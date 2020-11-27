 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   "That's not a knife, this is a knife" ... pizza edition (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

648 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2020 at 1:14 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hilarious.

/I see you haven't played knifey spoony before...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Alevarothen chased Rahman out of the restaurant, yelling "What do you want, what do you want?"

That's fkkn hilarious.

There's more in tfa, but that had me rolling.
 
EL EM [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
September. maybe they had spring fever.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's a spoon
 
redonkulon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Hilarious.

/I see you haven't played knifey spoony before...


Ummm about that...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All edge, no point?
 
Greylight
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pic of said shopowner

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hahaha.
Actually a chef knife doesn't beat a good paring knife as far as wanting to murder somebody
Actually I think paring knife is not the word I'm looking for.
Basically short and strong beats big in flexible
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hahaha.
Actually a chef knife doesn't beat a good paring knife as far as wanting to murder somebody
Actually I think paring knife is not the word I'm looking for.
Basically short and strong beats big in flexible


... that's just what she told you to make you feel better. Check the bedside table, and you'll find a big ole meat cleaver
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As he was arrested , says the police report, Rahman shouted that the restaurant staff had "laced his pizza with cocaine."

And the phones haven't stopped ringing since.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hahaha.
Actually a chef knife doesn't beat a good paring knife as far as wanting to murder somebody
Actually I think paring knife is not the word I'm looking for.
Basically short and strong beats big in flexible


So, you don't know what a chef knife is...
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 minute ago  

redonkulon: Tchernobog: Hilarious.

/I see you haven't played knifey spoony before...

Ummm about that...
[Fark user image 425x325] [View Full Size image _x_]
[Fark user image 425x325] [View Full Size image _x_]
[Fark user image 261x200] [View Full Size image _x_]
[Fark user image 425x325] [View Full Size image _x_]


For some reason I think that could fit in one gif.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.