It's a Christmas miracle
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A Kapkatet hospital supervisor told reporters that Peter Kigen was 'lucky' that a qualified mortician reacted quickly after the 'dead man' screamed in pain due to a cut being made in his list"

Ow, my list!
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Swiss Miss Miracle!
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's gonna link up with the zombie minks in Denmark and that's how the zombie apocalypse starts.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
While Mr Kigen's family believe that the error was down to hospital staff, Kapkatet Hospital's medical superintendent Gilbert Cheruiyot said that they were to blame for the incident: "His relatives presumed he was dead and did not even wait for certification of death," he said.  "They moved him to the mortuary, on their own."

My first thought when reading this was, "Jesus, what kind of an asshole are you that your family will personally take you to the morgue, dead or not?"

I really hope I'm just being jaded; 2020 has really screwed up a lot of my filters.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you cut my list, I'll come back to life to scream at you, too.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's a Christmas barnacle.
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A nurse at Kapkatet Hospital "casually" checked the patient over, says Mr Langat, before declaring him dead.


Just me.  But I would have asked for a second, less causal diagnosis.

Monty Python Sketch
The Doctor that Charges Up Front Sketch
(small shop.  Eric Idle is behind the counter.  John Cleese enters pulling a cart)
John Cleese:  Are you the doctor?
Eric Idle:  Yes and that answer will cost you 2 p, please
JC:  Ah yes.  Here you go.
EI:  Now what's the problem?  Erectile dysfunction, perhaps?
JC:  Uh, no.  Why would...  It's my brother.  He's collapsed.  (shows EI person in a cart)
EI:  I see.  We have a couple of options.  A casual diagnosis will cost you 4 p.  A serious diagnosis is a quid and for a five pounds 2 shillings I can do the full gamut.
JC:  I guess the 4 p.  Here you go.
EI:   (look at the man in the cart from behind the counter) 'e's dead matey.
JC:  You just looked at him.
EI:  That's the casual.  Now about your erectile.  We got two options....
JC:  You can't just look at a bloke and declare him dead for 4 p.  You gotta use your medical tools !
EI:  Oh no.  That's the serious diagnosis.  A quid will cover that one.
JC:  All right.  All right.  Here's your quid.
(Eric goes over to the body, puts a stethoscope to it)
EI:  Oh!  He's not dead!
JC:  Then why is he just flopped there?  
EI:  Now that requires the full gamut (extends hand in payment)
JC:  Not on you life!  I'll take him to a veterinarian first.  Good day!  (Takes the non deceased in his cart and leaves

(Identical shop.  Eric Idle is applying a mustache.  John Cleese pulling a cart)
JC:  Oh buggers
SgtMajor:  Quite right.  Quite right.  This has gone on too long.  You in the cart. You're needed for the next sketch.  The other two, go away.  Go away now, please.
 
Alcaste
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

So did they just. stuff him in the trunk on the way there? Or prop him up in the back seat?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Maybe you're leaving a large inheritance to your lazy grasping kids, and being alive is an inconvenience as they might actually have to work for a living.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is an article from...

Kenya: Where Can You See Lions? : animated music video : MrWeebl
Youtube FbYtASAakAI


/Forget Norway.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I like that despite everything he's dick-nosing that mask.
 
