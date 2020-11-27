 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   Remote learning is leaving children emotionally frustrated and angry   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And their kids too!
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So do paywalls
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, like they weren't already that way when they were physically in school.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As I learned in the spring, multiplication cannot be taught to 8 year olds. It is impossible.

Only teachers possess the god-like ability to do so.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think we used to call that puberty when I was growing up
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Better than killing people as a vector.

Maybe if Americans weren't so painfully selfish we could have worn masks and kept schools open instead of bars and restaurants.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Basically, we're creating a generation of Republican voters.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yay. Yet another article in WaPo about how teachers are failing the nation's children because they are frustrated and can't learn online. 

At this point, I don't know what else to do. My district won't go virtual because cOvId IsNt ReAl or some shiat. Our cases are exploding exponentially, kids are constantly in and out (with no negative test requirement to return, just their completely honest parents' word that Johnny doesn't have the china virus. *wink wink* Now let him play football like God intended!), and we teachers are told to shut up and teach or get out. 

While all of this is happening, we do not have the flexibility to adjust curriculum because hey, we gotta test in the Spring to appease the testing apparatatus! Pearson needs their money and the state lege needs their perennial whipping boy to raise money for the next campaign while doing fark all to address the issues at hand.

I have to go get tested today because I have 9 kids out on quarantine, two with symptoms, and now I am developing shortness of breath, tightness in the chest, a cough, and a sore throat. I am so farking angry right now because my family is now at risk due to these motherfarkers' ignorance and hatred of science.

So, sorry that you're a bit frustrated that the computer isn't the same as being in the classroom, little Suzy. We're doing our farking best, ok?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Between August and November, we went from 2 days, to 4 days, to 5 days...and right back to 2 days. You need to be flexible based on the local outcomes, but this is absolute chaos for teachers and parents.

The worst realization of all is that once you strip away PE, recess, and other downtime, the school day is only about 2 hours of real material. So it's not like you can stick your kids in front of a PC from 8-3 and ignore them.

Well, unless they're in middle or high school, in which case they have a hidden tab of Roblox or porn, respectively.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
About half of my son's virtual school class is like this.  As a 5th grader, he and several of his friends can pretty much manage themselves and they are doing very well. Granted, it is taking a little coaching about separately recording *any* assignments or notifications from the teacher but he gets it done.

They break for PE and recess as normal and adhere to the prescribed activities - for recess, he meets a friend from the social bubble and they run around, throw the football, etc.  Our teachers are doing a great job.  It *can* be frustrating at times as it appears that some parents are using virtual school to do less....and *that* can be a pain, for sure.

Of course they (son most friends) think the situation sucks but they are handling virtual school and doing a good job.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
EL EM [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So they are learning to be adults.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gar1013: So do paywalls


PAY FOR JOURNALISM!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No, it's the way of the future! We're all just hooked up to our computers, majorly learning things and majorly earning money and majorly helping the economic processing of the planet just as much as we can. This is what you wanted! Total freedom! Total economic opportunity!

Now you gotta ruin it all talking about "feelings." Um, we're past that. We put in kids in daycare, we only talk to others on our computers, we work until our spouse divorces us, we work at jobs that give us heart attacks, we treat people like shiat because they might interfere with our cash flow. We do things that we'd be ashamed to admit to, for money.
Everyone is complicit, everyone takes part in the alienation. That's why you got your kid an ipad as soon as his eyes could focus--so that he could PARTICIPATE in the economy! This is important!!

This is what everybody wanted.
 
Birnone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lots of parents are failures as parents. They might be great people in general, but they suck as parents. You might not notice this so much when kids are in school because that means kids are being cared for by someone other than the parents. What happens when kids can't go to school? Then you see what their parents can/can't do and will/won't do. If you're a parent and you have to go to work, this doesn't apply to you. I'm talking about the parents who either didn't have jobs before the pandemic or their work shut down. What the fark are you doing all day that you can't keep your kids occupied mentally and physically?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
well they let people have a hs diploma in my generation (i'm in my 40's)  by lowering standards and have been lowering them ever since , not sure how you expect young parents that got passed while knowing next to no math or english to actually teach something that's remotely useful to their kids by themselves.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Remote learning is leaving children emotionally frustrated and angry

Corona virus is leaving millions dead, and many many more disabled physically and mentally.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rev.K: As I learned in the spring, multiplication cannot be taught to 8 year olds. It is impossible.

