(CBS News)   Restaurant decides to offer free meals to area homeless. Since you're reading this on Fark, you know what happened ... wait, people did WHAT? Um... maybe there's a bit of hope of humanity after all   (cbsnews.com) divider line
1414 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2020 at 2:10 PM



AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was homeless for two years and spent 6 months of temporary residence at a homeless shelter. I can tell you from direct experience that ALL donations and charity are GREATLY appreciated by all those who benefit. I can't express how grateful I am to those strangers who reached out a helping hand. I'm only alive today because of these people. Thank you to all those that have compassion and empathy and take the time and money to help. Now I'm a husband and father of 3 kids and spend a lot of my time helping others and giving back. So important to give back.
A humbling experience, indeed.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When people from Bengladesh and Haiti give to your GoFundMe, you know you're doing something right.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Another worthy cause in SoCal.

"Caterina's Club is still providing more than 25,000 meals a week to children in need and continuing their work to help the community while the pandemic continues so this year the need is even greater."

An L.A. radio station has been doing an annual fundraiser for that restaurant for 10 years running.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Mannan learned to cook from his mother growing up in Pakistan. She also taught him the importance of helping others. "

Another case of...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wow, so wealthier people bought a bunch of shiat? Why, that must be the answer to our prayers! We'll just let the rich folks pay a token somewhere and keep right on consuming 1000 times more than they need.

As long as you all feel good about it, that's all that matters. You can always pay somebody else so that you don't feel so bad about the way you live. And they'll take it too, because they don;t have any choice.

You did.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But aren't Muslims evil? There's a large part of the population that believe they all hate us and want to destroy us. This is how they are going to take us down?
It's an old custom, predates Islam and Christianity.
Today I found a restaurant to visit.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Wow, so wealthier people bought a bunch of shiat? Why, that must be the answer to our prayers! We'll just let the rich folks pay a token somewhere and keep right on consuming 1000 times more than they need.

As long as you all feel good about it, that's all that matters. You can always pay somebody else so that you don't feel so bad about the way you live. And they'll take it too, because they don;t have any choice.

You did.


They had theoption of NOT donating.

Climb off that high horse unless you are spending a few shifts a week helping out those less fortunate.
 
