(Local10 WPLG)   He took the Who's feast, he took the Who pudding, he took the roast beast. He cleaned out that ice box as quick as a flash. Why, the Grinch even took their last can of Who hash   (local10.com) divider line
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cannador.comView Full Size


What a can of Who Hash looks like
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe they were hungry and poor. Eat the food no longer hungry. Sell the fridge no longer poor.
 
djslowdive
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [cannador.com image 850x566]

What a can of Who Hash looks like


That's not what hash looks like.

/Farking asshole thieves
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I literally just got done watching the original Grinch animation five minutes ago, it was on NBC.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why would the Whos be eating hash made of Whos?  That's like Woodstock eating turkey.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [cannador.com image 850x566]

What a can of Who Hash looks like


Nope, there's a picture of it in this wiki.

https://en.www.wikipedia.org/wiki/Has​h​ish

/ it was around a lot when I was younger
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Repeat
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lindsey Stirling - You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch (ft. Sabrina Carpenter) [Official Video]
Youtube kQb0DJZLhRM
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jtown: Why would the Whos be eating hash made of Whos?  That's like Woodstock eating turkey.


https://www.inliterature.net/food-in-l​iterature/main-meals/meats/2012/11/the​-grinch-who-hash.html#:~:text=It%20can​%20be%20assumed%2C%20since%20Dr%20Seus​s%20lived,up%20meat%2C%20potatoes%20an​d%20onions%20all%20fried%20together.

/ f*ck you, Fark, for randomly throwing away URLs
 
solcofn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: I literally just got done watching the original Grinch animation five minutes ago, it was on NBC.


Same. It looks good since the restoration.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A church near my house put up a "Little Free Pantry" where anybody can drop off or pick up food items.  I'm moving, so I've had to address my many pantries of stuff, so I had a bunch of canned good I could move to Michigan... or not.  So I took a bunch to the Little Free Pantry.  That was cool.  Then a couple of days later I took some more cans, and the first bunch was gone!  OK, that's kind of gratifying, and also kind of horrible, if you know what I mean.  Then I took some more and the second batch was gone, again gratifying and horrible that so many people need a Little Free Pantry.  Finally, I didn't have anything but 2 cans of artichoke hearts - who the hell wants to move that, as if you expect to get to your new home and yay here's an artichoke heart hors-d'ouvre?  A week later I took a box of cocoa mix that I found in golf bag (I have no idea) and found a note in the pantry and still 2 cans of artichokes:  "Thanks for the beams and corn, but I don't know what to do with achichokes (sic).  How do I cook them?"  Lesson: more beams and corn, less achichokes.

I printed off 2 recipes for artichoke hearts, one that used cheese and one that used breakfast sausage, and put them in the pantry with the cans.  I hope somebody used them.  I can't really think of a way to use artichoke hearts without other important ingredients...I suppose you could just open the can and eat them, but yuk.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/99.6001%
//assholes
/3 this is why we can't have nice things
 
Aquapope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: [Fark user image 425x247]

/99.6001%
//assholes
/3 this is why we can't have nice things


I have you farkied as "Sucks the funny out of jokes", so I'm trying to figure out what your scam is on this one.  Can you help me out?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Aquapope: ColonelCathcart: [Fark user image 425x247]

/99.6001%
//assholes
/3 this is why we can't have nice things

I have you farkied as "Sucks the funny out of jokes", so I'm trying to figure out what your scam is on this one.  Can you help me out?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [cannador.com image 850x566]

What a can of Who Hash looks like


You don't know what hash is,do you?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lindalouwho: I literally just got done watching the original Grinch animation five minutes ago, it was on NBC.


Name checks out
 
