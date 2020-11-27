 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Doomsday is going to HAPPEN: Soon Jupiter and Saturn will form rare 'double planet' for first time in 800 YEARS. This will truely be the Age of Aquarius for the end of the world kooks (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So I spied with my naked eye
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The celestial event is called the Great Conjunction and will be taking place on December 21 next month.


Hey, remember when the Mayans said the world would end on December 21, 2012? Good times.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought Jupiter aligning with Mars is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That headline reads like the Timecube guy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anything that happens as regular as clockwork every 800 years or so is not the End of the World. I'll go out on a limb and say that if it happens every 800,000 years or so, it hasn't destroyed the world once in the last 8 billion years.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This story conjured some weird 80s fever dream...
nerdist.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Neat. I'll have to get the ole scope out and take a peek.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: The celestial event is called the Great Conjunction and will be taking place on December 21 next month.


Hey, remember when the Mayans said the world would end on December 21, 2012? Good times.


I made sure to visit Europe for the 1st time before that happened.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone checked on Mongolia lately?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/unimpressed
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, there is no hard evidence to suggest this is correct.

But there's no hard evidence to suggest it ISN'T.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"HAIR" - "AQUARIUS"
Youtube Cb8luHdpR84
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wrote about this on my blog a couple of weeks ago.  See day #240.

Although, at the time I was simply pointing out that both planets were very close to each other.  I don't think I had mentioned my observation that are getting closer together.

I've been watching this all summer long.  They have been getting closer and closer.  And I had wondered if they would get so close at some point that I could get them both in the telescope lens at the same time.

That would be awesome!!  And it looks like it's going to happen.

One thing I will save you the trouble of...  Saturn look really F'n cool even with a low-power telescope.  And if you have the opportunity to spy it, take it.  You will be awed.
 
db2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, first in 800 years as far as we know. Have we been watching them the whole time to make sure they haven't been up to anything?
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't miss the anticipated finale of the groundbreaking 2020th season of Earth.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At first I was outraged and came in here to self righteously tell them off but then I saw they'll be maintaining 0.06º of social separation so I calmed my tits.
 
inelegy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTFA:  The celestial event is called the Great Conjunction and will be taking place on December 21 next month.

So, three wise men weirdos who wandered in from the desert creeping around a cow shed at two o'clock in the morning because they followed a star is a distinct possibility?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: I thought Jupiter aligning with Mars is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius?


The moon needs to be in the seventh house. It got to the sixth, got drunk and passed out on the lawn.
 
neofonz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Impressive conjunction. Something had to planet.

/sorry
//not sorry
///Reese's
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jupiter and Saturn are gonna gang up on Uranus.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That headline reads like the Timecube guy.


Laugh it up but to not know cube is to know death.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

beezeltown: This story conjured some weird 80s fever dream...
[nerdist.com image 615x346]


I read the article in Augra's voice.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When i was a kid, my parents / church were really into end of the world theology. We have Hal Lindsey's book "The Late Great Planet Earth", along with other things to scare the shiat out of kids or impressionable people. I remember a bunch of literature about the "Parade of the Planets", where, once they aligned, would rip the known universe a part, so clearly, Jeebus would have to come back, no  later than July 1, 1976. Well, the planets did technically align in '76 (and again in 2015), but no Second Coming, no Rapture, etc. Turns out that a lot of the hype was driven by an April Fools' joke.

https://www.syfy.com/syfywire/no-a-pl​a​netary-alignment-on-jan-4-2015-wont-de​crease-gravity
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The last time humans could observe this event was back in the Middle Ages around 800 years ago on March 4, 1226.
The two planets did also come close together in the 1600s but this wasn't said to be visible from Earth.

(starts Stellarium)

2020-12-21: Jupiter and Saturn are in alignment, about 29° 55' from the Sun.  You can see it if you hurry outside.
1623-07-16: Jupiter and Saturn are in alignment, about 12° 45' from the Sun.  Too much glare.
1226-03-04: Jupiter and Saturn are in alignment, about 154° 18' from the Sun.  That would have been above the horizon at sunset, and would set in the early morning.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

inelegy: FTFA:  The celestial event is called the Great Conjunction and will be taking place on December 21 next month.

So, three wise men weirdos who wandered in from the desert creeping around a cow shed at two o'clock in the morning because they followed a star is a distinct possibility?

[Fark user image 444x240]


Yep. Except that in the Bible, the 'star' was in the East; this time, the 'star' will be in the West.
Think of it like STX and ETX.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Jupiter Menace
Youtube f7igwi__124
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
some conspiracy theorists think...

