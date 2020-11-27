 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Covid-19 symptoms now include teeth falling out, realizing you're naked in public, having to take a test you didn't study for   (the-sun.com) divider line
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Arent those who do fall victim to Covid older individuals?
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm waiting for the symptom "Four hour erection with an irresistible desire to masturbate."

That's when I'll take the mask off.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: Arent those who do fall victim to Covid older individuals?


The risks go up with age but it can hit anyone. Age has more of an effect on the death rate than on hospitalizations. I don't know if there's data on these delayed effects.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"according to anecdotal evidence", from a UK tabloid, so we really don't know whether it's correlation or causation do we?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Covid, unexpected meth syndrome...yep Trumpers call that a Tuesday...
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: "according to anecdotal evidence", from a UK tabloid, so we really don't know whether it's correlation or causation do we?


or if these "teeth" they refer to even exist at all
 
fusillade762
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: "according to anecdotal evidence", from a UK tabloid, so we really don't know whether it's correlation or causation do we?


Hey, the New York Daily News is reporting it, too, so it must be legit.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you spread a rumor that Covid makes you vote Democrat, I'd bet Trumpers and Republicans in general would be wearing masks until the day they die.

"Ma, why are you still wearing a mask? Covid was eradicated 10 years ago in 2023."
"Just being cautious son."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh great.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
With all these side effects popping up, I have a reason to get mad at the idiots I see wandering around in stores with no masks on or their big noses hanging out of them.
 
Maximsoldier
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
oh keep deleting me admins
 
apathy2673
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maximsoldier
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Maximsoldier: oh keep deleting me admins


Fake news....
 
