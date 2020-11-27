 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Absurd food marketing ideas, absurd alcohol marketing ideas, and absurd tourism marketing ideas are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, November 15-21 Leftover Turkey Editon   (fark.com) divider line
11
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

156 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 27 Nov 2020 at 5:53 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the img.fark.net logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/goto/11033189/ww​w​.fark.com/quiz/945
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, with just me and my Dad and my mission to make a passable Thanksgiving spread like he would have ordinarily enjoyed with his kinfolk, the smallest turkey breast I could find was over seven pounds. Even after the pound or so of ice finally melted out and the bones tossed, I've still got well over three pounds of meat left over.

Of course, there's the standard lunch fare for the week after Thanksgiving of leftover turkey sandwiches (white bread and mayo only, please), and I've boiled out the carcass and am making soup tomorrow , but what do I do with the rest? And how do we keep from getting sick of turkey for the next week?

I'm all up for hearing your favorite ideas for leftover turkey.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues,
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Woooo I'm number one!  For about ten seconds, but still!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: So, with just me and my Dad and my mission to make a passable Thanksgiving spread like he would have ordinarily enjoyed with his kinfolk, the smallest turkey breast I could find was over seven pounds. Even after the pound or so of ice finally melted out and the bones tossed, I've still got well over three pounds of meat left over.

Of course, there's the standard lunch fare for the week after Thanksgiving of leftover turkey sandwiches (white bread and mayo only, please), and I've boiled out the carcass and am making soup tomorrow , but what do I do with the rest? And how do we keep from getting sick of turkey for the next week?

I'm all up for hearing your favorite ideas for leftover turkey.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues,


I like a turkey salad sandwich.  Some chopped, toasted walnuts, some dried cranberries, maybe a little tarragon...mmmm.  Also turkey noodle soup.  How about turkey quesadillas?
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
619
7/14

When did the quiz go to 14 questions? I guess it's been a while since I've done one.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Alcohol Marketing Ideas?"
What's needed besides a sign that says "Alcohol for sale?"
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: 619
7/14

When did the quiz go to 14 questions? I guess it's been a while since I've done one.


It's technically always been at least 14 questions, but I forgot to put the limiter on 11 when I set it to go green.

Basically, you get a randomly selected 11 out of a pool of 14.

I've fixed it, though.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I totally sucked, and I couldn't even remember the answer to one of the questions that was one of my own farking greenlights. Dammitallsomuch
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
9/11

First time quiz-taker.

I am not Rudy Guliani.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Bob Falfa: 619
7/14

When did the quiz go to 14 questions? I guess it's been a while since I've done one.

It's technically always been at least 14 questions, but I forgot to put the limiter on 11 when I set it to go green.

Basically, you get a randomly selected 11 out of a pool of 14.

I've fixed it, though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.