(Reuters)   TEN. Ten vaccines by mid-year. Ahhhhhhahahahaa   (reuters.com) divider line
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, do I have to get them all to make sure I'm covered, or what?

Also, which ones cause teh 'tisms? I'm not against it, I'd just like the knowledge beforehand.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, of course, the one that's the least effective (but probably the cheapest) is the one your insurance company will pay for.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So how does this work? You go to the pharmacy and say "I'd like the COVID vaccine" and all the sudden it turns into the Spam sketch from Monty Python with the person behind the county naming 10 different COVID vaccines?
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THERE IS NO VACCINE!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All these competing vaccines should drive the price down, unless the CDC only approves one in which case expect to sell off your first born to afford it
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​20/science/coronavirus-vaccine-tracker​.html
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: So how does this work? You go to the pharmacy and say "I'd like the COVID vaccine" and all the sudden it turns into the Spam sketch from Monty Python with the person behind the county naming 10 different COVID vaccines?

Oops


Oops
*counter
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: All these competing vaccines should drive the price down, unless the CDC only approves one in which case expect to sell off your first born to afford it


I'm guessing that some will have advantages other others. Some might provide cross immunity to mutated COVIDS, some might not make you as sick, some might last longer, some might work better.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: whither_apophis: All these competing vaccines should drive the price down, unless the CDC only approves one in which case expect to sell off your first born to afford it

I'm guessing that some will have advantages other others. Some might provide cross immunity to mutated COVIDS, some might not make you as sick, some might last longer, some might work better.


I will get whichever one you get a free toaster with
 
jake3988 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: whither_apophis: All these competing vaccines should drive the price down, unless the CDC only approves one in which case expect to sell off your first born to afford it

I'm guessing that some will have advantages other others. Some might provide cross immunity to mutated COVIDS, some might not make you as sick, some might last longer, some might work better.


Government has already promised they'll all be free (not that I exactly trust the Trump Administration, but Biden will take over quite early into the distrubution), so the price can't be driven down from zero.  Also insurance has a VERY large incentive to cover it, even if it isn't... because the risk that you get severe covid and end up in the hospital for a month... the amount that costs is the cost of probably 10,000 vaccines.  For one person.

As far as the competing nature, yeah.

We may discover some are better for compromised immune systems, some may have less side effects, some are easier to distribute to poorer nations (or rural areas), some may last longer, etc.  I feel like it'll be like cancer treatments.  Based on a bunch of different criteria, doctors will be able to choose the right one for you.  And like all competition, some will just be not as good (if 10 have 90% and 2 have 60%, those 2 will quickly get pushed out)

But for the first round?  We just need to get it to as many people as realistically and responsibly as possible.   We can worry about more tailored experiences for the future.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It has been suggested to pay people to take it.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Do any of these vaccines have side effects includes that weight loss and hair regeneration? I'm asking for a friend.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"But first their inventors need patent protection."

Because there's nothing like profiting on the cure to a deadly disease.
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Be sure to think of this little tune while you're getting your jab.

Shaun Of The Dead Soundtrack
Youtube nhO7ebCbcsI
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As a vaccine enthusiast should I take each vaccine twice?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ten COVID-19 vaccines could be available by the middle of next year if they win regulatory approval, but their inventors need patent protection

Patent protection??? Really?? In a global pandemic? Take your patents and shove them up your asses.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm just going to take the one that's advertised as being the best during the Superb Owl.

/ you mean they don't all work the same?
// you mean forming an opinion based on ads during an overhyped TV show is wrong?
/// did I maybe, just maybe, vote for the wrong presidential candidate?
 
ar393
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Ten COVID-19 vaccines could be available by the middle of next year if they win regulatory approval, but their inventors need patent protection

Patent protection??? Really?? In a global pandemic? Take your patents and shove them up your asses.


I think they are injections, not suppositories.
 
Lord Dimwit [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ar393: lolmao500: Ten COVID-19 vaccines could be available by the middle of next year if they win regulatory approval, but their inventors need patent protection

Patent protection??? Really?? In a global pandemic? Take your patents and shove them up your asses.

I think they are injections, not suppositories.


Good news! It's a suppository!
 
ar393
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: Good news! It's a suppository!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a shame, as others have pointed out already, that these companies won't compare notes with each other and forget about the whole patent/competition thing. But hang in there; it's just a matter of time before the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines get the FDA nod and they'll start to be mass-distributed to all 50 states. The destinations that have the technology to keep the Pfizer vaccine mega-frozen will get it; those that don't can get the Moderna vaccine, which only requires a normal level of refrigeration.

My understanding is that they will indeed be free. I sincerely hope that both Trump and Biden will be willing to work together to transition this effort and not run into any political problems that will delay the process. I also sincerely hope that we can all somehow change the minds of those that do not want it, so that we get as many friggin' people as possible to get vaccinated.

Smooth bipartisan transition of this effort, and a reversal of apprehension...do I dare hope for these things, or is it just a pipe dream?
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: THERE IS NO VACCINE!


AND NO LIEUTENANT YAR!

/No treaty either
 
Wesdog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In 10 years there will only be 1 company selling the vaccine in the US. Since they have no domestic competition and no regulations on drug pricing they will charge $1000 for the vaccine and insurance won't cover it because reasons.

That is my faith in the US health system.
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: It's a shame, as others have pointed out already, that these companies won't compare notes with each other and forget about the whole patent/competition thing. But hang in there; it's just a matter of time before the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines get the FDA nod and they'll start to be mass-distributed to all 50 states. The destinations that have the technology to keep the Pfizer vaccine mega-frozen will get it; those that don't can get the Moderna vaccine, which only requires a normal level of refrigeration.

My understanding is that they will indeed be free. I sincerely hope that both Trump and Biden will be willing to work together to transition this effort and not run into any political problems that will delay the process. I also sincerely hope that we can all somehow change the minds of those that do not want it, so that we get as many friggin' people as possible to get vaccinated.

Smooth bipartisan transition of this effort, and a reversal of apprehension...do I dare hope for these things, or is it just a pipe dream?


Pipe dream. I live in the heart of dixie and it's ridiculous how many people I know who won't even take the flu shot.
 
Watubi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can't wait for all the TV ads

/kidding, I don't watch ads
 
