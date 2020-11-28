 Skip to content
Feds release plan to reduce massive wildfires in US West. Difficulty: No raking
narocroc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So the plan is... Let companies bypass environmental impact reports when developing, and let ranchers use public lands for cattle grazing in order to reduce fuel. Got it.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sage grouse, man.  Always ruining everything.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MissFeasance: Sage grouse, man.  Always ruining everything.


I don't know, Thanksgiving dinner was pretty good this year, completely off grid. They are delicious.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chuck Palahniuk was right.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as plan to introduce raging wildfires...
 
cirby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Instead, its analysis can be used to OK treatments for projects involving prescribed fires, fuel breaks and other measures to prevent or limit massive blazes that have worsened in recent decades."

In other words, let smaller fires burn, and possibly go in and clean up underbrush.

Which is pretty much what Trump said, and the opposite of what's been happening.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MissFeasance: Sage grouse, man.  Always ruining everything.


Many humans died in the past few years and billions of dollars including entire cities and counties burned to the ground but lets use Sage Grouse as the reason to stop the farking fires
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The various Cali wildfires have been blazing for about nine years. They're just now devising a plan.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey, maybe the climate will change and it'll rain more.
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gunsmack: The various Cali wildfires have been blazing for about nine years. They're just now devising a plan.


lolwut
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At least it's not Mango Voles.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cirby: "Instead, its analysis can be used to OK treatments for projects involving prescribed fires, fuel breaks and other measures to prevent or limit massive blazes that have worsened in recent decades."

In other words, let smaller fires burn, and possibly go in and clean up underbrush.

Which is pretty much what Trump said, and the opposite of what's been happening.


Sure - let's go ahead and rake in a state the size of half the farking eastern seaboard, with most of the fire danger territory where shiat starts being nearly inaccessible save by air.  That'll fix it up np!  Feds going to pay for the 200k people or so we'd need just to make a start?  No?  Surprise.  Gee, why didn't we think of this brilliant shiat?

/here's your sign
 
buravirgil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gunsmack: The various Cali wildfires have been blazing for about nine years. They're just now devising a plan.



No. But wouldn't it be nice if using toilet water fixed everything? Study out this entry on "cheatgrass"Wikipedia and call the Secretary of Gettin' Her Done.

Wikipedia wars are the best wars.™
The New Thunderdome is the Genome®; All us invasives belong to you.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MissFeasance: Sage grouse, man.  Always ruining everything.


I'm endangered species, grousing sagely from time to time.
 
