(NPR)   CDC study estimates that almost 53 million Americans had Covid by September, and almost 100 million now. Look to your left. Now look to your right. One of you has had it
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Look to your left. Now look to your right. One of you has had it.

Shouldn't have read this standing between mirrors.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'The model attempts to account for the fact that most cases of COVID-19 are mild or asymptomatic and go unreported.'


This is why masks NEED TO BE WORN.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's almost like testing sucks and we shouldn't be guessing.

Not that the confederacy of dunces could screw in a lightbulb.

Seems opening the vent is something trump can't manage to do right either...
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think I had it in March. Called Yale and asked if they wanted to test me. Because I couldn't prove I had been in contact with anyone nor had I traveled outside the country, the refused to test me.

I teach in a school with 800 people. I have no idea if I had contact.

I left school March 11th with a 100.6 fever.

I was sick for two weeks.

My wife got sick and she got a test, but no results for 14 days. Negative. They had to send it down to VA to be tested. It could have died on the swab.

No idea if we have immunity. Still we mask up and stay inside as much as possible.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Did you have to ask, with symptoms?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So no need for vaccines then!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Government Model Suggests U.S. COVID-19 Cases Could Be Approaching 100 Million

Fact is, you can get whatever result you want with your ''model''. Its bullshiat.

A third of the country got it but ''only'' 260 000 dead? Unlikely.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

THIS IS WHY EVERYONE SHOULD HAVE STAYED THE F*CK HOME FOR THANKSGIVING.

With this many asymptomatic cases and an incubation period up to 14 days, not only do you need to be wearing the masks, PROPERLY (over your nose and mouth, assholes, whenever you're not indoors isolated by yourself or outdoors away from others) but you also NEED TO KEEP UP THE DISTANCING!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Do you understand mild, and especially, asymptomatic cases?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
On the plus side, less vaccines will be needed.
You'd think, but idiots who already had COVID will still be asking for (and getting) the vaccine.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

What color should I be Farkying you in?

Yeah, you didn't read the article and are hard of scientific thinking.  Asymptomatic or very mildly symptomatic ("oh it's just the seasonal change, it gives me a headache and the sniffles for a few days") cases which go undetected because people don't go get tested when they feel mostly okay nor do most places do mandatory testing outside of sports and certain other fields/employers.

Your fatality rate is based off of both known (tested or highly likely) deaths and known (tested or highly likely) cases.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Test coverage is a lot higher now than during the first few months. I wouldn't expect that 8:1 ratio of undetected cases to confirmed cases to be the same as it was at the start. Looking at the first two peaks:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The hospitalizations were about the same in July as in April but there were twice as many daily cases reported. That suggests to me that the real case counts were similar both times but a larger fraction of those cases were detected the second time.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Well that would also depend on them testing people for neutralizing antibodies before being vaccinated too.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Yeah, that ain't happening.
It's gonna be available at CVS, grocery store pharmacies, etc.
You just walk in an get it.
No tests first, no doctor's note needed, etc. just like any other vaccine you get at those places.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

It has not been established that a natural infection provides lifelong immunity, and vaccines might produce a better immune response than the actual virus. People who have already had COVID won't be first in line but I expect that the recommendation will be for them to eventually get a vaccine.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You may also be a beetle.

You may also be a beetle.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Citation?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Citation?


As a Canadian, I'm just confused like this would be a bad thing. So they wanted to be sure of their immunity. Okay.

But also, NONE FO THE VACCINES SO FAR CONFER IMMUNITY. They allow people to get sick. The vaccinated people are still contagious. THE VACCINES ONLY LOWER THE INTENSITY OF THE ILLNESS.

So it really does not matter, with the current 4 leading vaccines, if someone has antibodies or not.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: You may also be a beetle.

[Fark user image image 360x252]


So out of me and fifteen friends, one of us is Ringo.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Citation?


There isn't one, because only God knows how the hell it'll really be distributed since Trumpy's already vowed to hand it out per-capita to the states and left it up to the states.  Unlike the plans the CDC already had for vaccination for things like pandemic influenza, which had multiple tiers and put critical IT people like me in Tier 2-something while normal healthy people were in Tier 5.

Realistically the vaccine should be handed out first to health care workers and extremely critical government/military positions, then critical infrastructure.

Picture someone from the government running a vaccination center:

"Name?"
"Walker."
"Where do you work?"
"Wal-mart."
"What do you do?"
"Mop the floors."
"Underlying health conditions?"
"Carpal tunnel from leaving stupid comments on Fark."
*stamps paperwork* "You're Tier 5, come back in six months, NEXT! Name?"
"null."
"Where do you work?"
"A large school district."
"What do you do there?"
"Fix all the broken computers and other IT related crap so the teachers can keep teaching and the kids can learn and handle all the broken Chromebooks the kids return with FSM-knows-what all over them."
"Roll up your sleeve, this is gonna hurt and you're gonna feel like crap for a few days." *jabs needle in arm*
"OW!"
"Come back in a month for your booster." *stamps paperwork* NEXT!"
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Me, my friend, and his wife who is a physician, all got swab and antibody tests this week. We haven't had it.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

question_dj: Me, my friend, and his wife who is a physician, all got swab and antibody tests this week. We haven't had it.


Going by the statistics above in this thread, all 4 of you are beetles.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*slams down another shot of Sterno*
*checks pH level in blood*

The Andromeda Strain didn't get me and neither is COVID-19, dammit!
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ZAZ: Look to your left. Now look to your right. One of you has had it.

