(CNN) 60,000. Three weeks. Damn
58
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

58 Comments
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh just wait until December's numbers are out.  Americans can't skip out on events they hate anyway.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, in about 3 weeks the deaths from Thanksgiving will really be showing up in the numbers.

Just in time for the Christmas super spreader events.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shop till you drop.......
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had zero new cases (75 resolved) up here in The County, then suddenly dozens in just the past 10 days.  I know going from 75 to 128 total cases (resolved and new) seems like small potatoes, but our overall population is low to begin with.  And, percentagewise (70%), that's still a huge increase.

I'm honestly not surprised, considering how many typhoid Marys wander around up here with no masks on coz of mUh FrEeDuMs.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Shop till you drop.......


Just drove by the mall. Was not expecting to see a packed parking lot.
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump will be remembered as the president who golfed while citizens died.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 and a half years of WW2 - 400,000 dead Americans

10 months of Covid - 320,000 dead Americans.

You're one hell of a wartime president, Donny.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A country this deep in denial... it's depressing to look at.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least 100 000+ more dead before Trump is out.

Trump, the second biggest murderer of americans in US history... just below his heroes, the CSA leaders.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Leader O'Cola Animated Time-Series USA Covid Choropleth
Youtube 1ik1YztQDK4


I warned you all FOR MONTHS that if you saw widespread case rates above 1 per 1400 per capita-day, a state would overwhelm its medical system and the excess deaths above normal mortality for the disease would skyrocket.

Fark  resident denialist troll fark'em_______    refused to take a wager with me on > 3500 per day by Xmas time.   Looks like Dr Reiner actually has a clue.

It's a shame that none of you (I know some of you here do) who have significant social media presence bothered to amplify my image/video and message.   I mean, it probably wouldn't have mattered, but it couldn't have hurt.

Now ask yourself-  IF an idiot like LOC could make a graphic like this, why couldn't any of the "experts" in the media?  IF an idiot like LOC figured out the critical correlated infection rate to ICU overload+death, why couldn't an "expert" like Dr Sanjay Poopta or Celine Flounder?

this country sucks.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markus5: Trump will be remembered as the president who golfed while citizens died.


Trump has absolutely waved the flag at the front of the parade, and led many millions astray with disinfo and 'permission' not to participate in a solution, but he has no shortage of *willing marchers,* millions and millions of people who didn't need any arm-twisting whatsoever.

Fark these people, our idiot countrymen who are either slaves to their social drives, or mindless, goose-stepping followers of a charismatic wannabe dictator. Hopefully millions of them will equally mindlessly fall in line and modify their behaviors when our Next President takes the country in a more responsible direction.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: 3 and a half years of WW2 - 400,000 dead Americans

10 months of Covid - 320,000 dead Americans.

You're one hell of a wartime president, Donny.


If the day we pass WWII isn't a major media event across all the networks, it will be a travesty.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: GRCooper: 3 and a half years of WW2 - 400,000 dead Americans

10 months of Covid - 320,000 dead Americans.

You're one hell of a wartime president, Donny.

If the day we pass WWII isn't a major media event across all the networks, it will be a travesty.


Except Fox.  Since that'd happen in January probably, they'll probably be ramping up their Biden-Harris hitpieces by then.  Gotta hit the ground running so that on January 22 this instantly becomes the fault of Democrats. "Why couldn't Nancy Pelosi be more agreeable!? We would have loved to have passed a relief bill but Dems insisted on including their socialist agenda.  President Biden undermined Trump in his final months in office."  etc. etc.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: GRCooper: 3 and a half years of WW2 - 400,000 dead Americans

10 months of Covid - 320,000 dead Americans.

You're one hell of a wartime president, Donny.

If the day we pass WWII isn't a major media event across all the networks, it will be a travesty.



the same feckless and gutless media who refuses to outright call  the 70 million traitors in this country what they are?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size



the same feckless and gutless media who refused to "dox" maggie habermann's conflicts of interest?

the same feckless and gutless media who refused to learn how to ask Trump questions at his pressers (so he couldn't seize control and deflect and ramble off topic)

?

hahah, good luck.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: So, in about 3 weeks the deaths from Thanksgiving will really be showing up in the numbers.

Just in time for the Christmas super spreader events.


Don't forget Black Plague Friday.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah, I drove 45 minutes to Microcenter thinking the crowd wouldn't be that bad. Just the opposite - there was a line around the building because it was at maximum capacity. Got right back in my car and decided to wait for Cyber Monday.
 
patrick767
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But this is okay because they're old and sick. "Old and sick", of course, is defined as being older and/or sicker than me.

