(KOB4)   New Mexico unveils red-to-green COVID map for reopening decisions. TL/DR - it's all red except that place near plutonium   (kob.com) divider line
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
duh, until most have a vaccine in person instruction is stupid because we chose bars and restaurants over schools.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we talking viruses or chiles here?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas!
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It looks all red to me, but if there is a green spot around plutonium don't let dotard see it or he'll think about nuking the whole country, starting with Cali and NY
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I hate wearing a mask, but I can wear one and keep six feet away, If I have to, I guess."
 
starlost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
you are colorblind and can't understand the map? it sucks to be you.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Are we talking viruses or chiles here?


hatch virus.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fark user image 425x443

"I hate wearing a mask, but I can wear one and keep six feet away, If I have to, I guess."


I would totally watch some PPE related "Adventures with Bill" vids. And frankly, a Covid Special episode would probably have great one-liners about shiat like TP shortages and pre-existing conditions.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hopefully easier to suss out than the state's red/green/Xmas chile fishing regulations

http://magazine.wildlife.state.nm.us/​r​ed-green-chile-waters/
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In this case...You don't have a choice or red or green...You get red, AND LIKE IT!


/more of a verde guy
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fark user image 425x443

"I hate wearing a mask, but I can wear one and keep six feet away, If I have to, I guess."

I would totally watch some PPE related "Adventures with Bill" vids. And frankly, a Covid Special episode would probably have great one-liners about shiat like TP shortages and pre-existing conditions.


I'm imagining him setting six feet boundaries out of duct tape
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

