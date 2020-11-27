 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Australian man has the most Australian roomate ever   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
42
42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Huntsmen are chill non-lethal bug-eating friends. They're just a bit gangly.
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Huntsmen are chill non-lethal bug-eating friends. They're just a bit gangly.


And a bit fragile, apparently. Don't know their feelings hurt easily, but I do know that you have to be delicate when moving them around because their legs break otherwise.

At least that was what I was told by a biologist friend, and I believed him.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't care. I'm burning my house down
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd rather any spider drop on my lap than any beetle.. those things are terrible. They're the worst especially when they form rock groups.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, cute.
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought maybe you deliberately dropped an m from "roommate", and he had a "roo mate", and now I'm disappointed.
 
ecl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a dingo, wallaby, crocodile, or kangaroo.  FAIL
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd have called them Chazzwazzers.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A kangaroo with a koala in its pouch, riding a saltwater crocodile?
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I own 9 tarantulas, that thing scares the fark out of me.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I don't care. I'm burning my house down


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mindset zero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine trying to collect rent from that farker.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I'd rather any spider drop on my lap than any beetle.. those things are terrible. They're the worst especially when they form rock groups.


If you inhale from one of those beetles you may get a contact high!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is he doing in Australia?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's bad luck to kill a spider.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?  No headline joke confusing Australia with Austria?  That may be a first.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: A kangaroo with a koala in its pouch, riding a saltwater crocodile?


I need an image of that
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DubtodaIll: It's bad luck to kill a spider.



Sure.  For the spider.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: Ooh, cute.


You and I have vastly differing definitions of that word.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: DubtodaIll: It's bad luck to kill a spider.


Sure.  For the spider.


All I'm saying is that they're on our side in the Bug Wars.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Archie Goodwin: Ooh, cute.

You and I have vastly differing definitions of that word.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Huntsmen are chill non-lethal bug-eating friends. They're just a bit gangly.


Just let the scary big spider chill in your place because it eats the smaller, more poisony spiders, you can't see. Sleep tight.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I had one of those bastards emerge from the hole in the wall above my desk every day when I worked in a portacabin in Perth, WA.

It amuses the Ozzies tremendously when I asked if it was anything I needed to worry about. Apparently it wasn't.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Coming Soon

Crocodile Dundee: Into the Spiderverse
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought you were making a clever spelling mistake with roomate, subby, because I thought you were suggesting he lived with a kangaroo. As in, "roo mate."
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Huntsmen are chill non-lethal bug-eating friends. They're just a bit gangly.


Spiders eat the bugs, I always welcome them.  You have to realize that the bugs in your house far outnumber the spiders.  I'd rather have spiders than flies.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pert: I had one of those bastards emerge from the hole in the wall above my desk every day when I worked in a portacabin in Perth, WA.

It amuses the Ozzies tremendously when I asked if it was anything I needed to worry about. Apparently it wasn't.


Given everything else in Australia can kill you in some way, I think that's a very valid question to ask
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
/Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

webron: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Huntsmen are chill non-lethal bug-eating friends. They're just a bit gangly.

Spiders eat the bugs, I always welcome them.  You have to realize that the bugs in your house far outnumber the spiders.  I'd rather have spiders than flies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How filthy is that place if the other pests can feed a spider the size of a cat?
 
KB202
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There is not enough Nope on the internet for that.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How filthy is that place if the other pests can feed a spider the size of a cat?


They also like lunchables.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Huge ass spider was my first guess!
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Huntsmen are chill non-lethal bug-eating friends. They're just a bit gangly.


Not necessarily. Had two rear up on back legs and charge before. One chased me around my bedroom three times until I managed to get the door open to escape the spider's room.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How filthy is that place if the other pests can feed a spider the size of a cat?


By the way, where is the 🐱?
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Came here assuming the most Australian roommate ever would be one that tried to kill you.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Huntsmen are chill non-lethal bug-eating friends. They're just a bit gangly.


I had one come out and say "Hi" on a car I was working on last week.  It started to march over to where the fender cover was, so I yanked it away (don't want to risk crushing the little bugger) and it panicked, went very very still.

I was like, relax duder, just trying to make sure you don't get hurt.  From the spider's perspective, I guess, half the landscape just suddenly disappeared.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Moved into a new place recently and found that we had an unexpected new roommate in the form of a barn funnel weaver living in our laundry room. I told him he could stay, but he had to behave himself, especially around the kids. I named him "Barney."

Every time I washed clothes, Barney would be chilling outside his web and I would say hello and remind him to please stick to the the nooks and the crannies he's used to. "Now, don't you go freaking us out," I'd say. "Don't start nothing, won't be nothing."

Then, one day I hear a blood-curdling scream from my daughter coming from downstairs, followed by loud banging and crashing noises.

Barney started something.

RIP Barney.
 