Sure, hundreds of thousands have died and many more will, but we really, really want to go out to eat, and if I have to miss another bar trivia night, the stress alone will probably kill me! So suck it up, olds. This is America and we do what we want! U-S-A! U-S-A!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The only reason numbers are so high is because doctors are reporting flu patients as covid - since they have a lot of similar symptoms - so they can get more money from the government!"

/ not a direct quote, but heard from one of my co-workers
/ told to him by his father
/ told to him by his doctor
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

downstairs: Oh just wait until December's numbers are out.  Americans can't skip out on events they hate anyway.


Since deaths are a lagging indicator, it's pretty easy to calculate what deaths are going to be.

Look back 16-21 days and multiply the number of cases by 1.7%

November 6th for example, 21 days ago, was 132,854. Multiply by .017 and you get 2,258.  With 1,200 deaths reported yesterday and missing 20 states.  Not out of realm of possibility thats right near where we will be when numbers are completely reported.

The question is what is that multiplier going to go up to account for excess deaths due to lack of hospital beds/staff/room.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Except Fox.  Since that'd happen in January probably, they'll probably be ramping up their Biden-Harris hitpieces by then.  Gotta hit the ground running so that on January 22 this instantly becomes the fault of Democrats.


"The China virus" is about to mutate into "The Biden-Harris virus".
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I Like Bread: Yeah, I drove 45 minutes to Microcenter thinking the crowd wouldn't be that bad. Just the opposite - there was a line around the building because it was at maximum capacity. Got right back in my car and decided to wait for Cyber Monday.


If you thought of going why would you think no one else would?

I drove by a couple shopping centers today out of curiosity and get out of the house for a bit, and it looks like a normal non-covid weekend going on.  maybe not classic black friday bad, but there is no sign of pandemic going on.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, congress is on vacation and the outgoing potus has already quit pretending he even gives a rat's ass.
 
PiperArrow [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dkulprit: downstairs: Oh just wait until December's numbers are out.  Americans can't skip out on events they hate anyway.

Since deaths are a lagging indicator, it's pretty easy to calculate what deaths are going to be.

Look back 16-21 days and multiply the number of cases by 1.7%

November 6th for example, 21 days ago, was 132,854. Multiply by .017 and you get 2,258.  With 1,200 deaths reported yesterday and missing 20 states.  Not out of realm of possibility thats right near where we will be when numbers are completely reported.

The question is what is that multiplier going to go up to account for excess deaths due to lack of hospital beds/staff/room.


There was a really good article in The Atlantic which came to more or less the same conclusion as you (that I reached as well). Turns out the best fit is that deaths / day = 1.5% times new cases / day, lagged by 22 days. That will put us at about 2600 per day in just over two weeks.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "The only reason numbers are so high is because doctors are reporting flu patients as covid - since they have a lot of similar symptoms - so they can get more money from the government!"

/ not a direct quote, but heard from one of my co-workers
/ told to him by his father
/ told to him by his doctor


About that...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"So, we'll be seeing close to 4,000 deaths a day, which is how you get another 60,000 deaths in only about 20 days,"

so 4,000 X 20 = 60,000

it must have been done with common core math...
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WTP 2: "So, we'll be seeing close to 4,000 deaths a day, which is how you get another 60,000 deaths in only about 20 days,"

so 4,000 X 20 = 60,000

it must have been done with common core math...



pretty sure we found the kid who failed Calculus 101
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WTP 2: "So, we'll be seeing close to 4,000 deaths a day, which is how you get another 60,000 deaths in only about 20 days,"

so 4,000 X 20 = 60,000

it must have been done with common core math...


Don't forget all the deaths caused by lack of emergency care. Car accidents, Heart Attack etc.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA:"The United States is struggling to keep the virus under control,"

You misspelled "failing"
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, at what point do you think Americans will wake up and suddenly care collectively?
3k a day? 4, 5?

At what point will Joe Biden reconsider his ideas on not having a lockdown (and remember we never really had a 1st lockdown)?

4k dead a day or 6k?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lolmao500: At least 100 000+ more dead before Trump is out.

Trump, the second biggest murderer of americans in US history... just below his heroes, the CSA leaders.


If we agree with you will STFU?
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's 2020, wtf do you need to go to an actual store for?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: [i.imgflip.com image 712x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/but only temporarily
 
bfh0417
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: [YouTube video: The Leader O'Cola Animated Time-Series USA Covid Choropleth]

I warned you all FOR MONTHS that if you saw widespread case rates above 1 per 1400 per capita-day, a state would overwhelm its medical system and the excess deaths above normal mortality for the disease would skyrocket.