Only teachers possess the god-like ability to do so.


What?
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

strapp3r: gar1013: So do paywalls

PAY FOR JOURNALISM!


Lol. That's what their advertisers are for.

The WSJ is worth paying for. The Washington Post? Hope their "journalists" are good at coding.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
An entire generation home-schooled by day-drinkers.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Better than killing people as a vector.

Maybe if Americans weren't so painfully selfish we could have worn masks and kept schools open instead of bars and restaurants.


This nation has always had it's priorities in the wrong place starting with breaking treaties and ending with not being able to wear a mask to protect each other.
All kind of karmic and fitting.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seventeen responses and no one's used the term "snowflake" yet?

/seem to have wandered off of fark
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Yay. Yet another article in WaPo about how teachers are failing the nation's children because they are frustrated and can't learn online. 

At this point, I don't know what else to do. My district won't go virtual because cOvId IsNt ReAl or some shiat. Our cases are exploding exponentially, kids are constantly in and out (with no negative test requirement to return, just their completely honest parents' word that Johnny doesn't have the china virus. *wink wink* Now let him play football like God intended!), and we teachers are told to shut up and teach or get out. 

While all of this is happening, we do not have the flexibility to adjust curriculum because hey, we gotta test in the Spring to appease the testing apparatatus! Pearson needs their money and the state lege needs their perennial whipping boy to raise money for the next campaign while doing fark all to address the issues at hand.

I have to go get tested today because I have 9 kids out on quarantine, two with symptoms, and now I am developing shortness of breath, tightness in the chest, a cough, and a sore throat. I am so farking angry right now because my family is now at risk due to these motherfarkers' ignorance and hatred of science.

So, sorry that you're a bit frustrated that the computer isn't the same as being in the classroom, little Suzy. We're doing our farking best, ok?


Well... Not if you're supporting districts that are endangering children, which by your own admission you are.

It's scary to be unemployed but at least you're not party to the murder of kids. Try organizing a strike or something else useful. And don't give me some bullshiat about how hard it is to not have income, I'm living that nightmare and I prefer it to endangering my students - but maybe that's just me.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Frustrating as in not physically seeing friends.  I get that.  Kids also understand the risks of Covid.  Not just death.  I've been trying to explain 'lifers' to them.  They seem to get it.

But hey, the plusses of virtual school?
-pajama day is every day
-between classes when my son is done with homework, he goes to his room and is happily playing fortnite with other classmates.
-daughter went from a C/D average to not just straight A's, she's graduating a year early. Each college she applied for has been accepted.  Now they are more or less 'fighting' which ones can offer more scholarships / perks.
-Both are graduating a year early.
-Son gets more tech ed classes by the school paying for him to go to the regional tech school. If he plays his cards right and still likes it, he will have his welding cert before he is 18;possibly 6 months before he would have graduated high school if he stayed in brick and mortar.(yeah 'regional'.  yay for being in the boondocks.  Some classes within a half hour drive.  Most welding classes are an hour drive away.  Thankfully grandma and grandpa are nearby.  he is probably spending part of those weeks staying there)
-Son has more time to work (Mcdonalds)  Some weeks are definitely over 30 hours. And he's handling it just fine balancing work and school.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Yay. Yet another article in WaPo about how teachers are failing the nation's children because they are frustrated and can't learn online. 

At this point, I don't know what else to do. My district won't go virtual because cOvId IsNt ReAl or some shiat. Our cases are exploding exponentially, kids are constantly in and out (with no negative test requirement to return, just their completely honest parents' word that Johnny doesn't have the china virus. *wink wink* Now let him play football like God intended!), and we teachers are told to shut up and teach or get out. 

While all of this is happening, we do not have the flexibility to adjust curriculum because hey, we gotta test in the Spring to appease the testing apparatatus! Pearson needs their money and the state lege needs their perennial whipping boy to raise money for the next campaign while doing fark all to address the issues at hand.

I have to go get tested today because I have 9 kids out on quarantine, two with symptoms, and now I am developing shortness of breath, tightness in the chest, a cough, and a sore throat. I am so farking angry right now because my family is now at risk due to these motherfarkers' ignorance and hatred of science.

