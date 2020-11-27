 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   As malapropisms go, this is a meaty okra list   (boredpanda.com) divider line
20
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

678 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2020 at 7:24 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did subby mean meaty Oprah list?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you really enjoy these, please watch "Kath and Kim" on Netflix.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Did subby mean meaty Oprah list?


I'd like a meaty Oprah list of mellow bra bosoms.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Cease and dentist" makes perfect sense. It means stop that, or I'll smash your teeth in.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I was kind of in the market for a fully evil dagger, but I suppose this might do.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Candygram4Mongo: Lambskincoat: Did subby mean meaty Oprah list?

I'd like a meaty Oprah list of mellow bra bosoms.


Can you imagine the sheer number of dic pics she must get? She and Gail must have cocktails and scroll through those.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Candygram4Mongo: Lambskincoat: Did subby mean meaty Oprah list?

I'd like a meaty Oprah list of mellow bra bosoms.

Can you imagine the sheer number of dic pics she must get? She and Gail must have cocktails and scroll through those.


(My malapropism was "mellow bra bosoms." You're thinking of "gals with hot bosoms.")
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seizure salad. Come on, you've never eaten something so good that it makes your eyes roll back into your head?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my favourites:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Article's a bit of a damp squid for leaving it off.
 
phishrace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I resemble that remark!

historyforsale.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not as drunk as some thinkle peep I am.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: Lambskincoat: Candygram4Mongo: Lambskincoat: Did subby mean meaty Oprah list?

I'd like a meaty Oprah list of mellow bra bosoms.

Can you imagine the sheer number of dic pics she must get? She and Gail must have cocktails and scroll through those.

(My malapropism was "mellow bra bosoms." You're thinking of "gals with hot bosoms.")


I had to say mellow bra bosoms 5 times in my head to get it, gals with hot bosoms is much easier to understand.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
lady mondegreen thinks it's a damp squid
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rick and Morty "Take things for Granite"
Youtube xP-Wd453wq4
 
orbister
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I still don't know what bit of the spiny anteater they make into a cure for the cold. Aren't they endangered anyway?
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
SEND NOODZ
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: One of my favourites:

[Fark user image image 800x420]

/Article's a bit of a damp squid for leaving it off.


One of the comments is from a chef who says he was asked if he had flaming yawns. But yeah, they should've put that on the list. Hilarious.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
bigwords101.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Puns it's all puns
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.