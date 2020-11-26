 Skip to content
(The Poke (UK))   Wait Wait Wait Wait GO Wait Wait Wait Wait GO Wait Wait Wait Wait GO
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like subby's mom at bukkake night
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
thepoke.co.ukView Full Size

BRUTAL
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
thepoke.co.ukView Full Size


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: [thepoke.co.uk image 850x637]
BRUTAL


I like these people.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would have labelled them as 'go' and 'Simon says go'.

This is why they never hire me.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I would have labelled them as 'go' and 'Simon says go'.

This is why they never hire me.


Isn't Simon one of the largest mall operators/owners in the US?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ar393: Gordon Bennett: I would have labelled them as 'go' and 'Simon says go'.

This is why they never hire me.

Isn't Simon one of the largest mall operators/owners in the US?


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mateomaui: ar393: Gordon Bennett: I would have labelled them as 'go' and 'Simon says go'.

This is why they never hire me.

Isn't Simon one of the largest mall operators/owners in the US?

[media2.giphy.com image 360x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


what do I know about funny?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I haven't been on an escalator since the before-time, but it just occurred to me that walking past the lazy turds who just stand there on the down-escalator, would be viewed as attempted murder these days.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: [thepoke.co.uk image 850x637]
BRUTAL


Otherwise known as "When you agree to stop being a plague rat we will let you back in to spend your your money quite happily, but until then, you can continue to be a plague rat over there".
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mateomaui: ar393: Gordon Bennett: I would have labelled them as 'go' and 'Simon says go'.

This is why they never hire me.

Isn't Simon one of the largest mall operators/owners in the US?

[media2.giphy.com image 360x200]


This clip warms my heart.  And my profile pic.
 
