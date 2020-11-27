 Skip to content
 
(Houston Chronicle)   Houstonians: "Whatever you do, DON'T call the ambulance"   (houstonchronicle.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Welcome to "healthcare" in America.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So? Just close the door. You'll also get the added benefit of not falling out the back.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I swear these reporters are wizards!  All they need to do is call ambulance companies et al and balances us average rubes fight these asshole magically disappear! How amazing......

Maybe I should have done that last year when I got hit by a minivan at a crosswalk, knocked down, and had said van run over my foot.  Even with insurance paying part those jackals (city of houston) still socked me with 1300.00.  For a run all of a half mile long.

I wouldn't piss on them if they were on fire.... 🔥
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You'd think it would be hard to find a group of businesses more corrupt then tow-truck drivers.

ɘɔnɒlυdmA companies, hold my beer.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There was a story a year or so back in NYC where a lady's leg was trapped between the station and a subway car. First thing she yelled was "don't call an ambulance!!!"

/The ambulance is never in network.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whatever she needs, Schwab told himself. He wasn't thinking about cost when his daughter's health was at stake. Besides, he had good health insurance through work.

And this is exactly why we need to stop thinking of health care as a marketplace commodity.  Nobody makes rational market decisions when it comes to THEIR GODDAMN KIDS' HEALTH.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As a Brit this is stuff I read with a mixture of horror and thankfulness I live in a country where we don't have to worry about this shiat.

/Our only problem is remembering the new number.
The IT Crowd - Series 1 - Episode 2: New emergency number
Youtube HWc3WY3fuZU
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: As a Brit this is stuff I read with a mixture of horror and thankfulness I live in a country where we don't have to worry about this shiat.

/Our only problem is remembering the new number.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/HWc3WY3f​uZU]


Oh, that's easy. It's 0118 999 881. Nuh nuh. Nuh nuh nuh nuh. 725.


3.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Healthcare shouldn't be a for profit business to begin with.

Kick The Chair: There was a story a year or so back in NYC where a lady's leg was trapped between the station and a subway car. First thing she yelled was "don't call an ambulance!!!"

/The ambulance is never in network.


there is no in-network for a 911 call. Insurance companies will pay regardless unless it's flagrant abuse because it's considered an immediate emergency.  How much varies between provider and person though.
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Healthcare shouldn't be a for profit business to begin with.

Kick The Chair: There was a story a year or so back in NYC where a lady's leg was trapped between the station and a subway car. First thing she yelled was "don't call an ambulance!!!"

/The ambulance is never in network.

there is no in-network for a 911 call. Insurance companies will pay regardless unless it's flagrant abuse because it's considered an immediate emergency.  How much varies between provider and person though.


Not everybody has insurance ...
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact, due to issues with my VA provided medicine I fell and split my side open. I ended up in the ER, a ride to it about 10 miles away, some scans and stitches and they want 19k.

VA is still processing the claim, this was in April.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to call an ambulance for a friend of mine a few weeks ago.  She had to spend a few days in the hospital.  The bill from the ambulance company got back to her house before she did.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to use an ambulance little over a year ago .. About 4 1/2 miles , insurance paid $1900 and my copay was $250 ..
 
Emposter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no better way to do this.  Soshulisms are evil and can never work.

Don't look at the rest of the world, they aren't real.  Now pay up.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikalmd: Had to use an ambulance little over a year ago .. About 4 1/2 miles , insurance paid $1900 and my copay was $250 ..


wtf
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Healthcare shouldn't be a for profit business to begin with.

Kick The Chair: There was a story a year or so back in NYC where a lady's leg was trapped between the station and a subway car. First thing she yelled was "don't call an ambulance!!!"

/The ambulance is never in network.

there is no in-network for a 911 call. Insurance companies will pay regardless unless it's flagrant abuse because it's considered an immediate emergency.  How much varies between provider and person though.


In my experience they'll pay the full ambulance bill, but only after calling them to let them know about the balance bill.  I'm sure they're hoping for a certain percentage to not realize this and pay it themselves.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Had to use an ambulance little over a year ago .. About 4 1/2 miles , insurance paid $1900 and my copay was $250 ..


