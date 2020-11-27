 Skip to content
(1011 Now Lincoln)   Dope loses pipe, trashes store causing $7K in damage. Police find pipe in dope's pocket, takes him to jail. That's really methed up if ya ask me   (1011now.com) divider line
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always the last place you look, amirite, Officers?  Well.  I guess I should get going.  Wasted enough of your time.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has a lot of that there sentimental value.  Was granddaddy's crack pipe.  Smoked his first rock with it back in the go-go 80's.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"officers were called to Super Saver at 27th and Cornhusker around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday"

Really not doing your stereotypes any favors here, Nebraska..
 
schecter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
**The Best People**

quick....Trump should hire this guy, He sounds perfect for some open position for the last few weeks of the administration
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Neidermeyer has really let himself go.
 
schecter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
**The Best People**

Trump should hire this guy for the last few weeks of the administration.
Sounds like he would fit right in.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the same thing to my living room last week looking for my car keys!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to destroy a Super Savers, but then I got high...
 
Pr1nc3ss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always say if you can't find it that means it's somewhere obvious. He should've taken my advice.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a recovering heroin addict I would like to suggest summary execution of fargin tweakers. Worst drug ever, whose constituency gives drugs a bad name.  You know what a junkie wants when they get weird, same with a crackhead. A meth head? Who the fark knows? Protection from the Invisible Task Force or maybe just to steal your small electronics, lighter or flashlight.  Right there in the parking lot of the Super Saver at 27th and Cornhusker, two to the dome and put their body on display with their stupid little bowl in the mouth.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I read that as "dog" and thought it would be funny. Then I read it correctly and realized it was about a moron.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nicely done, Methy Marvin.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a story from a Grateful  Dead campsite. Apparently there was so much stuff going on the cops would just confiscate whatever they saw, as they didn't have jail space for every minor transgression.

So the guy telling the story is on a whole bunch of different drugs and is smoking some weed. The cops walk up and take his pipe away. So he reaches into his pocket for his other pipe and lights it - while the cops were still standing there. So they took that pipe, too.
 
scalpod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Come on stubby, don't pretend you haven't...
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Legalize
Regulate
Tax

/What's the worst that can happen
 
indy_kid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Legalize
Regulate
Tax

/What's the worst that can happen


For marijuana, sure. For crack, meth, PCP, FARK NO!

These are typically folks with serious mental health issues, using the most extreme drugs available to try and quiet the voices in their heads. Giving legal access to drugs that cause worse mental reactions won't end well.

Micro-dosing with LSD, 'shrooms, and maybe Ketamine should be studied far more than the government allows right now.
 
