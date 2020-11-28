 Skip to content
Trocadero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have nothing to add other than the Patty Hearst (as played by Kristen Wiig) episode of Drunk History was excellent.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
article: 'A socialist since college'

But not really, since he's never actually experienced being part of a genuine socialist culture - one that he couldn't escape.

/ he probably thinks Sweden is socialist
// knows neighbors who escaped a socialist country - they can talk endlessly about not getting credit for what you did, among other things
/// utopias never last, because people
 
Serious Black
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I joined Resource Generation when I paid off my house. That was the moment I realized I was rich; I was the only early 30s person I knew who didn't have to pay rent or a mortgage. I hope their vision becomes reality in the future.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nanim: article: 'A socialist since college'

But not really, since he's never actually experienced being part of a genuine socialist culture - one that he couldn't escape.

/ he probably thinks Sweden is socialist
// knows neighbors who escaped a socialist country - they can talk endlessly about not getting credit for what you did, among other things
/// utopias never last, because people


People who care about "getting credit" are generally useless narcissists.  We succeed or fail as a team, so just do your damn job.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
my daughter (21) identifies as a communist.  she's a college student.
my son (23) identifies as a libertarian.  he is in the Navy.
i just remain curious and just ask questions so they can make their thinking transparent
they always seem to struggle when asked "where and when has this been successful?"
me (57)?  i firmly believe that the capitalist republic i grew up in is horribly tilted and we need a more progressive model
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lol just like the white suburban BLMers who demand and end to racism but are on their iPhone 12s to 911 if they see one of *those* people looking at their Beemer
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nanim: article: 'A socialist since college'

But not really, since he's never actually experienced being part of a genuine socialist culture - one that he couldn't escape.

/ he probably thinks Sweden is socialist
// knows neighbors who escaped a socialist country - they can talk endlessly about not getting credit for what you did, among other things
/// utopias never last, because people


"Area man vigorously attacks what he thinks socialism is."
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nanim: article: 'A socialist since college'

But not really, since he's never actually experienced being part of a genuine socialist culture - one that he couldn't escape.

/ he probably thinks Sweden is socialist
// knows neighbors who escaped a socialist country - they can talk endlessly about not getting credit for what you did, among other things
/// utopias never last, because people


So you read an article about Democratic Socialism and decided to pretend that doesn't exist, and rant about socialist dictatorships and cold war era Russia?

When are you nutjobs going to get that this is about making our economy more socialist (and less capitalist) than it already is, not 100% socialist?  It's been obvious to anyone with a brain for decades that the only functional economy is a mixed economy.  By that measure, the Nordic Model is, in fact, very socialist.  

Get over this childish obsession with the socialism boogeyman if you want to have an adult conversation.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Lol just like the white suburban BLMers who demand and end to racism but are on their iPhone 12s to 911 if they see one of *those* people looking at their Beemer


Congratulations, your keyboard works.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
people that need to tout their good deeds in the public eye are lacking. we are here to help and serve each other. do it quietly, gently, and with love. but do it.
 
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OptionC: nanim: article: 'A socialist since college'

But not really, since he's never actually experienced being part of a genuine socialist culture - one that he couldn't escape.

/ he probably thinks Sweden is socialist
// knows neighbors who escaped a socialist country - they can talk endlessly about not getting credit for what you did, among other things
/// utopias never last, because people

People who care about "getting credit" are generally useless narcissists.  We succeed or fail as a team, so just do your damn job.


If we're a team, you're getting traded to Detroit for a first round draft pick and a case of Miller High Life first chance I get.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
AOC isn't going to sleep with you, Sam
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good for them. Glad to see people who see their gifts as an opportunity make the world a little better.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My money is mostly stocks, which means it comes from underpaying and undervaluing working-class people

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Numbers
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gar1013: OptionC: nanim: article: 'A socialist since college'

But not really, since he's never actually experienced being part of a genuine socialist culture - one that he couldn't escape.

/ he probably thinks Sweden is socialist
// knows neighbors who escaped a socialist country - they can talk endlessly about not getting credit for what you did, among other things
/// utopias never last, because people

People who care about "getting credit" are generally useless narcissists.  We succeed or fail as a team, so just do your damn job.

If we're a team, you're getting traded to Detroit for a first round draft pick and a case of Miller High Life first chance I get.


Hush now, little Trumper.
 