I'm sure we could find "some conspiracy theorists" that think the precise sequence of farts emanating from a beggar in Mumbai portends the end of civilization.
Or in a different sequence, the Enlightenment.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kokomo61: I remember a bunch of literature about the "Parade of the Planets", where, once they aligned, would rip the known universe a part


I guess the "known universe" must be pretty small to these people for a planetary alignment in a small solar system on one of the outer arms of of just one galaxy would rip the whole thing apart.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: some conspiracy theorists think...

I'm sure we could find "some conspiracy theorists" that think the precise sequence of farts emanating from a beggar in Mumbai portends the end of civilization.
Or in a different sequence, the Enlightenment.


Flatumancy.

Very euphnoic.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bughunter: euphnoic


🙄
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As long as they don't get too close to Uranus, amirite?

or Urectum
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

beezeltown: This story conjured some weird 80s fever dream...
[nerdist.com image 615x346]


The background gelfling is Taylor Swift for sure, but I can't tell if the one in the front looks more like Robert Carlyle or Donovan.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The two planets did also come close together in the 1600s but this wasn't said to be visible from Earth.
CONJUNCTIONS DO NOT WORK THAT WAY!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds dangerous
 
mr-b
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The end of the Harlot is not Armageddon.

The great change could be the removal of America as a world power.

Revelation 17 - 18. America is the Harlot and it's almost over.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Hey, remember when stupid people claimed that the Mayans said the world would end on December 21, 2012? Good times.


FTFY
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Anything that happens as regular as clockwork every 800 years or so is not the End of the World. I'll go out on a limb and say that if it happens every 800,000 years or so, it hasn't destroyed the world once in the last 8 billion years.


How do you know?  Were you there?
 
rjakobi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tell ya what, guys.

If you want to start ending the world, I'm fine with it.  Just give me a week's head start so I can check off my bucket list and I'll be in Tonga sipping Vodka martinis with Dan Ackroyd when the bombs start falling.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

db2: Well, first in 800 years as far as we know. Have we been watching them the whole time to make sure they haven't been up to anything?


I don't know if anyone else responded to this, but we do not need direct observation to know precisely where ALL the planets were 800 years ago, and really, millions of years ago.  Because we have math.

We know their exact orbital paths.  We know where they will be.  We know where they've been.

Anyone who thinks that all of our knowledge of astronomy is based on visual observations alone is just lost...  Hopelessly adrift in this realm.
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Saturn was supposed to eat Jupiter. What happened?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/the sun is there 1 billion miles away
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: The celestial event is called the Great Conjunction and will be taking place on December 21 next month.


Hey, remember when the Mayans said the world would end on December 21, 2012? Good times.


They never said that. That particular calendar ended, and a new one was supposed to be done. It was an end of an era. Mayans had like 10 different calendars. They had a calendar to name their children.

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/ne​w​s/2012/12/121207-maya-truly-did-not-pr​edict-doomsday-apocalypse/
 
Rent Party
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you own an even small telescope and are wondering what to do with it, this would be a good thing to put your eyeballs on.  Each of those planets individually are really cool to look at and being gigantic bright objects, really easy to find.

So go outside, you mooks, and look up!
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: inelegy: FTFA:  The celestial event is called the Great Conjunction and will be taking place on December 21 next month.

So, three wise men weirdos who wandered in from the desert creeping around a cow shed at two o'clock in the morning because they followed a star is a distinct possibility?

[Fark user image 444x240]

Yep. Except that in the Bible, the 'star' was in the East; this time, the 'star' will be in the West.


Nope.

"Followed a star" does not mean that a star literally wandered across the sky and they "followed it" like some sort of Biblical bat signal. It means they interpreted a star's position as a sign and "followed" what it told them, as in "following instructions".  Among the many reasons we know this is that star initially "led" them to Jerusalem, which makes no sense if it's an actual physical guide, but which is an easy mistake to make when interpreting the signs in the sky.

Not that there ever were any Three Weird Men, mind you. There probably wasn't even a census, and even if there were it would not have involved people returning to their ancestral homes. That whole nativity story was invented by Matthew to establish Jesus' claim to descent from David, and to draw parallels to Moses, and to foreshadow his greatness as a king and his sacrificial death. It's not even intended to be read literally, which is why Matthew deliberately misquotes the Old Testament (compare Matthew 2:6 and Micah 5:2).

By the way, it's also fun to note that Matthew establishes Jesus' descent from David through Joseph... who of course is not his father.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Mayans had like 10 different calendars.



And people laugh at me because I have both a wristwatch and a phone that tells time.
 