Could have gotten a better rate getting an Uber during surge pricing in an ice storm
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought paying $750 worth of taxes got you a free helicopter ride to Walter Reed.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thanks to my blurred eyes I read that as historians which still made sense
Public Enemy - 911 is a Joke (1990)
Youtube CPNK0VspQ0M

If you can make it to the hospital on your own capacity or with friends do it
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People will fark you out of every penny you ever made and demand even more? Still better than socialism, right Houstonians?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lolmao500: mikalmd: Had to use an ambulance little over a year ago .. About 4 1/2 miles , insurance paid $1900 and my copay was $250 ..

wtf


That's the same thing I said ...
 
Pichu0102 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Either call an ambulance and risk being put in so much debt you're unable to safely provide for your child and also take care of them at the same time due to multiple jobs and not enough time to be around the child, risking losing them to child protective services and putting them at risk of being abused in the adoption and foster care system, or risk them dying.

This is the true America. For a country rather worried on average about going to hell, we don't seem to realize we already are there.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Homer Simpson gets cut off by an ambulance
Youtube iUecSUtKOJA
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
 Mother : In jail for rape now
Jugs : I told you to stop calling me that
&
Speed  : I never do drugs
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wrecked my bike in September.  Ambulance bill $2600. They sent me a bill.  I told them to contact my medical insurer rather than my auto/motorcycle insurer.  Medical insurance covered all but $75.
Buy better insurance.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My sister has broken her arm 3 times falling off horses. The Ambulance ride to hospital never cost us a penny.
God Bless the NHS.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I need to start my own amberlamps service.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had an ambulance ride my freshman year of college over 30 years ago. First week of class, I was riding my bike back to the dorms. I went to hop from curb down to the street. Bike hopped up, front wheel decided, nah I'm fine, I'll stay down here. Hit the street without front wheel. Your face does not make a very good break. I came to, and a student, who saw it happen, was doing first aid. Turns out he was an emt before he decided to go to college. Maybe 10 minutes go by, campus police are there, and then the ambulance arrives. I got put on a back/neck board, and get loaded into ambulance. Off to the campus ER I go, maybe a half mile away. Still strapped to the board, multiple x-rays get taken. When the finally rule out any fracture of the spine, the real fun began. It took around 3 hours for the doctor to clean up my face and shoulder. I had gravel embedded in me from my left ear to my chin, and my left shoulder. My favorite t-shirt was destroyed and had been cut off me anyway. I had a concussion and ended up missing a day of classes in the first week. I almost got dropped out of a couple classes for skipping classes in the first week, but the doctors gave me a note to bring to my professors.

For the next two weeks, I looked like a recovering zombie. My father was a dermatologist/ cosmetic surgeon. His advice to me was to keep the scabs flexible and put vaseline on it to keep it soft. I guess if it cracks, higher chance of scarring.

That little trip across campus was about $500 after my student insurance. The x-rays and clean up were covered in full.

Only visited the ER for myself one other time. I wasn't feeling well at work, so went to a walk in dr.'s office/urgent care. Waiting to see the doc, next thing I remember is waking up in the ER. Luckily, that was next door to the clinic, so no $1000 per mile trip for me. Strange coincidence, on the bed next to mine was one of my managers. He got into a car accident on his way to work.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Healthcare shouldn't be a for profit business to begin with.

Kick The Chair: There was a story a year or so back in NYC where a lady's leg was trapped between the station and a subway car. First thing she yelled was "don't call an ambulance!!!"

/The ambulance is never in network.

there is no in-network for a 911 call. Insurance companies will pay regardless unless it's flagrant abuse because it's considered an immediate emergency.  How much varies between provider and person though.


Round these parts fire department ambulances.  If you live in the county that you need ambulance, more than likely free since you pay taxes here.

Private company ambulances for an emergency are rare.  They're usually used for transporting between hospitals or if they need more ambulances because some are busy, but even then before that happens you have many towns ambulances on site first.  Only times you don't have a choice is if you need to get to another hospital for emergency treatment at a bigger/better facility.  Outside of that, if you're ambulatory you can tell them to screw off if you have someone to drive you if it is something like going from hospital to a rehab center.

But even then, since it's contracted through hospital, if you're in network it is part of bill.

