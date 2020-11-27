 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   Suddenly, it's Fark Friday Movie Night: "The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living And Became Mixed Up Zombies" yes that's the real title   (twitch.tv) divider line
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I bet the guy that changes the titles on the marquee outside the theater just loved that one
 
Maxc7001 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ah! A Cash Flagg classic!
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
... honestly, I just watched that last night. (The mst3k version.)
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cinematic Gold, if you like the bottom of the bill driven movies from the 60's. This is crazy even by those standards.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You feeelthy peeeg!
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I seem to remember that movie getting the MST3K treatment, hard to forget a title like that.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Got nothing on Lemon Grove Kids Meet The Monsters, or Rat Fink a Boo Boo.
 
thepresence
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So... It's about Republicans?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
SLEEP!!!!
 
