to prosper whatever cause their advantage.


LOL @ 'Republicans'. The US bloodlust crosses all party lines.there is really only one party. The War Party. Which was one of the reasons trump wasn't welcome. First president in 40 years to not start a new or expand a current war.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

darch: g.fro: Sabreace22: F-14Tomcat: The Nimitz CBG had been in the gulf for months and left a couple of weeks ago to participate in a scheduled exercise with the Indian navy. They are returning to their assigned patrol area. They are likely to remain on station in the Gulf of Oman area until they are relieved by the Eisenhower CBG early 2021.

What would you know Tomcat? You've been retired since the early 2000s!

Maybe he's an Iranian Tomcat?

Sidebar question but: where does there Iranian Navy get parts for those planes?


Salvaged from other, deadlined, Iranian Tomcats.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've said it before.

Blood is the only thing that ever helped his ratings .

It's the only thing that ever made him feel like a big man.

To hold on to power there Will be blood and it does not matter from where it comes only that it flows
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Trump hopes they take a shot at the CBG and starts something. I doubt Iran is that stupid. But... stranger things have happened.

I know Trump is looking to do something stupid so. I really don't want to see anyone due to satisfy his childish tantrums.

We obviously have a lot to do in that region in a little bit.


https://www.popularmechanics.com/mili​t​ary/a30392654/millennium-challenge-qas​sem-soleimani/
The U.S. Lost a (Fictional) War With Iran 18 Years Ago
Millennium Challenge 2002 was a military exercise that reminded the U.S. military that the enemy doesn't always do what you want it to do.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wantingout: Urmuf Hamer: Yes, unrelated to specific threats. I wonder how our naval personnel feel about being used as bait to draw the provoked into a global conflict? Human grist for the war gods. All hail Republicans. I don't think Hitler and his minions would have waited to the last several weeks, but then again why not? History is just a series of accidents, outcomes and those of sufficient venality and opportunism to prosper whatever cause their advantage.

LOL @ 'Republicans'. The US bloodlust crosses all party lines.there is really only one party. The War Party. Which was one of the reasons trump wasn't welcome. First president in 40 years to not start a new or expand a current war.


Now things can get back to normal. Whew.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: It is.

But is it normal to deploy it days in advance of an assassination?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

darch: g.fro: Sabreace22: F-14Tomcat: The Nimitz CBG had been in the gulf for months and left a couple of weeks ago to participate in a scheduled exercise with the Indian navy. They are returning to their assigned patrol area. They are likely to remain on station in the Gulf of Oman area until they are relieved by the Eisenhower CBG early 2021.

What would you know Tomcat? You've been retired since the early 2000s!

Maybe he's an Iranian Tomcat?

Sidebar question but: where does there Iranian Navy get parts for those planes?


They make them. That's why you don't see many Tomcats in museums, etc. - the navy shredded them to keep parts from making their way to Iran.

Iran has, or is developing, their own version of the AIM-54 Phoenix. They're still definitely a threat in the region.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

F-14Tomcat: The Nimitz CBG had been in the gulf for months and left a couple of weeks ago to participate in a scheduled exercise with the Indian navy. They are returning to their assigned patrol area. They are likely to remain on station in the Gulf of Oman area until they are relieved by the Eisenhower CBG early 2021.


Now I'm picturing Gen. Eisenhower chillin' at CBGB's.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

darch: g.fro: Sabreace22: F-14Tomcat: The Nimitz CBG had been in the gulf for months and left a couple of weeks ago to participate in a scheduled exercise with the Indian navy. They are returning to their assigned patrol area. They are likely to remain on station in the Gulf of Oman area until they are relieved by the Eisenhower CBG early 2021.

What would you know Tomcat? You've been retired since the early 2000s!

Maybe he's an Iranian Tomcat?

Sidebar question but: where does there Iranian Navy get parts for those planes?


Don't know. But that's the reason the Navy didn't just retire the F-14s, but destroyed them.

A fellow vet in an electronic engineering class I took after I got out of the Army had been in the last Tomcat squadron in the Navy. He told me that when the planes were retired, they were ordered to drain whatever lubrication fluid the turbines use and run them until they died. Said it was very sad.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bring all the troops home during the height of the virus outbreak then send them all to Iran. I bet he withholds the Corona antidote from Iran until they agree to world peace. That's what a 4-D chessmeister would do.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hugemeister: Let me break down the four dimensional chess game that's happening here...



The meme of chess and its dimensions to mock Trump happened...

Not only does Spock not approve, but when it's laser-focused on Iran, I don't care how popular that NetFlix show is, the game was invented there.

Chess isn't popular in Saudi Arabia-- a people who don't refer to the Persian gulf as Persian. Any chess sets imported for sale with a king piece with a cross have the cross cut off.

I think that's a rational practice, personally, but just sayin'.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

darch: g.fro: Sabreace22: F-14Tomcat: The Nimitz CBG had been in the gulf for months and left a couple of weeks ago to participate in a scheduled exercise with the Indian navy. They are returning to their assigned patrol area. They are likely to remain on station in the Gulf of Oman area until they are relieved by the Eisenhower CBG early 2021.

What would you know Tomcat? You've been retired since the early 2000s!

Maybe he's an Iranian Tomcat?

Sidebar question but: where does there Iranian Navy get parts for those planes?


American Republican traitors, historically.
 
1funguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But...

They might assassinate our guy, too, right...?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: I've said it before.

Blood is the only thing that ever helped his ratings .

It's the only thing that ever made him feel like a big man.

To hold on to power there Will be blood and it does not matter from where it comes only that it flows


Which is most interesting considering he faints at the sight of blood.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: NewportBarGuy: Trump hopes they take a shot at the CBG and starts something. I doubt Iran is that stupid. But... stranger things have happened.

I know Trump is looking to do something stupid so. I really don't want to see anyone due to satisfy his childish tantrums.

We obviously have a lot to do in that region in a little bit.

You left off the last B.

[Fark user image 639x490]


This ain't no foolin' around.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cretinbob: But by all means, resume shiatting your pants.


I've had a lot of rich food lately.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Hugemeister: Let me break down the four dimensional chess game that's happening here...


The meme of chess and its dimensions to mock Trump happened...

Not only does Spock not approve, but when it's laser-focused on Iran, I don't care how popular that NetFlix show is, the game was invented there.

Chess isn't popular in Saudi Arabia-- a people who don't refer to the Persian gulf as Persian. Any chess sets imported for sale with a king piece with a cross have the cross cut off.

I think that's a rational practice, personally, but just sayin'.


Technically, chess was invented in India. The Persians got rid of the dice and invented the fixed moves for the various pieces, which arguably, is the defining feature of chess.

Also, fark calling it the "Arabian" Gulf.
 
