 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   I understand that toppling monuments to historical American figures is all the rage these days, but this may not be they way to do it   (nydailynews.com) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

965 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2020 at 11:30 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They would have walked away if they were wearing seatbelts
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
McKinley was from Ohio. The only reason that memorial exists in Buffalo is because McKinley got killed there. The memorial on the *actual* spot where he was shot would be a lot easier to take out.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo minivan.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Toppling statues of historical American figures is one of the most basic and ancient acts of patriotism

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you've ever been near that memorial, like me you're probably wondering how damn fast that minivan was going to get up there...
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: If you've ever been near that memorial, like me you're probably wondering how damn fast that minivan was going to get up there...


Fast enough to eject the engine on impact
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: The Third Man: If you've ever been near that memorial, like me you're probably wondering how damn fast that minivan was going to get up there...

Fast enough to eject the engine on impact


Which is not as fast as you might think. Front ends are made to break apart and absorb the impact.
I haven't seen the driver side, but the passenger side has no significant intrusion.
The fact the passenger is critical is what makes me believe that they weren't wearing seatbelts.
70mph wouldn't be a surprise.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Let's stop building monuments to assholes that are a waste of space and money.
 
tasteme
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cretinbob: leviosaurus: The Third Man: If you've ever been near that memorial, like me you're probably wondering how damn fast that minivan was going to get up there...

Fast enough to eject the engine on impact

Which is not as fast as you might think. Front ends are made to break apart and absorb the impact.
I haven't seen the driver side, but the passenger side has no significant intrusion.
The fact the passenger is critical is what makes me believe that they weren't wearing seatbelts.
70mph wouldn't be a surprise.


There's "Engine falls out on the ground in front of the car" impact, and then there's "Engine flies through the air, landing on the other side of the monument" impact. I know cars are designed to break up on impact to protect the passengers, but I don't think they're designed to turn into engine-shooting trebuchets.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: I know cars are designed to break up on impact to protect the passengers, but I don't think they're designed to turn into engine-shooting trebuchets.


That's a statutory requirement for automobiles built in Latvia.  Well, "built" might be too strong a word...
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pagans were content to break off the nose. Quiet to the provinces.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

phalamir: Toppling statues of historical American figures is one of the most basic and ancient acts of patriotism

[Fark user image 850x554]


Now that the statue is gone, I have no idea who that person is.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Weird. Thursday morning a man and female passenger managed to crash into the controversial Emancipation Statue in DC's Lincoln Park.
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size

images.foxtv.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

You have to be REALLY dumb for that to be an accident, but humanity's capacity for stupidity doesn't really surprise me anymore.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cretinbob: leviosaurus: The Third Man: If you've ever been near that memorial, like me you're probably wondering how damn fast that minivan was going to get up there...

Fast enough to eject the engine on impact

Which is not as fast as you might think. Front ends are made to break apart and absorb the impact.
I haven't seen the driver side, but the passenger side has no significant intrusion.
The fact the passenger is critical is what makes me believe that they weren't wearing seatbelts.
70mph wouldn't be a surprise.


I'm guessing murder-suicide.
With with popping open the woman's seatbelt before impact.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well I wonder if he was like this guy back in 1994.  https://www.historyonthenet.com/frank​-​eugene-corder
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.