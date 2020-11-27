 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   "Close schools early for Christmas this year," says Welsh teachers union, every single student   (bbc.com) divider line
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How do you like school Billy?
Youtube Hfo4lGa-CoU
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Since they're Welsh I'm confident that whatever they said contained all of the letters available at that time.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, I get it.  It's difficult.  They have to teach in Welsh.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking forward to two weeks off with few (if any) social obligations. I hope the weather holds up.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't remember "A Child's Christmas in Wales" ever mentioning quarantine.  It should stay that way.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

downstairs: Oh, I get it.  It's difficult.  They have to teach in Welsh.


They need to use a llot of ll's
 
Maximsoldier
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I'm looking forward to two weeks off with few (if any) social obligations. I hope the weather holds up.


Glad your life status can handle this.....and hate that you have privilege against those who can't....
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In a stunning victory for Grammar...
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: In a stunning victory for Grammar...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
