 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Dad introduces his twin brother to young child, who questions everything   (twitter.com) divider line
9
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

500 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2020 at 2:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mokmo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
These don't get old...
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"WHICH ONE DO I SHOOT!?!?"
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: "WHICH ONE DO I SHOOT!?!?"


The one with the goatee! The one with the goatee!! God babies are stupid!
 
fusillade762
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Doing that to someone too young to have object permanence feels cruel.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rather unique, considering the norm seems to be zero.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Doing that to someone too young to have object permanence feels cruel.


Just because its cruel doesn't mean it isn't also hilarious and adorable.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Rather unique, considering the norm seems to be zero.


bplusmovieblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Doing that to someone too young to have object permanence feels cruel.


The baby won't remember it anyway.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.