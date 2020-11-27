 Skip to content
(NYPost)   This is how you throw a wedding   (nypost.com) divider line
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds something self righteous people would do. Next.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...I have hope for humanity again...fleeting as it is...
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A food bank could've probably stretched 5 large a lot farther. But the deposit was probably toast anyway so they made the best of it. Plus tax deduction.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Sounds something self righteous people would do. Next.


This is what virtue signaling among conservatives looks like.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually just pay off an umpire.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: A food bank could've probably stretched 5 large a lot farther. But the deposit was probably toast anyway so they made the best of it. Plus tax deduction.


Wanna know how I know you've never fought with a caterer to get a deposit back?
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: FlyingBacon: Sounds something self righteous people would do. Next.

This is what virtue signaling among conservatives looks like.


Cretin-signaling.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Sounds something self righteous people would do. Next.


Yup, they didn't really have a choice but they are taking credit
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: shiny dagmar: A food bank could've probably stretched 5 large a lot farther. But the deposit was probably toast anyway so they made the best of it. Plus tax deduction.

Wanna know how I know you've never fought with a caterer to get a deposit back?


Wanna know how I know you didn't RTA?

So she and her now-husband persuaded their caterer, Big Delicious Planet, to use their $5,000 deposit to package Thanksgiving meals for 200 clients

They knew the money wasn't coming back so they repurposed it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Leave it to fark to sh*t on a feel-good story that resulted in 200 people getting a decent meal on Thanksgiving

This dude picked the right girl. She could have gone full bridezilla and demanded her 150 person wedding, COVID be damned.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JRoo: common sense is an oxymoron: FlyingBacon: Sounds something self righteous people would do. Next.

This is what virtue signaling among conservatives looks like.

Cretin-signaling.


"I'm an asshole, and everyone who doesn't act like one too is faking it"

chitownmike: FlyingBacon: Sounds something self righteous people would do. Next.

Yup, they didn't really have a choice but they are taking credit


"Bugg works as an outreach worker at the non-profit Thresholds, which helps those with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and other psychiatric conditions."

Yeah, clearly they're only helping people out of a need for attention.

/That was sarcasm
 
monstera
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I tried to throw my wedding but it didn't work
 
chrisco123
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's not a $25 dinner...
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chrisco123: That's not a $25 dinner...


My thought also.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chrisco123: That's not a $25 dinner...


Came here to save that. The caterer could have been quite a bit more human, and got a lot better press, if they made more plates and didn't pocket so much of the deposit.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Knight without armor: chrisco123: That's not a $25 dinner...

Came here to save that. The caterer could have been quite a bit more human, and got a lot better press, if they made more plates and didn't pocket so much of the deposit.


*to saythat
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did they donate the money, or was it non-refundable?
BIG difference.
 
