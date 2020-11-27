 Skip to content
(Politico)   How Oklahoma became Toke-lahoma   (politico.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hate it that Nazis like the same thing I do.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You couldn't get me high enough to want to go back there again
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The boys from Oklahoma roll their joints all wrong.  They're too damn skinny or way too long.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...but not Okrahoma.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "strains of cannabis with names like Purple Punch, Cookies and Cream and Miracle Alien."

"Cookies and Cream and Miracle Alien" is a weird name.

/Oxford comma fan
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is only confusing if you conflagrate modern political platforms and very old-fashioned "morality" about weed and prohibition in general.

That piece of the Venn diagram is shrinking quickly almost everywhere. It never really should have existed in the first place.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: You couldn't get me high enough to want to go back there again


I was stationed at Ft. Sill back in the mid/late '80s. I haven't set foot in Oklahoma since.

And FWIW, I could get reasonably decent weed delivered to the barracks and on-post housing back then if I had wanted to. Oklahoma has been a weed-friendly state for a long time. This is more "giving in to reality and seeing if we can make money in tax revenue" than a change of heart by state politicians
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I heard that they don't smoke marijuana in Muskogee.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: But I heard that they don't smoke marijuana in Muskogee.


The Okies in Muskogee were probably too stoned to tell that person that they were too stoned to tell them otherwise.
 
