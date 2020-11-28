 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   59-year-old man goes to the doctors because of his breathing troubles, says it might be because of a coin he shoved up his nose 53 years ago as a kid and forgot about it   (odditycentral.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh shiat. I'll try to get an appointment first thing Monday.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For a second I thought the kid's name was Hymie.
/obscure?
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russia? He's gonna pay through the nose for that treatment
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WHAT?!? Putting things up your nose is bad?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guess it was the right time for change
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dramatic reenactment of the removal procedure

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wooden_badger: For a second I thought the kid's name was Hymie.
/obscure?


Last week it was a bagel with cream cheese!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter blew out a little felt craft ball a while ago. Which she shoved up her nose about 2 years prior.
We assumed she had swallowed it but nope. Still in the nose hole.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess he's never been in a scuffle his entire life.  Getting bopped in the nose would hurt like a mother with a peice of metal shoved up there.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing to see there, these days lots of people in Russia die from coins shoved up their noises in childhood, move along
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]


It should not have taken this many posts to get to this.

/Did they check TFA guy's IQ?  Maybe it's gone up
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Nothing to see there, these days lots of people in Russia die from coins shoved up their noises in childhood, move along


That coin's probably worth something.  Is there a collector's market for slightly goobered Soviet currency?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BadReligion
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article fails for not mentioning whether it came out heads or tails.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]


Extended Warranty?  How can I lose?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In America, you flip coin...in Soviet Russia, coin flips you!!"

images.uncyclomedia.coView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That does make cents.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
During the 50's Top Secret Ass Penny technology was rumored to have been stolen from the Pentagon. The program, code named Penny Packer, was never deployed in a time of war (though Nixon was said to have considered using it in Vietnam, despite  the stink it would cause internationally).  The Russian scientists were never able to successfully mimic the American process with the ruble.  The best they could do was the tactical Nose Coinski initiative, which was said to have been used, covertly, in Afghanistan. Their orifice/change efforts were finally halted, with the fall of the Soviet Union. No proof has ever been found...until now!
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So that's where the Holy Fool's kopek got to.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have no problem believing this, because I have seen 50-year-old men who look like they've never looked in a mirror in their lives.

I'm not a big fan of narcissism, but I do make sure that I don't have boogers before I go out.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Change comes from within.
 
rcduhe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder if he nose if he lost his cents of smell

/schnozz
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: [Fark user image 850x283]
Change comes from within.


Jesus Christ that's like a low-rent Funky Winkerbean.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The man was a retired sewage pump operator. Every time he cleaned a septic tank, people would ask him how he could deal with with the stench. His reply was always the same,

"Smells like money to me!"
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The rhinolith - a nasal stone that forms around foreign objects

.
Fifty one years old, and I'd never heard of a rhinolith.

It'd make for a good Fark handle.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
a foreign body of stony density stuck in the posterior

Wait, how does that affect breathing?
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
uproxx.comView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: a foreign body of stony density stuck in the posterior

Wait, how does that affect breathing?


I'm pretty sure that would effect breathing....either a sudden gasp or maybe some heavy breathing
 