Shouldn't have read this standing between mirrors.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

We've done a good job of avoiding crowded areas. We go to the climbing gym when no one else is there. We don't eat out. The riskiest thing I've done since March is cave of the winds in Manitou Springs.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
covid to the left of me, coughers to the right, here i am stuck in the middle *achoo*
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

We've done a good job of avoiding crowded areas. We go to the climbing gym when no one else is there. We don't eat out. The riskiest thing I've done since March is cave of the winds in Manitou Springs.


I actually went by a climbing gym just about a week ago and thought "Who the hell is going to a climbing gym these days? Ain't no way they can effectively disinfect."

I know surfaces aren't the best way to transmit this particular virus, but I was surprised they were even open.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Citation?


I already deleted it, but I got an email from my pharmacy (Rite Aid) a few days ago saying they are ready to roll with giving vaccines as soon as they're available, and most if not all insurance will pay for it.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: covid to the left of me, coughers to the right, here i am stuck in the middle *achoo*


*golf clap*
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Citation?


For what part?

Here's the CVS CEO saying people can get it there and I've seen news stories saying it will be available at other drugstores, grocery store pharmacies, etc and you just walk in and get it and it's free:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucejap​s​en/2020/11/09/cvs-ceo-pharmacies-ready​-to-distribute-covid-19-vaccines-once-​approved/?sh=8238a11dd83f
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Citation?

For what part?

Here's the CVS CEO saying people can get it there and I've seen news stories saying it will be available at other drugstores, grocery store pharmacies, etc and you just walk in and get it and it's free:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucejaps​en/2020/11/09/cvs-ceo-pharmacies-ready​-to-distribute-covid-19-vaccines-once-​approved/?sh=8238a11dd83f


Yeah, so either the supply is completely unlimited, or we're not gonna ration or prioritize whatever doses we get for health care workers, high-risk people, essential employees, etc.?

What the actual f*ck is this bullshiat?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Citation?

For what part?

Here's the CVS CEO saying people can get it there and I've seen news stories saying it will be available at other drugstores, grocery store pharmacies, etc and you just walk in and get it and it's free:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucejaps​en/2020/11/09/cvs-ceo-pharmacies-ready​-to-distribute-covid-19-vaccines-once-​approved/?sh=8238a11dd83f


Marketing and PR.  In reality, distribution will have to be limited unless they stockpile millions of doses before unloading all at once.
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This ought to go over well with the Dunning-Kruger University types...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Philibuster [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Citation?

For what part?

Here's the CVS CEO saying people can get it there and I've seen news stories saying it will be available at other drugstores, grocery store pharmacies, etc and you just walk in and get it and it's free:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucejaps​en/2020/11/09/cvs-ceo-pharmacies-ready​-to-distribute-covid-19-vaccines-once-​approved/?sh=8238a11dd83f

Yeah, so either the supply is completely unlimited, or we're not gonna ration or prioritize whatever doses we get for health care workers, high-risk people, essential employees, etc.?

What the actual f*ck is this bullshiat?


The antibody test takes about 3 minutes to administer, 15 minutes to read, and prolly 5 or so of paperwork/documentation.   Your pharmacists are already farked with flu shots and everything else and hopefully a vaccine in the next few months.  Oh, and they are doing their normal job too, usually with less staffing because techs/Rph's keep popping positive and having to quarantine due to exposure.

Hug your pharmacists, wait, no don't get close.   Buy your pharmacists a bottle of wine, they farking need it.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Simpsons Wiseguy DNA Test
Youtube 0qpGuMELh5s
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Half? Our population is over 300 million.
Nearly 400 million
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
...stand up, sit down, fight fight fight!
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

theteacher: I think I had it in March. Called Yale and asked if they wanted to test me. Because I couldn't prove I had been in contact with anyone nor had I traveled outside the country, the refused to test me.

I teach in a school with 800 people. I have no idea if I had contact.

I left school March 11th with a 100.6 fever.

I was sick for two weeks.

My wife got sick and she got a test, but no results for 14 days. Negative. They had to send it down to VA to be tested. It could have died on the swab.

No idea if we have immunity. Still we mask up and stay inside as much as possible.


Get a blood test and see if you have antibodies.  I had one of those at Yale when I had emergency surgery there in June.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i figure i've already had it
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Right now my allergies are acting up. Runny nose and sore throat. I really hope it's allergies. I don't  have a fever and I sniff things like coffee to make sure I still have my sense of smell.  But I am always getting colds and/or allergy issues this time of year. I am very diligent about wearing my mask and washing my hands. I also still wipe down my products I get at the store. Luckily (?) I live alone with two indoor cats. So less of a chance of spreading it to someone or getting it from someone else.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Citation?

For what part?

Here's the CVS CEO saying people can get it there and I've seen news stories saying it will be available at other drugstores, grocery store pharmacies, etc and you just walk in and get it and it's free:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucejaps​en/2020/11/09/cvs-ceo-pharmacies-ready​-to-distribute-covid-19-vaccines-once-​approved/?sh=8238a11dd83f

Yeah, so either the supply is completely unlimited, or we're not gonna ration or prioritize whatever doses we get for health care workers, high-risk people, essential employees, etc.?

What the actual f*ck is this bullshiat?


Like the flu vaccine, they will rely on people to prioritize themselves and you'll end up with a bunch of idiots getting it while those most at risk will not be able to get one.

/I also want to know how much these companies are going to charge the gov't for the vaccine if the gov't will own all the patents and who will be responsible for the lawsuits when long-term effects become known (you know there will be some in a vaccine rolled out so quickly)
//also want to know who is going to step up and work on other medications since every company has been working towards COVID and ignoring things like anti-biotics and what not
 