Fark  resident denialist troll fark'em_______    refused to take a wager with me on > 3500 per day by Xmas time.   Looks like Dr Reiner actually has a clue.

It's a shame that none of you (I know some of you here do) who have significant social media presence bothered to amplify my image/video and message.   I mean, it probably wouldn't have mattered, but it couldn't have hurt.

Now ask yourself-  IF an idiot like LOC could make a graphic like this, why couldn't any of the "experts" in the media?  IF an idiot like LOC figured out the critical correlated infection rate to ICU overload+death, why couldn't an "expert" like Dr Sanjay Poopta or Celine Flounder?

this country sucks.


So, you'll be leaving?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, right. They told us 2.2 million dead and that didn't happen. Nothing they claim would happen has happened.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gubbo: So, in about 3 weeks the deaths from Thanksgiving will really be showing up in the numbers.

Just in time for the Christmas super spreader events.


I can't wait!
 
powhound
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: So, at what point do you think Americans will wake up and suddenly care collectively?
3k a day? 4, 5?

At what point will Joe Biden reconsider his ideas on not having a lockdown (and remember we never really had a 1st lockdown)?

4k dead a day or 6k?


Biden can't lock the country down unless he declares a national emergency and federalize the national Guard and many states would flat  out refuse and there aren't enough guard members to cover the nation.

He likely will provide states incentives to do so, and focus on preparing for the vaccine mass distribution hopefully by June or so.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Yeah, right. They told us 2.2 million dead and that didn't happen. Nothing they claim would happen has happened.


Smarting your own posts is a bad look.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
113 new cases yesterday with 20 states not reporting due to the holiday.

mrmopar5287: Yeah, right. They told us 2.2 million dead and that didn't happen. Nothing they claim would happen has happened.


2.2 million dead hasn't happened YET, however we are well on our way to exactly that - the predictions didn't mean the deaths would happen over night. Also, the spread has happened EXACTLY like the experts claimed it would. The Sturgis event resulted in Covid surges in several states, just like predicted. Conversely, people on the far right have claimed that Covid would go away by itself "just like magic". When can we expect that magic to happen?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WTP 2: "So, we'll be seeing close to 4,000 deaths a day, which is how you get another 60,000 deaths in only about 20 days,"

so 4,000 X 20 = 60,000

it must have been done with common core math...


The math is fine. You are assuming the rate leaps to 4,000 immediately, instead of ramping up from 1,200 right now to 4,000 at the end of 20 days.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: [Fark user image 850x445]


Well, technically there's that whole hippocratic oath thingy, although i have no idea if that's actually legally binding in any real measure.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaytkay: WTP 2: "So, we'll be seeing close to 4,000 deaths a day, which is how you get another 60,000 deaths in only about 20 days,"

so 4,000 X 20 = 60,000

it must have been done with common core math...

The math is fine. You are assuming the rate leaps to 4,000 immediately, instead of ramping up from 1,200 right now to 4,000 at the end of 20 days.


1200... We have had 3 solid days of 2000-2300 deaths this week.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Yeah, right. They told us 2.2 million dead and that didn't happen.

One

model predicted a potential 2.2 million deaths if there was uncontrolled and unchecked spread and no precautions taken by anyone, you utter farking moronic twat.

The report specifically says the number is based on "the (unlikely) absence of any control measures or spontaneous changes in individual behavior," you worthless, lying sack of shiat.

The 2.2 million figure was a worst case scenario based on the idea of people doing literally nothing to help stop the spread, you dishonest, ignorant asshole.

Hope that clarifies things. Have a nice day!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Yeah, right. They told us 2.2 million dead and that didn't happen. Nothing they claim would happen has happened.


Covid denial is a boring look
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ugh; my mom ended up visiting my sister and brother-in-law's place, at a gathering that also included my nieces, my other sister and her husband, and his mother. Fingers crossed that they all stay well...
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: [Fark user image 850x445]

Well, technically there's that whole hippocratic oath thingy, although i have no idea if that's actually legally binding in any real measure.


Its super not.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: model


One model. My post was meant to say one model, but Fark combined it with the quoted post, so that may not be clear. It was a single model, with all the caveats already mentioned.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Meanwhile, congress is on vacation and the outgoing potus has already quit pretending he even gives a rat's ass.


What the fark does that have to do with anything?
 