So, sorry that you're a bit frustrated that the computer isn't the same as being in the classroom, little Suzy. We're doing our farking best, ok?


Climb off your cross.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Between August and November, we went from 2 days, to 4 days, to 5 days...and right back to 2 days. You need to be flexible based on the local outcomes, but this is absolute chaos for teachers and parents.

The worst realization of all is that once you strip away PE, recess, and other downtime, the school day is only about 2 hours of real material. So it's not like you can stick your kids in front of a PC from 8-3 and ignore them.

Well, unless they're in middle or high school, in which case they have a hidden tab of Roblox or porn, respectively.


Unfortunately, it's the child care aspect of a full school day that is missed the most.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yep. And my kids are no longer being bullied for excelling in class....no "bad guy drills" as my daughters' school called it....no wasting time with pointless social events and fundraisers...
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She looks okay to me.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Remote learning is leaving children emotionally frustrated and angry

Corona virus is leaving millions dead, and many many more disabled physically and mentally.


Okay? You have a thing for lording your superior intellect and reasoning over simple schoolchildren?

My kids farking hate remote learning and miss going into school a lot. The park. Out for dinner. It sucks being home all the time. They're frustrated. Whether or not remote learning is justified has nothing to do with their frustration.
 
groppet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I am glad I don't have kids, I can only imagine the frustration kids, parents and teachers are going through. Worst I ever have it is when I have to train new people at work, some of them make me wonder how they can sleep at night and still remember to breath. Some of them have frustrated me so much I have to contain my urge to choke them. So my hats off to you brave students and educators and hopefully we can get to the end of this nightmare soon.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Three young adults in the house, all losing their minds, but being good to one another. Teenaging is hard, this makes it a shiatshow. But were saving lives and that's the point of it.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is in part because we're trying to maintain a traditional classroom online in the hopes we can return kids ASAP. Online learning is inherently different but we don't want to commit to changing how we do things. It involves an admission of defeat. It's COVID's world, we're just living in it.

We would rather blame teachers and teacher's unions, even in states without unions.

/It's amazing how many people in VA blame education problems on either unions, which are effectively absent, or Common Core, which VA never adopted.
 
goodncold
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Got a message from the french teacher asking that we either tell our kids to appear on camera or at least paint something interesting on the ceiling as that is where the camera is pointed to most of the time.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Yeah, like they weren't already that way when they were physically in school.


Well you see, now the parents are forced to deal with it since they can't just send them out of the house for most of the day. That's the real problem.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
bfh0417:
Unfortunately, it's the child care aspect of a full school day that is missed the most.

You quickly realize how much the majority of the US economy depends on little people being taken care during the workday, since the majority of working-age adults have children at home.

The part that I think hurts the most is the stories about families right on the financial edge, where one parent has to quit (or go PT) because "free" public school is canceled. Or lack of tech equipment. Or no broadband.

And child/spousal abuse has spiked dramatically.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gar1013: So do paywalls


Yes we all want things for free. You are not entitled to free things.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anne Frank, you whiners.   Over two years hidden in an attic behind a secret bookcase, and then the death camps.

Buck up.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To be fair, learning the remote is a lot more complicated these days.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size



oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gar1013: So do paywalls


Wait till the vaccines show up. Then tell us about paywalls.

/tanstaafanything
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Transcript of how remote learning frequently goes. (PDF)
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gar1013: strapp3r: gar1013: So do paywalls

PAY FOR JOURNALISM!

Lol. That's what their advertisers are for.

The WSJ is worth paying for. The Washington Post? Hope their "journalists" are good at coding.


Telling journalists to become coders is disgusting and vile. It requires too much accuracy.
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Every depiction of the future for the last 40 years showed virtual classes and meetings.   
If you gonna be about it, then be about it.... We're doing what we're supposed to do.

I've listened in on my grandson's classes, and from what i can tell, he and his classmates are participating in the lesson at LEAST as good as kids did in the old-school/in-person way, and most likely much more involved than we ever were.      Like, the teacher and kids are over-compensating for the distance, (and its a good thing).

Yes, i won't pretend there aren't drawbacks, namely the removal of the social factor, but then again.... kids in my day were miserable for those very same social aspect things.... (popular kids, loser kids, bullying... all of that is now irrelevant).    If these kids are socially distance, and grow up and work socially distant, remote jobs....  who's to say they really lost anything?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.