Today is National Flossing Day, so let's all awkwardly pretend to dance
posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2020 at 3:41 PM



NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We can dance if we want to!
We can rock from side to side
We can spasm our hands in front of our crotch
It's the new Electric Slide
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: We can dance if we want to!
We can rock from side to side
We can spasm our hands in front of our crotch
It's the new Electric Slide


Unavailable for comment:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Venetian Snares - Dance Like You're Selling Nails
Youtube YjQJeMF7HM8
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


I think we now know who led the lobbying to create National Flossing Day. Years of work to set up the opportunity to post that gif.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LewDux: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/YjQJeMF7​HM8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


This song scared my dog.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Water pick (on low) is better.

Also sometimes when the dentist tells you you are not flossing good what it really means is your mouth is dry. Dry mouth is bad for the gums and easy to fix with some gum or just thinking about something really good to eat.
 
