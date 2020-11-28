 Skip to content
(Cracked) Weeners Today, students, we learn how a bunch of dongs caused the downfall of the birthplace of democracy   (cracked.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is why our current WAP-worship is a good omen for the future of our empire.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait...you're gonna CENSOR a carved, 4000 year old penis on a statue?   Is this a joke?  What. The. F*ck?   I cant finish the article, its too dumb.  Sorry.

/furthermore, the fall of Athens was a lot more complex
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's an analytics thing. Youtubers do it too. They don't want to censor ancient works, but they know computer programs can't know the difference so they have to censor ancient works or else their articles or videos will get flagged for content not suitable for children, which isn't a terrible thing if most of their audience aren't children, however the algorithms ensure that such articles/videos won't show up on recommendations panels so much which is bad so to err on the side of caution they edit out the naughty bits.

Don't blame history writers/youtubers. Don't blame compliance laws. Blame algorithms.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't blame history writers/youtubers. Don't blame compliance laws. Blame algorithms.


Blame the tech bros who figured out that a computer is cheaper, and probably safer legally, than hiring a bunch of minimum wage content monitors, all the while insisting, against all available evidence, that the ALGORITHMS (pbut) are just as good, if not better, at hiding baaaad content, and periodically hiring third-world contractors at pennies a day to clean up, on the sly, when the algorithms' shortcomings get too big to ignore.
 
Chevello
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I guess I'm the racist for thinking the headline was about the Chinese winning the trade war
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Don't blame history writers/youtubers. Don't blame compliance laws. Blame algorithms.


Put the blame where it belongs - puritanical ninnies who need to STFU and grow up.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cracked is making a multi-point push for regaining relevance this week.  But it looks like their articles are still written by the high school yearbook committee.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's an interesting story, but that writing style is just too damn painful to read. I guess it's amusing if you imagine it being shout/screamed by that adderalled FarkTV guy, but god damn you still can't get through a paragraph without closing the tab.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I once found myself standing next to Dan Castellenatta at the Art Institute of Chicago. We were both staring at a collection of Roman busts. I wanted to say something, but, hey, he was there for the same reason I was - a little holiday peace.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
my wife has several Hermes pocketbooks, so I thought he was a coutor designer.
 
