(KIRO-7 Seattle)   'Moorish Sovereign Citizens' are walking into houses, claiming ownership and demanding the occupants leave, as police and the FBI expect Moor trouble   (kiro7.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sovereign Citizens who genuinely try stuff like this should be deported to their own country on sight.

/yes, I know that would mean being pushed out to sea on a raft
//and denied re-entry into this hostile nation that they wish no part of
///or you know, improve the mental healthcare standards so they get the help they obviously need
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They need a better hobby.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Lamont Butler, aka Lamont Maurice L, claimed the mansion for himself. He even provided documents provided by the so-called Moorish National Republic to back it up," the CBS report said.

What a big dummy.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how you get your ass kicked.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: That's how you get your ass kicked.


That's how you get shot
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: iheartscotch: That's how you get your ass kicked.

That's how you get shot


It's in Oregon sooooo....

It's probably a good thing that they aren't trying this shiat in Kansas. It would not go well for them.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: baka-san: iheartscotch: That's how you get your ass kicked.

That's how you get shot

It's in Oregon sooooo....

It's probably a good thing that they aren't trying this shiat in Kansas. It would not go well for them.


Oregonians have lots of guns. Don't let the liberal mindset fool you.

People are armed to the teeth out here
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It's probably a good thing that they aren't trying this shiat in Kansas. It would not go well for them.


Or Texas.  That would be a good way to get shot.
 
khatores
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

meat0918: iheartscotch: baka-san: iheartscotch: That's how you get your ass kicked.

That's how you get shot

It's in Oregon sooooo....

It's probably a good thing that they aren't trying this shiat in Kansas. It would not go well for them.

Oregonians have lots of guns. Don't let the liberal mindset fool you.

People are armed to the teeth out here


Snohomish County is in Washington State, northeast of Seattle.
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do you know how you scare 1,000 monkeys? Kill one.

The first person that shoots one of these assholes in the face and their farking head explodes in front of the rest of them, they will be more cautious.
 
time is tight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
better dust off a gold fringed flag if this bullsquat is making the rounds again
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Police say the group hasn't committed a crime

How is anything about this not illegal?  At the very least fraud, or attempted theft.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People who do try this crap need to end up with their heads on spikes as a warning to others.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm following two court cases here from these folks. A married couple that started sending these "Moorish Republic" documents to every public official they could after the wife was pulled over for speeding in a school zone. She did not cooperate, funnily enough.

According to them, they now own all public buildings in the city. The official owe them $10 trillion - each.

If they tried taking over houses here, they'd be shot.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/oblig
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My favorite Soverign Witlessin video. Wait for the police K9!

Police K9 Deployed to Remove A non complying Sovereign Citizen from Car
Youtube GwPBq0DbR3s
 
metamax
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark around, find out.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies the Moorish Sovereign Citizens as an extremist group, saying members, "...believe their status as members of a sovereign nation imparts immunity from federal, state and local authorities."

"Their group believes that they own all of the land between Alaska and Argentina and all the islands in between. Unfortunately, Edmonds falls between that land," said McClure.

An African-American extremist group believes it owns two continents, therefore displacing the native groups and all other current residents.  Who wins this round of the intersectional olympics?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ballsy. There are many parts of this country where the owners wouldn't even call the cops. You'd just cease to exist.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's Moops, subby.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Ballsy. There are many parts of this country where the owners wouldn't even call the cops. You'd just cease to exist.


Never piss off someone with a few hundred acres and a backhoe.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Where are the riot police?

Oh, right, they're white and hate Obama and Kamala.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baka-san: iheartscotch: That's how you get your ass kicked.

That's how you get shot


Someone needs to get a shotgun and name it El Cid.
 
tarkin1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They 'took over' homes that had an open house.  As such it is a lot harder to charge them with trespassing.

Hard to claim fraud when the 'documents' they show make no claim to be USA legal documents.   Also can't arrest my niece for printing out "Official Juliette's Deed of Ownership" for her barbie doll house".

Basically, they walk a fine line between doing what's legal and what is expected.

But foolish people may believe their docs are real etc., causing problems.

The proper way to deal with this is to pass a law that refusing to recognize the US government's legal right to govern is grounds for deportation.

