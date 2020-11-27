 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Jolly Old Saint Nick the super spreader   (cbsnews.com) divider line
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Santa needs to die.

There are already too many people living in their own reality that has no basis in facts or logic or the real world, so we don't need to be teaching kids from the  beginning to believe in magical beings that don't exist, or that lying is fine because it's always been that way.

/and the same thing goes for God.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

killthecan.orgView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just don't let him kiss your mom.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It was sad at the mall today. The whole place was packed except there were not a lot of people at the Santa pavilion. Santa sat on his chair and the kid had to stand on some sort of platform in front of him, with their masks on to take the picture. It was a sad state of affairs.

Lucky for me, my parents never lied to me about the Santa bullshiat.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So everybody gets Covid-19 on Christmas? I'd rather have a lump of coal.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I think all works of fiction should be immolated.
 
comrade
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mugato: It was sad at the mall today. The whole place was packed except there were not a lot of people at the Santa pavilion. Santa sat on his chair and the kid had to stand on some sort of platform in front of him, with their masks on to take the picture. It was a sad state of affairs.

Lucky for me, my parents never lied to me about the Santa bullshiat.


I'm sure that your parents are quite proud that you hang out at the mall hoping to see young children sit on Santa's lap.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

COVID19 is real.

Your "god" is not.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

COVID19 is real.

Your "god" is not.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Old Nick - Forest of Grief (Full Album)
Youtube 4Hsnf2TLkGg
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dr Fauci: Santa is COVID Immune.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Solution is to build an individual robot Santa for every child.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
From the children's jump rope song:

"Old Father Christmas what'd you think he did
He upset the cradle and out fell the kid
The kid began to blubber
So he hit him with a shovel

And o-u-t spells out
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

COVID19 is real.

Your "god" is not.


So who decides what's "real" and what isn't?
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Obviously no thoughts but what about some prayers?

/ It's always a good time to tell your omnipotent god, alpha and omega, that it is wrong and you know better
 
