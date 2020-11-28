 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 10 Albany)   12 Angry Shoppers   (news10.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

384 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2020 at 12:05 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A courthouse can't be made safe but a closed mall can? Are they going to put one juror in each closed store and the lawyers in the food court?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stuff like this would be a great use of these locations.  They have the infrastructure (power, bathrooms, etc) for large crowds, large amount of parking.  But the big question, do you get a 25% discount on fees and prison time during sale periods?
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Stuff like this would be a great use of these locations.  They have the infrastructure (power, bathrooms, etc) for large crowds, large amount of parking.  But the big question, do you get a 25% discount on fees and prison time during sale periods?


Free Orange Julius with every conviction.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lots of space in this jury room. This place has got everything!
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh Jesus. It's the site of my first date with my first boyfriend
 
HappySeahorse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Lots of space in this jury room. This place has got everything!


The new Oldsmobiles are in early this year.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.