But then we have the issue of convincing another country to take these idiots.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Came across this training guide on how to handle sovereign citizens (including Moorish) by some motor vehicle administrators association. It's pretty good.

https://www.aamva.org/uploadedFiles/M​a​inSite/Content/EventsEducation/Event_M​aterials/2016/20
16_AIC/Sovereign%20Citizens_ROBERTS.p​d​f

Includes Moorish Nation ID
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meat0918: iheartscotch: baka-san: iheartscotch: That's how you get your ass kicked.

That's how you get shot

It's in Oregon sooooo....

It's probably a good thing that they aren't trying this shiat in Kansas. It would not go well for them.

Oregonians have lots of guns. Don't let the liberal mindset fool you.

People are armed to the teeth out here


Yeah, and it's on both sides of the fence.

You could be at a punk bar and overhear two hipster girls debating AR builds.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Nick Nostril: Ballsy. There are many parts of this country where the owners wouldn't even call the cops. You'd just cease to exist.

Never piss off someone with a few hundred acres and a backhoe.


Or who farms pigs.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How did Trump not use these stories in his oooga booga campaign?
 
Man On Pink Corner [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Be interesting to see if that's taken the wrong way...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tarkin1: They 'took over' homes that had an open house.  As such it is a lot harder to charge them with trespassing.

Hard to claim fraud when the 'documents' they show make no claim to be USA legal documents.   Also can't arrest my niece for printing out "Official Juliette's Deed of Ownership" for her barbie doll house".

Basically, they walk a fine line between doing what's legal and what is expected.

But foolish people may believe their docs are real etc., causing problems.

The proper way to deal with this is to pass a law that refusing to recognize the US government's legal right to govern is grounds for deportation.

But then we have the issue of convincing another country to take these idiots.


It's called fraud, there's no fine line
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 614x345]


Came here for this.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Release the hounds
 
tinyarena
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: meat0918: iheartscotch: baka-san: iheartscotch: That's how you get your ass kicked.

That's how you get shot

It's in Oregon sooooo....

It's probably a good thing that they aren't trying this shiat in Kansas. It would not go well for them.

Oregonians have lots of guns. Don't let the liberal mindset fool you.

People are armed to the teeth out here

Yeah, and it's on both sides of the fence.

You could be at a punk bar and overhear two hipster girls debating AR builds.


Is this a great country or what
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
offscreen.comView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: My favorite Soverign Witlessin video. Wait for the police K9!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/GwPBq0Db​R3s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=999&enablejs​api=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.co​m&widgetid=1]


Claiming to be a sovereign citizen then talking about Constitutional Rights makes no sense.  But logic was never one of their strong points.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: Where are the riot police?

Oh, right, they're white and hate Obama and Kamala.


Um...

Members of the Moorish sovereigns, called Moors, have come into conflict with federal and state authorities over their refusal to obey laws and government regulations. Recently, Moorish sovereign citizens have engaged in violent confrontations with law enforcement. They have also been known to retaliate against government authorities through financial means - a process called "paper terrorism." Moorish sovereigns espouse an interpretation of sovereign doctrine that African Americans constitute an elite class within American society with special rights and privileges that convey on them a sovereign immunity placing them beyond federal and state authority.

https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-ha​t​e/extremist-files/group/moorish-sovere​ign-citizens
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
These people should be given a mental health screening and appropriate treatment if warranted.
 
silverjets
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

serfdood: Police say the group hasn't committed a crime

How is anything about this not illegal?  At the very least fraud, or attempted theft.


They leave when asked.  So far not a crime.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Police say the group hasn't committed a crime

There you go.
They will be given plenty of warnings, before getting slaps on the wrist, and cops will bend over backwards to let them keep doing what they do.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Okay, now try Florida and Texas.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't mind their stupid ideas but it's damn dancing all day and night

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: You could be at a punk bar and overhear two hipster girls debating AR builds.


I prefer the girl who points out the superiority of the AK platform.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kbronsito: It's Moops, subby.


I cannot believe the headline on Fark didn't incorporate Moop. Disappointed.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Okay, now try Florida and Texas.


Can we stop pretending that lots and lots of Americans don't own guns, regardless of what state they live in?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ now  

Begoggle: WhackingDay: Okay, now try Florida and Texas.

Can we stop pretending that lots and lots of Americans don't own guns, regardless of what state they live in?


I thought I read somewhere that a smaller percentage oof gun owners own more than one gun. Meaning that if there ae 500 guns and 100 gun owners, 20 percent own 75 percent of the guns.
 
