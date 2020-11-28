 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Trucker having trouble with his stick shift pulls over to get his motor running at rest stop, gets naked and starts "pleasuring himself" in front of other motorists   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

441 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2020 at 8:50 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Read that as "Tucker" and assumed it was Tucker Carlson.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
go on...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
we got us a convoy !
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure the motorists would be more nervous if he was pleasuring himself behind them.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I like trucking, I like trucking.
I like trucking and I like to truck.
I like trucking, I like trucking.
If you don't like trucking, tough luck!

I like trucking song! - Not The Nine O'Clock News (NTNOCN)
Youtube C-S1UnvsMBk
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Read that as "Tucker" and assumed it was Tucker Carlson.


Same.

Assume it will be the case someday.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder if drugs were involved in some way.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

salvador.hardin: I wonder if drugs were involved in some way.


Nearly guaranteed. My guess is that bath salt stuff they used to sell at truck stops. It'll fark you up.
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Read that as "Tucker" and assumed it was Tucker Carlson.


I also read it as "Tucker", and my first thought went to Rudy G in the new Borat film.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Other motorists must have seen him, cars were passing by all night."

How long were they watching???
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bad subby
Lorry driver
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's with the British Invasion of Fark lately?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thelma & Louise (1991)IMdB
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

salvador.hardin: I wonder if drugs were involved in some way.


Meff
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.