Private companies also do private events, so if you need an ambulance at a concert you are SOL.

If you live in another county, they'll sometimes charge you... but not always, even then it isn't redonkulous.

Still a stupid system for a supposed top country in the world.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Theeng: Fun fact, due to issues with my VA provided medicine I fell and split my side open. I ended up in the ER, a ride to it about 10 miles away, some scans and stitches and they want 19k.

VA is still processing the claim, this was in April.


I use VA as secondary because primary they suck near me.

And they haven't had an issue picking up whatever my deductibles are.  shiat my wife had a kid and we didn't see a single bill.
 
Maximsoldier
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: Welcome to "healthcare" in America.


go to hell yo idiot
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've seen people die of easily treatable things because they didn't want to risk an ambulance bill and didn't call 911.

Worse, I've seen these people injure others after trying to drive because of the above.

America shouldn't be like this. We shouldn't be a nation where it's considered a luxury to have quality medical care and a quality life.
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Had to call 911 and ambulances came for my father having a heart attack, 2 came one the local and other a paramedic one that never transports comes only to assist regular ambulances.

Despite good health insurance, We got billed over $1000 each years ago for about a 2 mile trip, despite the local ambulance we contributed to and supposedly for yearly donations were not to be charged but that wasn't true, and the Paramedics did nothing at all, my father passed away.

And one of the ambulances stole all his medications and his glasses!

I'll drive myself or others before I will call again.
 
RidgeRacerZX6
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

amb: I had an ambulance ride my freshman year of college over 30 years ago. First week of class, I was riding my bike back to the dorms. I went to hop from curb down to the street. Bike hopped up, front wheel decided, nah I'm fine, I'll stay down here. Hit the street without front wheel. Your face does not make a very good break. I came to, and a student, who saw it happen, was doing first aid. Turns out he was an emt before he decided to go to college. Maybe 10 minutes go by, campus police are there, and then the ambulance arrives. I got put on a back/neck board, and get loaded into ambulance. Off to the campus ER I go, maybe a half mile away. Still strapped to the board, multiple x-rays get taken. When the finally rule out any fracture of the spine, the real fun began. It took around 3 hours for the doctor to clean up my face and shoulder. I had gravel embedded in me from my left ear to my chin, and my left shoulder. My favorite t-shirt was destroyed and had been cut off me anyway. I had a concussion and ended up missing a day of classes in the first week. I almost got dropped out of a couple classes for skipping classes in the first week, but the doctors gave me a note to bring to my professors.

For the next two weeks, I looked like a recovering zombie. My father was a dermatologist/ cosmetic surgeon. His advice to me was to keep the scabs flexible and put vaseline on it to keep it soft. I guess if it cracks, higher chance of scarring.

That little trip across campus was about $500 after my student insurance. The x-rays and clean up were covered in full.

Only visited the ER for myself one other time. I wasn't feeling well at work, so went to a walk in dr.'s office/urgent care. Waiting to see the doc, next thing I remember is waking up in the ER. Luckily, that was next door to the clinic, so no $1000 per mile trip for me. Strange coincidence, on the bed next to mine was one of my managers. He got into a car accident on his way to work.


Your lucky. A teenage girl tried to hop the curb with her bike in front of my house and ended up faceplanting on the sidewalk and broke off her top two front teeth.
 
Maximsoldier
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TAOCHOW: Had to call 911 and ambulances came for my father having a heart attack, 2 came one the local and other a paramedic one that never transports comes only to assist regular ambulances.

Despite good health insurance, We got billed over $1000 each years ago for about a 2 mile trip, despite the local ambulance we contributed to and supposedly for yearly donations were not to be charged but that wasn't true, and the Paramedics did nothing at all, my father passed away.

And one of the ambulances stole all his medications and his glasses!

I'll drive myself or others before I will call again.


obamas america caused this,,,,,hope you love biden
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Theeng: Fun fact, due to issues with my VA provided medicine I fell and split my side open. I ended up in the ER, a ride to it about 10 miles away, some scans and stitches and they want 19k.

VA is still processing the claim, this was in April.


I think they have been a little busy
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Had to use an ambulance little over a year ago .. About 4 1/2 miles , insurance paid $1900 and my copay was $250 ..


You probably should have just walked
 
